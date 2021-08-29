BCFC/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you have been invested in a stock for a little while, at some stage impatience is looming in the event the equity upside is not playing out as envisaged.

Case in point for me is Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER).

Xperi is a quality business that is flying below the radar screen. Looking at the lingering share price I am trying to answer the question: what does Xperi need to do so Mr. Market gives it more credit ?

In this short write-up, I will focus on highlighting avenues that investors should be aware of are at management's disposal. Eventually these actions are likely to result in a higher equity valuation for Xperi.

Investment Thesis

Xperi is a $205m annual adjusted recurring free cash flow business based on the guidance for 2021E by management. It delivers a ~9.3% levered free cash flow yield based on the current market capitalization of ~$2.2bn.

It is also one of the cheapest stocks with a strong technology angle that I know of - and well positioned for a more digitally connected world - with an EV/Sales ratio of ~3.2x based on the revenue guidance for 2021E of $880m.

The combination of a double-digit (largely recurring) cash flow yield and underwhelming valuation is highly attractive. Even more so when one assumes the pre-Covid-19 (from the merger filing with TiVo) projected annual growth rate of Xperi's revenues up to 2024E of ~10% is still intact.

So why nag about a business that I like based on its fundamentals: good cash flow, uncommanding valuation, potential growth ?

Well, since Xperi announced the merger with TiVo on 19 December 2019, its total market capitalization as of today 26 August 2021 increased only incrementally by ~6%. This in stark contrast to the performance of the market barometers S&P 500 (up ~40%) and the Nasdaq (up ~70%) over the same time period.

Mr. Market is not impressed by Xperi. Now Xperi management does not need to manage a share price but instead should focus on running the business in the best way for shareholders (and for other stakeholders).

This relative price weakness over the last 18 months provides a backdrop for self-reflection. I believe a complex and expensive merger with TiVo, a business model in which lack of disclosures due to commercial sensitivity is mistaken for corporate obscurity, fuzzy communication and capital allocation decisions are some of the root causes of the underperformance.

Below I listed a summary of the self-help actions that Xperi management has at its disposal and shareholders should be aware of.

Self-help actions

Progress update on the future split of Xperi

Since the announcement of the merger with TiVo it has been clear that the end-game for Xperi is to be split into an intellectual property licensing business on the one hand, and a product business on the other hand. Below is an extract from Xperi's SEC 424B3 document filed with the SEC:

Contemplated Business Separation Although there is no current plan or intention to separate any parts of the combined company, Xperi and TiVo currently contemplate that, in the period of time following the consummation of the mergers, a combined company may pursue, subject to the receipt of approval by the HoldCo board and any required regulatory approvals, the separation of the combined company’s product business and IP licensing business through a tax-efficient transaction, resulting in two independent, publicly traded companies. Xperi and TiVo currently anticipate that any contemplated business separation transaction, if undertaken, will be consummated no earlier than the first quarter of 2021, in the form of a pro-rata spin-off transaction intended to qualify as tax-free under Section 355 of the Code, in which HoldCo stockholders, at such time, would receive shares of capital stock in the resulting spin-off company. The HoldCo board may approve any contemplated business separation or may determine to abandon the exploration or pursuit of a separation of the product business or the IP licensing business, respectively.

There has not been much traction - at least from a communication point of view - on the modalities and progress of the contemplated business separation. The last meaningful exchange on the topic of separation of the businesses with the investment community was on the 4Q20 earnings call late February this year:

Richard Shannon That is helpful. Thanks for that. My next question is you talked about the impending split of your IP and Product businesses to be delayed until 2022. I think I may have missed your language here, Jon but is that entirely due to COVID dynamics or is there other things built into that? And then kind of following on that topic is when should we hear more about you from that plan about timing about how this -- how the business really splits up I guess? Jon Kirchner I think you've got a couple of things that we touched on in the script. We've clearly got impact from the shape of the COVID recovery and trying to deal with the uncertainty of that. We believe that shareholders are best served by basically effecting the separation at a time when both businesses are really ready to stand on their own two feet and ultimately have attractive growth stories with reasonable visibility for investors. It's one thing, if we think that you've got to be able to be in a position to demonstrate in fairly short order post separation how this is that you're tracking. So you've got the pandemic shape with a recovery issue impacting how we think about 2021. I think hopefully by the time we went through 2021 and we're looking at 2022 we're in a very different place and have much better visibility. Secondarily there's some fairly complex systems work that's going on that we think is critical to get it right not only for the benefit of course enabling the two businesses to operate independently and the public and meet all the requirements related thereto but equally important so that we can ensure by modernizing our systems that we can if you will develop some best-in-class infrastructure for both businesses that will lower the cost of operation and be far more efficient for each of these businesses as we go forward because obviously we want to affect the most attractive business -- businesses we can and that includes not only the growth story and the growth trajectory and the performance but equally kind of on the cost side of the equation we want to make sure that, that we can deliver them as profitable as possible. So when you put those things together I think you look at the first half of 2022 more realistically than what we've concluded was originally I thought around 2021. And the last thing to just be aware of is, as we think about this is that we will go and of course of this year this year internally began operating on an independent basis because we think it's important that the business teams have their sea legs underneath them, so that as we complete the balance of the work and get into 2022. We're clicking on all cylinders as we affect the legal separation and then move on.

Put differently: doing transformational M&A and then rejigging the future business in two different pieces without giving clarity on its shape or form is not conducive for Mr. Market's appreciation. In fact, Xperi does not show any slide in its investor pack to this major catalyst as one really would expect.

Consideration: A better outline to the market of the future business split, specifically regarding (i) the operational progress of creating two independent business units, (ii) the economics and synergies of available structuring options, and (iii) a detailed timetable with milestones.

More direct capital distributions to shareholders

Xperi's capital allocation framework looks pretty decent at first sight especially the statement that ~50% of free cash flow (FCF) will be returned to shareholders.

Source: Xperi, 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

My trust in Xperi's capital allocation has been seriously dented by the TiVo merger in which the former Xperi shareholders were not on the best side of the negotiation table.

Firstly, the current quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share or ~$5m of dividend payments is here nor there. Enough to be included in funds that require divided paying companies but really not interesting as this implies a <1% annual dividend yield on the Xperi shares.

Secondly, the fact that Xperi has bought ~$105m worth of shares since the merger with TiVo looks ok but is not backed up by management who should have the best knowledge. I believe management should buy-back shares if they feel the company is undervalued or there are no alternative uses with an appropriate return. I will come back on this.

Thirdly, I miss the balance and context with the other 50% of FCF, which it seems goes to voluntary debt repayments. In June 2021 Xperi amended its credit agreement paying down ~$50m to extend the maturity of the facility and lower the interest charges for 2021E by ~$4m (~$7.5m on an annualized basis). In 4Q20 Xperi already paid down ~$163m. So to me it looks like a ~$213m debt repayment in exchange for a ~$7.5m annualized interest saving. This could also have gone to compensate equity holders as the interest charge is very easily covered by the cash flow generation.

Fourthly, in the capital allocation framework there is no prioritization or basic rule that is guiding the decision-making to either buy back stock, pay dividend, redeem debt, make acquisitions etc. So the 50% of FCF capital distribution rule could actually be materially higher for shareholders.

Considering that ~$205m is the free cash flow for 2021E of Xperi with a high recurring nature to it, and the commitment by management to distribute at least 50% to shareholders, we are looking at a minimum ~$100m of yearly capital distributions on a recurring basis to shareholders.

Consideration: A potential increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share to mirror the recurring and stable cash flow profile of the business with the income stream to shareholders looks very feasible. Mr. Market is likely to appreciate this more than opportunistic share buy-backs that are not mirrored by strong management support by means of purchases of shares themselves.

Consideration: Instead of voluntarily paying down debt from operational cash flow generation for a minimal cost of capital gain, the debt could be paid down according to Xperi's credit agreement leaving more flexibility to distribute capital to shareholders.

Consideration: Investor support is likely to be found for special dividends on top of the quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, unless the return on capital for any alternative use by Xperi is available (for example a portfolio acquisition of intellectual property with long-duration cash flows attached).

Where did all the growth go ?

It is clear that Covid-19 has thrown everything off course. Having said that I am wondering how Xperi's current revenue and free cash flow guidance for 2021E triangulate to the detailed projections made at the time of the merger filing.

As a reminder Xperi had the following 2019 starting point with revenues of $1082m and operating cash flow (OCF) of $282m.

Source: Xperi, Transaction Update - May 6, 2020

Taken together with the unaudited pro forma combined forecasts of Xperi and TiVo from the abovementioned merger document for the years 2020E - 2024E the following growth profile was expected just a little over a year ago:

2019A 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Revenues ($m) 1082 1105 1107 1347 1549 1716 Adjusted EBITDA ($m) 419 481 503 679 833 883 EBITDA margin (%) 39% 44% 45% 50% 54% 51%

Source: Author from Xperi's SEC 424B-3 filing, May 2020

I am appreciative for the argument that the business plan was built before the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic became apparent.

The mid-point revenue estimate for 2021E currently is $880m. This compares to $1107m for 2021E as per the merger document. The ~20% revenue miss is undoubtedly partly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the growth to the originally projected revenue level of $1347m in 2022E - assuming this could be a relatively normal year without major disruptions - would need to imply a more than 50% revenue increase over the latest 2021E revenue guidance from Xperi. Looks like a stretch and is impossible. Good practice in M&A (certainly not always done) is to compare how actuals compare to initial projections of a deal, especially if things don't go according to plan.

At the end of the day I focus on cash flow. If Xperi would get back to this initially projected 2022E revenue level of ~$1347m, it would mean an additional ~$100m in adjusted free cash flow based on the historical cash conversion rate (simplistically taking 2021E guided adjusted FCF / revenue as proxy).

So, can Xperi regain its mojo on growing the topline as a catalyst for cash flow ?

Consideration: Investors are likely wanting to see a detailed outlook of Xperi's mid-term growth potential and objectives. Especially taking the bullish growth outlook of the merger as a back-drop for making a transformational acquisition. Covid-19 is - respectfully and eventually - transitory.

Management share purchases

To my knowledge in the last twelve months, there have not been any open market share purchases of Xperi stock by management. That is not a good sign as I can think of plenty of reasons to sell a stock, but only one good reason to buy it. In that respect, it is then odd to spend ~$105m on share buy-backs if the fundamental reason apparently is not that the stock is considered cheap by management.

Consideration: Investors are likely appreciative of any open market purchases by management of Xperi stock. In that regard, it may be helpful to see Xperi's view of the relative (under)valuation versus other businesses in its peer group.

Taking away the obscurity

Xperi would help itself and investors by organizing an investor day in 2021 to present the various business units, technologies and intellectual property of the company. Xperi can be perceived as obscure and difficult to interpret, it is a no-brainer to outline how their business and earnings model, the vision and projected growth trajectory, lessons learned and actions to create (also) shareholder value.

Consideration: Shareholders will be appreciative of a more structured and informative discussion above and beyond the quarterly earnings update and more episodic conference participations by Xperi.

Conclusion

For me, Xperi is still a buy with its cash flow generation, undemanding valuation and catalyst in the business split sometime in 2022. The fact of the matter is that the market valuation of Xperi has hardly moved, and on a relative basis that is a poor market performance.

There are a lot of self-help management actions that Xperi can consider: a better equity story, more capital distributions, simple explanations how it makes money and what the end game is.