Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 29
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/3
|
9/21
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
2.33%
|
9
|
Capital City Bank Group
|
(CCBG)
|
9/10
|
9/27
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
2.75%
|
8
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/9
|
9/24
|
0.3625
|
0.4375
|
20.69%
|
1.26%
|
7
|
EastGroup Properties Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
9/29
|
10/15
|
0.79
|
0.9
|
13.92%
|
2.05%
|
10
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
9/14
|
9/30
|
0.38
|
0.41
|
7.89%
|
2.90%
|
7
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
9/14
|
9/30
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
5.88%
|
3.00%
|
7
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/3
|
9/21
|
0.28
|
0.2825
|
0.89%
|
5.68%
|
8
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
9/15
|
0.35
|
58.57
|
2.39%
|
5
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
9/15
|
0.075
|
7.97
|
3.76%
|
6
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
9/15
|
0.27
|
36.84
|
2.93%
|
9
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
9/15
|
0.1
|
13.24
|
3.02%
|
7
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/30
|
0.61
|
384.35
|
0.63%
|
6
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
9/15
|
0.14
|
39.69
|
1.41%
|
5
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/15
|
0.28
|
36.75
|
3.05%
|
9
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
9/15
|
0.22
|
80.26
|
1.10%
|
6
|
EnPro Industries Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
9/15
|
0.27
|
87.26
|
1.24%
|
7
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
9/15
|
0.2
|
289.78
|
0.28%
|
5
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
9/15
|
0.175
|
47.25
|
1.48%
|
5
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
9/15
|
0.15
|
70.78
|
0.85%
|
5
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
9/15
|
0.16
|
76.24
|
0.84%
|
5
|
Tyson Foods Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/15
|
0.445
|
78.51
|
2.27%
|
9
|
Universal Forest Products Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
9/15
|
0.15
|
78.15
|
0.77%
|
9
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/15
|
0.11
|
118
|
0.37%
|
8
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/15
|
0.26
|
170.24
|
0.61%
|
9
Tuesday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/15
|
0.43
|
90.5
|
1.90%
|
7
Wednesday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
9/17
|
0.27
|
34.73
|
3.11%
|
6
|
Bank of America Corp
|
(BAC.PK)
|
9/24
|
0.21
|
42.49
|
1.98%
|
8
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
10/1
|
0.28
|
73.97
|
1.51%
|
5
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
9/17
|
0.11
|
16.32
|
2.70%
|
5
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
9/17
|
0.165
|
51.76
|
1.28%
|
5
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
9/17
|
0.9
|
144.26
|
2.50%
|
6
|
Open Text Corp.
|
(OTEX)
|
9/24
|
0.2209
|
54.48
|
1.62%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
9/15
|
0.17
|
28.31
|
2.40%
|
9
|
Regions Financial Corp.
|
(RF)
|
10/1
|
0.17
|
20.92
|
3.25%
|
9
Thursday Sep 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/21
|
0.24
|
41.14
|
2.33%
|
9
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/21
|
0.28
|
19.88
|
5.63%
|
7
Friday Sep 3 (Ex-Div 9/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corp
|
(AEE)
|
9/30
|
0.55
|
88.02
|
2.50%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
9/3
|
0.06
|
0.3%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
9/2
|
0.38
|
3.4%
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
8/31
|
0.255
|
2.0%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
9/1
|
0.95
|
3.4%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
8/31
|
0.07
|
5.7%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/31
|
0.13
|
1.7%
|
Global Water Resources Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/31
|
0.02434
|
1.5%
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
9/2
|
0.1375
|
5.4%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
8/31
|
0.12
|
1.4%
|
Idacorp Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
8/31
|
0.71
|
2.7%
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
9/1
|
0.3475
|
2.6%
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
8/31
|
0.0451
|
2.3%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
9/3
|
0.235
|
1.4%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/31
|
1.04
|
0.7%
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
9/3
|
0.12
|
0.7%
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/1
|
0.58
|
3.2%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
(PNW)
|
9/1
|
0.83
|
4.3%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/1
|
0.9
|
5.0%
|
RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|
(RMAX)
|
8/31
|
0.23
|
2.7%
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SHBI)
|
8/31
|
0.12
|
2.7%
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
9/1
|
0.25
|
1.2%
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
9/7
|
0.56
|
1.2%
|
Taitron Components Inc.
|
(TAIT)
|
8/31
|
0.04
|
3.7%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
1.3%
|
Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
9/3
|
0.3
|
1.6%
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
9/3
|
0.2
|
0.6%
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
9/3
|
0.37
|
0.8%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
9/1
|
0.25
|
0.5%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
