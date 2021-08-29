Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 29

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

9/3

9/21

0.22

0.24

9.09%

2.33%

9

Capital City Bank Group

(CCBG)

9/10

9/27

0.15

0.16

6.67%

2.75%

8

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.

(DKS)

9/9

9/24

0.3625

0.4375

20.69%

1.26%

7

EastGroup Properties Inc.

(EGP)

9/29

10/15

0.79

0.9

13.92%

2.05%

10

National Storage Affiliates Trust

(NSA)

9/14

9/30

0.38

0.41

7.89%

2.90%

7

Summit Financial Group, Inc.

(SMMF)

9/14

9/30

0.17

0.18

5.88%

3.00%

7

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

9/3

9/21

0.28

0.2825

0.89%

5.68%

8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 30 (Ex-Div 8/31)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

(AEM)

9/15

0.35

58.57

2.39%

5

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

(FNCB)

9/15

0.075

7.97

3.76%

6

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

(IPG)

9/15

0.27

36.84

2.93%

9

Kearny Financial Corp.

(KRNY)

9/15

0.1

13.24

3.02%

7

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

(MLM)

9/30

0.61

384.35

0.63%

6

MVB Financial Corp.

(MVBF)

9/15

0.14

39.69

1.41%

5

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

9/15

0.28

36.75

3.05%

9

Nelnet, Inc.

(NNI)

9/15

0.22

80.26

1.10%

6

EnPro Industries Inc.

(NPO)

9/15

0.27

87.26

1.24%

7

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

(ODFL)

9/15

0.2

289.78

0.28%

5

Progress Software Corporation

(PRGS)

9/15

0.175

47.25

1.48%

5

Stifel Financial Corp.

(SF)

9/15

0.15

70.78

0.85%

5

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

(SSNC)

9/15

0.16

76.24

0.84%

5

Tyson Foods Inc.

(TSN)

9/15

0.445

78.51

2.27%

9

Universal Forest Products Inc.

(UFPI)

9/15

0.15

78.15

0.77%

9

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

(WMS)

9/15

0.11

118

0.37%

8

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

(WTS)

9/15

0.26

170.24

0.61%

9

Tuesday Aug 31 (Ex-Div 9/1)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

(HLI)

9/15

0.43

90.5

1.90%

7

Wednesday Sep 1 (Ex-Div 9/2)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

American National Bankshares Inc.

(AMNB)

9/17

0.27

34.73

3.11%

6

Bank of America Corp

(BAC.PK)

9/24

0.21

42.49

1.98%

8

Baxter International Inc.

(BAX)

10/1

0.28

73.97

1.51%

5

First Financial Northwest, Inc.

(FFNW)

9/17

0.11

16.32

2.70%

5

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

(GOLF)

9/17

0.165

51.76

1.28%

5

LCI Industries

(LCII)

9/17

0.9

144.26

2.50%

6

Open Text Corp.

(OTEX)

9/24

0.2209

54.48

1.62%

9

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(PEBK)

9/15

0.17

28.31

2.40%

9

Regions Financial Corp.

(RF)

10/1

0.17

20.92

3.25%

9

Thursday Sep 2 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

9/21

0.24

41.14

2.33%

9

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

9/21

0.28

19.88

5.63%

7

Friday Sep 3 (Ex-Div 9/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Ameren Corp

(AEE)

9/30

0.55

88.02

2.50%

8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Cognex Corporation

(CGNX)

9/3

0.06

0.3%

CNA Financial Corporation

(CNA)

9/2

0.38

3.4%

Duke Realty Corporation

(DRE)

8/31

0.255

2.0%

Entergy Corporation

(ETR)

9/1

0.95

3.4%

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

8/31

0.07

5.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

(GCBC)

8/31

0.13

1.7%

Global Water Resources Inc.

(GWRS)

8/31

0.02434

1.5%

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

(HNNA)

9/2

0.1375

5.4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

(HTH)

8/31

0.12

1.4%

Idacorp Inc.

(IDA)

8/31

0.71

2.7%

Intel Corp.

(INTC)

9/1

0.3475

2.6%

Gladstone Land Corp.

(LAND)

8/31

0.0451

2.3%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

(LW)

9/3

0.235

1.4%

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/31

1.04

0.7%

Materion Corp.

(MTRN)

9/3

0.12

0.7%

ONE Gas Inc.

(OGS)

9/1

0.58

3.2%

Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

(PNW)

9/1

0.83

4.3%

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/1

0.9

5.0%

RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

(RMAX)

8/31

0.23

2.7%

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

(SHBI)

8/31

0.12

2.7%

Selective Insurance Group Inc.

(SIGI)

9/1

0.25

1.2%

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

(SWKS)

9/7

0.56

1.2%

Taitron Components Inc.

(TAIT)

8/31

0.04

3.7%

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

9/3

0.5

1.3%

Timken Company

(TKR)

9/3

0.3

1.6%

Tetra Tech Inc.

(TTEK)

9/3

0.2

0.6%

Vulcan Materials

(VMC)

9/3

0.37

0.8%

Zoetis Inc.

(ZTS)

9/1

0.25

0.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAX, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

