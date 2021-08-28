Rattler Midstream: Big Dividend Increase With Even More To Follow

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Unlike its deadly namesake, thankfully the distributions of the small and relatively underfollowed Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been safe for investors to handle without being bitten, as my previous article explained. They have subsequently pushed their already high distribution yield even higher with an impressive 25% increase, which now leaves it sitting at 9.19%. Following this sizeable move, this article provides a follow-up analysis to assess whether investors can expect even more distribution growth as well as their recently released financial results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It has been very positive to see their cash flow performance rebounding during the second quarter of 2021 after a very tough first quarter, which previously saw their operating cash flow down 46.25% year-on-year due to the freakishly severe Texas Winter Storm dubbed Uri. Thankfully following the second quarter of 2021, their operating cash flow for the entire first half of 2021 has rebounded to $128.4m and thus is now only down a relatively low 2.62% year-on-year versus their result of $131.9m during the first half of 2020. Even after removing the impacts of temporary working capital movements, this same relative performance remained essentially unchanged and thus their very strong results stemmed from their actual operations and not the timing of cash payments.

Following this very strong cash flow performance, management has pushed their distributions higher with their quarterly distributions increasing by an impressive 25% to $0.25 per unit, which will cost them $148.6m per annum based upon their latest total unit count of 148,591,556. Apart from their rebounding operating cash flow, they could afford to further reward their unitholders because their capital expenditure is also seeing another very large reduction, as per the quote included below.

“…Rattler also reduced 2021 operated midstream CapEx guidance by over 40% at the midpoint to $30 million to $50 million…”

-Rattler Midstream Q2 2021 Conference Call.

Even at the upper end of this range, capital expenditure of $50m pales in comparison to the $578.4m they spent during 2019. These further reductions have allowed their free cash flow to surge to $113.4m during the first half of 2021, which annualizes to $226.8m per annum. Since this should provide strong distribution coverage of 152.62% to their $148.6m of distribution payments, it means even more distribution growth is easily affordable along with their unit buybacks, both of which management plans to continue, as per the quote included below.

“And I think a buyback is going to be a nice ancillary return of capital option for Rattler along with a steady and growing base dividend.”

-Rattler Midstream Q2 2021 Conference Call (previously linked).

Although the prospects for even more distribution growth remain positive, one trade-off to consider is that their ample free cash flow stems from lower capital expenditure and thus will pull back their medium to long-term growth if continued well into the future. This means that despite there being more room to grow the distributions in the short-term, they appear capped further in the medium to long-term but considering their high yield of above 9%, this is not necessarily concerning.

Following their very strong cash flow performance, they saw their net debt plunge by an impressive 10.51% during just the second quarter of 2021 alone to $479.4m versus its previous level of $535.7m at the end of the first quarter. This clearly helps further strengthen their already healthy financial position, which already sported only moderate leverage and importantly, strong liquidity and thus it would be rather redundant to reassess in detail because they were already capable of supporting higher distributions.

The two relevant graphs for their leverage and liquidity have still been included below to provide context. It can be seen that both of these have improved during the second quarter of 2021 with net debt-to-EBITDA shrinking to 2.12 from its previous result of 2.70 and their current ratio increasing to 1.91 versus its previous result of 1.82. If any new readers are interested in further details regarding these topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Despite being named after a deadly snake, this small and relatively underfollowed midstream partnership has once again rewarded their unitholders with higher distributions, instead of poisoning their portfolios. Following the outlook for even more distribution growth and their very strong cash flow performance, it should be no surprise that I am maintaining my bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Rattler Midstream’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.