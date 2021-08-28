koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - Philip Fisher (Warren Buffett's mentor)

In biotech investing, patience is crucial for long-term success. By that, I mean you have to wait (sometimes years) to reap the most profits out of an "investing stock." Now, if you hold the right company that will deliver a blockbuster, you can earn multiple-fold profits.

That being said, I'd like to introduce you to another growth stock known as G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX). As a company flying under Wall Street radar, I recently picked up G1. The more I learn about this investing story, the more I'm intrigued because G1 is now at a transitional point in its growth cycle. Having the powerful medicine (Cosela) approved and being launched by a robust partner, I believe that sales will aggressively leap in the coming years. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis on G1 and provide my expectation of this Philip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: G1 Therapeutics chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, G1 Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the innovation and commercialization of next-generation medicines to fulfill the unmet needs in cancers.

As a kinase inhibitor, trilaciclib (i.e., Cosela) is FDA approved for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients with metastatic small-cell lung cancer (mSCLC). That aside, Cosela is being investigated in various solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers.

Figure 2: Product pipeline (Source: G1)

Pipeline Review

Going forward, I present this analytic section, in which I give you a pipeline overview. That way, you can zone in on crucial info relating to the company's therapeutic Development. From the pipeline above, you can see that G1's investment prospects rest upon two lead medicines trilaciclib (Cosela) and rintodestrant.

As mentioned, Cosela is important because it's being investigated in multiple cancers and indications. As my general rule-of-thumb, the more indications a drug is being studied, the better its chances of success. Of various cancer indications, there are three franchises in two Phase 3 trials - i.e., 1st and 2nd line colorectal cancer (1L CRC) and triple-negative breast cancer (1L and 2L TNBC).

Notably, the high number of Phase 3 trials is an important fact that you should focus on. In other words, there is an increased likelihood of clinical failure for a Phase 3 trial than it is for either a Phase 2 or Phase 1 study. Riding two Phase 3 trials, that tells you that G1 is at a transitional point in its growth cycle. If those Phase 3 trials prove positive, this stock can rally much higher. Nonetheless, if they fail, G1 is most likely to recede into the land of micro-caps.

Cosela Franchise - Mechanism of Action Analysis

Shifting gears, let us focus on the crown jewel of the pipeline that is most likely to deliver you a blockbuster. After all, a biotech investment usually gives you multiple-fold gains if it can deliver a blockbuster, i.e., a drug that generates at least $1B in annual sales. As I alluded, Cosela is your potential blockbuster. Therefore, let us shift gears to take a closer look into Cosela's blockbuster prospects.

As a transient CDK46 inhibitor, Cosela temporarily halts the cell cycle. Consequently, that protects various (i.e., myeloid and lymphoid) cells from damages caused by chemotherapy. With the aforesaid key cells being protected, Cosela ultimately boosts up immune system functioning.

As you can see, this is very important because tumor cells exert suppressive effects on the immune system. And, Cosela protects as well as galvanizes the immune function to fight those rogue cells.

Figure 3: Cosela mechanism of action (Source: G1)

Cosela Commercialization Progress

Powered by sound underlying science and medicine, I'm not surprised that Cosela gained FDA approval back in February this year for mSCLC. In the subsequent month, Cosela and its great commercialization partner (Boehringer Ingelheim) made Cosela available through G1's specialty distributors Amerisource Specialty Distribution, Oncology Supply, McKesson Plasma and Biologics, McKesson Specialty and Cardinal Specialty.

A few weeks into the launch, Cosela already garnered $16.5M in revenue for G1. Though this is a modest figure, I believe that sales will substantially ramp up because Boehringer is a robust sales/marketing partner. If Boehringer will launch Cosela through its own network, you can anticipate that sales will quickly increase multiple folds. Commenting on recent developments, the CEO (Jack Bailey) enthused:

In our first full quarter of sales of COSELA, the commercial team continued to build the commercial foundation for this important myeloprotection drug for patients with ES-SCLC undergoing chemotherapy. We believe that COSELA is a paradigm-changing product, allowing cancer patients to be treated proactively to reduce the impact of the multilineage myelosuppression side effects of chemotherapy.

Aggressive Label Expansion

As you know, mSCLC is not the finale for Cosela. In fact, it's only a starting point because G1 is aggressively expanding its label. Specifically, the two Phase 3 (PRESERVE 1 & 2) trials (correspondingly being assessed for 1L CRC and 1L/2L TNBC) served as the growth catalyst for future sales. Whether those label expansions will bear fruits depends on trial success.

To make your life easier, I forecasted the 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chances of success for the said studies. Of note, I based my integrated forecasting system based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. As such, my 65% equates to a higher number than other systems. Leverage my forecasting records, you have an 85.7% chance of seeing your 65% comes true.

Figure 4: Cosela aggressive label expansion (Source: G1)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 2Q 2021 earnings report for the period that ended on June 30.

As follows, G1 procured $6.2M in revenue compared to $2.1M for the same period a year prior. The revenue increase is due to a combination of product and licensing revenues. At this point, the revenues are too small to consider them meaningful.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $18.7M and $18.5M. I generally want to see increasing R&D because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $39.4M ($0.94 per share) net loss compared to $31.2M ($0.83 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line earnings depreciated by 13.2%. As you can see, this is related to the higher R&D investment.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: G1)

About the balance sheet, there were $244.0M in cash and equivalents. Against the $44.7M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q 2022 before the need for additional financing.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for G1 is whether Cosela can post positive data for its two registration trials. In my view, G1 has a 35% risk of clinical failure.

In case of a negative clinical binary, you can expect your stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa. That aside, the other important concern is if G1 and Boehringer can quickly ramp up Cosela to blockbuster status.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend G1 Therapeutics a buy with the 4.7 out of 5 stars rating. On the wings of the powerful medicine (Cosela), G1 Therapeutics has transformed into a highly promising commercialization-stage company. In just a few weeks into the launch, sales are increasing to a meaningful figure. However, you can expect an extremely aggressive sales ramp up as Boehringer will tap into its sales/marketing channel. As chemo has significant adverse effects like myelosuppression, there is a huge demand for Cosela. I strongly believe that with its robust partner and more label expansion, Cosela will become a huge blockbuster within the next three to four years. By then, your patience will be heavily rewarded.