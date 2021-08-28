Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

If you buy the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM), you'll get broad-based U.S. equity exposure exclusive to companies that have grown their dividends for at least ten consecutive years. These companies tend to be value-oriented and, as such, are usually less volatile than the market. By limiting it to only dividend-paying companies, you're also virtually guaranteed to earn a higher yield than the S&P 500.

That's the pitch, and it all sounds great. However, the purpose of this article is to highlight just exactly what the trade-offs have been and what analysts are projecting they'll be going forward. It's up to each investor whether or not they want to take a chance on this dividend value ETF, but as I hope to convince you, I believe the risks far outweigh the rewards.

ETF Overview

PFM tracks the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index, whose primary criteria is for its constituents to have at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments. The Index is reviewed once per year in March, and currently, 349 securities qualify with market capitalizations ranging from as low as $491 million to as high as $2.27 trillion. It's also a market-cap-weighted Index that has a 4% cap per security at the time of each quarterly rebalancing. ETF fees are relatively high at 0.53% annually, and the fund currently has $667 million in assets under management.

With such a large number of constituents, investors are certainly getting a lot of diversification at the sector level. Information Technology, Health Care, Financials, Consumer Staples, and Industrials all have allocations in double-digits and total 72.52% of the ETF. These five sectors combine to total 66.58% of the S&P 500, but PFM is notably underweight Information Technology by 10% and overweight Consumer Staples and Industrials by 8% and 5%, respectively. Source: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Overview

PFM's top ten holdings total 26.50% compared to 28.04% for the S&P 500. Since it's a market-cap-weighted fund, all of the top ten are household names, including Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), and Pfizer (PFE).

Source: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Overview

I'm afraid that's where the similarities end. Before I go over PFM's performance since its inception in October 2005, here's a snapshot of the fund at the industry level. The final two rows are net values compared with the S&P 500, making for a great starting point for the upcoming discussion on the fund's fundamentals.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

A few observations:

PFM's top 20 industries total 69.57% of the fund, which is less diversified than the 64.15% for the S&P 500. PFM's weighted-average market capitalization of $276 billion is significantly less than the $594 billion for the S&P 500. The reason is that trillion-dollar companies like Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) aren't dividend-payers. Apple (AAPL) is, but it's not yet an Achiever. Their addition is imminent, though, as they have grown dividends for nine consecutive years. From a valuation perspective, PFM is cheaper, with a net forward price-earnings ratio of 23.31 compared to 31.47 for the S&P 500. To calculate this, I excluded companies with negative earnings. This did not have a material impact on the calculation, as 10/349 companies have negative forward earnings for the Dividend Achievers compared to 20/500 for the S&P 500. The weighted-average 60-month beta of 0.95 is less than the S&P 500's 1.06, indicating current constituents are likely less risky. I expect this with consistent dividend-payers. PFM's net forward revenue growth rate is only 6.32% compared to 12.88% for the S&P 500. More alarming, however, is the 12.84% gap in forward earnings growth. The Dividend Achievers' weighted average yield is 2.28%. Note The S&P 500 figure of 1.85% quoted above is for dividend-payers only (the net forward yield for all constituents is 1.33%). On balance, investors will receive a yield of about 1% more, but it's interesting to note that there isn't much of a difference compared to the net yield of only the dividend-payers.

This relatively low yield has been consistent over the years, as shown below. Thus far, in 2021, payouts have totaled $0.2947, which is below the $0.3293 paid out in the first two quarters of 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

U.S. Broad Dividend Achievers Performance

Since October 2005, PFM has underperformed the S&P 500 (IVV) by 2.33% per year. As expected, it's done so with slightly less risk. The annualized standard deviation was 13.35% vs. 14.77%, and PFM's worst year was 8% better than IVV's. Unfortunately, this did not translate into superior risk-adjusted returns. Both the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios were worse, and most of this underperformance is traced to the last few years.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Fundamentals

I want to focus the fundamental analysis on growth rates, as that is what the U.S. Broad Dividend Achievers are up against. If U.S. large-cap value stocks can beat out large-cap growth stocks as they did from February to May of this year, PFM has a chance. During this period, concerns of inflation (and potentially rising interest rates) were dominating the headlines, but this news seems to have died down a bit, and we are now left with mediocre forward revenue and earnings growth rates for value stocks. Just on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated he is in no hurry to raise rates, though the logical first step of tapering its bond purchasing program could start sometime this year. It's little comfort, I'm sure, to the value investor.

Revenue Growth Rates

The following table showcases PFM's revenue growth rates for its top 20 holdings, which total 40.86% of the fund.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Apart from all revenue growth rates being lower than the S&P 500, what stands out immediately is how poorly revenues grew in the last year. For example, Google, Amazon, and Facebook all grew revenues between 30% and 40%. Nvidia (NVDA) rose by nearly 70%, and Tesla (TSLA) increased 63%. It's no wonder why PFM underperformed the S&P 500 by about 9% in 2020 - investors had extra cash in their pockets, and interest rates were ultra-low, so it just made sense.

Note that forward revenue growth is also well below the S&P 500. The 6.32% figure matches the three and five-year compound annual growth rates, though, and that's the type of company you'll be buying. Slow and steady growth, and I suppose there's no reason for analysts to think it will be any different as we advance.

Earnings Growth

Earnings per share grew at a pace of about 41% over last year for the Dividend Achievers, which isn't too surprising given the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. Compared to the S&P 500, it badly lagged. Forward earnings growth is well behind, too. The majority of companies (about 60% of the ETF) have single-digit or negative forward EPS growth rates.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

The S&P 500's Price-Earnings Ratios may seem high but look at the weighted-average earnings surprise figure of 17.91% for the most recent quarter. Estimates are high, and actual results are coming in even more elevated. Therefore, I would say that there are good reasons for the valuations. Perhaps they are too high, and some negative economic news could push them down to more normal levels, but the growth stocks have momentum right now. Limiting yourself to value stocks amounts to a bet that these growth stocks won't continue to beat expectations.

Dividend Growth

Some may find this last chart on dividend growth interesting. Figures quoted for the S&P 500 are only for its 371 dividend-paying companies, but I calculated it this way to illustrate the difference between dividend growth consistency and dividend growth rates. Below is a table showing yields, payout ratios, and five-year dividend growth rates for PFM's top 20 industries.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Notice how PFM's current constituents have a weighted-average five-year dividend growth rate of 9.92%. Solid, but it's lower than all the dividend-payers in the S&P 500. Many won't find this surprising, though, as growth companies that have started paying dividends can do so at explosive rates before settling into the mature stage of the business cycle. Ironically, investors in the Dividend Achievers are limiting their dividend growth. They're getting consistency and a certain degree of safety, but that's about it.

Investment Recommendation

The underperformance of the U.S. Broad Dividend Achievers in the last few years is not all because the market is irrational. Yes, valuations of growth stocks are probably too high, and yes, bond yields are being kept artificially low due to the policies of the Federal Reserve. But these non-dividend-paying stocks are growing revenues and earnings at much faster rates than the dividend-payers. Also, analysts are projecting as much, and they're still soundly beating forecasts. Like it or not, that's the world we're living in right now. The first step of reducing monthly bond purchases is in the right direction, but I'm not willing to be an exclusive dividend value investor while waiting for that to happen. I don't think you should be, either.

After all, the dividend yield is only about a percentage point higher than the S&P 500 and only half a percentage point higher than the dividend-payers in the S&P 500. Dividend growth is weaker, and PFM charges a relatively high annual fee of 0.53% compared to just 0.03% for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Therefore, in my view, the risks of owning PFM far outweigh the rewards, so I recommend hitting the pause button on buying it until we get some stronger catalyst. The day will come when value will outperform growth again, but it's just not coming as fast enough as I'd like.