Takako Hatayama-Phillips/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is one of North America's largest energy holding companies with an electric utility business and a natural gas utility business.

Duke Energy's electric utility business serves 7.9 million customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The company's natural gas utility business serves 1.6 million customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky.

In terms of adjusted EPS contribution, Duke Energy's electric utilities and infrastructure business is expected to account for around 86% of 2021 adjusted EPS. The company's gas utilities and infrastructure business is expected to account for 9% of adjusted 2021 EPS and Duke Energy's commercial renewables is expected to account for another 5%.

Duke Energy’s earnings are growing. For the second quarter of 2021, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.15, up from an adjusted EPS of $1.08 for the second quarter of 2020. Management also reaffirmed 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5-$5.30 and their long term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025 based off the $5.15 midpoint.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, several funds we track either added to their positions or established new ones.

Cliff Asness' AQR Capital Management increased its position by 6% from the prior period to 959,611 shares and Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies increased its stake by 11% to 709,350 shares.

Paul Singer's Elliott Management established a new position of 1 million shares.

Elliott Management

In May, Elliott Investment Management also sent a letter to Duke Energy's board of directors calling for new independent directors and a strategic review to explore a tax free separation of Duke Energy into three regionally focused utility companies that the fund believes would improve operations and benefit shareholders.

If done correctly, Elliott Management believes its proposal could create at least $12 to $15 billion in line of sight near term value.

The fund wrote in May that it believes there is upside from the separation into the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest "based on observable publicly traded market valuation metrics of Duke's closest peers". Elliott Management estimates “that the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest would command equity market valuations of $54 to $55 billion, $22 to $23 billion, and $14 to $15 billion, respectively. The combined value of $90 to $93 billion greatly exceeds Duke's unaffected equity market capitalization of $78 billion.”

Given Duke Energy's market capitalization of around $80.7 billion as of August 26, the proposal could still increase the stock significantly if Elliott Management is right and the fund gets its way.

Duke’s Response

In response, Duke Energy said in July that the company believes Elliott Management is trying to "push its short-term agenda at the expense of long-term shareholder value" and that the fund “failed to provide any concrete and specific ideas to increase shareholder value”.

Management noted in July that they have the unanimous support of the company's board of directors and that Duke Energy’s 3 year total shareholder return of 47% exceeded that of the UTY index of 43% and the S&P Utility Index of 40% as of July 16, 2021.

Duke Energy nevertheless remains open to value creating ideas.

Risks

Higher interest rates could make Duke Energy Corp less attractive to some dividend investors when the Federal Reserve begins to raise rates. If interest rates don’t rise that much, however, Duke Energy’s earnings growth could compensate for the headwind.

Any economic weakness could negatively affect Duke Energy Corp’s valuation. If the market doesn’t value other stocks as highly due to economic concerns, it might not value Duke Energy as highly even if the utility makes the same amount of money. Fortunately, the U.S. economy is currently strengthening rather than weakening, with GDP expected to grow fairly rapidly this year and next.

Long term, Duke Energy faces competition from distributed energy and heat pumps that the utility will have to adjust its business model to accommodate.

Potential

Given Duke Energy’s performance over the last three years, it is hard to see Elliott Management succeeding in its objectives. As such, an increase in Duke Energy’s stock price due to the company carrying out Elliott Management’s proposal is unlikely.

Nevertheless, there is a lot to like about Duke Energy and the stock has upside with or without Elliott Management’s plan.

Duke Energy has increased its earnings over the years. For 2020, the company earned an adjusted EPS of $5.12 up from an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.32 in 2012.

In the future, Duke Energy believes it can increase its adjusted EPS from 5% to 7% through 2025 off the $5.15 midpoint.

In terms of the consensus, analysts agree with management’s view of potential earnings growth in the future. They estimate the company will earn $5.20 for 2021 and $5.46 for 2022, giving Duke Energy a forward P/E ratio of 20.14 for 2021 and 19.19 for 2022. Given the utility’s leading and diversified position, the valuation is a fair price.

Duke Energy can increase profits in the future. Duke Energy has an opportunity to increase earnings through increasing its rate base and/or rates given the utility's need to modernize the grid and to generate cleaner electricity.

There is also the potential for electric vehicles to use more than expected energy from the grid for recharging. If electric vehicle adoption beats estimates in the areas that Duke Energy services, the company’s load growth could also beat estimates. Duke Energy also has other businesses such as eTransEnergy that have growth potential.

Given Duke Energy’s forward dividend yield of around 3.7% at a stock price of $104.85 on August 26, there is a total potential return of 8-10% which is pretty attractive given the stability of Duke Energy’s income streams.