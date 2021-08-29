Bosca78/E+ via Getty Images

Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) is a world leader in brushless DC motors that are used in a variety of applications, from appliances to automotive and robotic uses. One of its main uses is for hard disk motors which are being replaced with solid state memory, and present a headwind for the company. Fortunately, there are new uses for its motors in growing applications including robotics and electric vehicles.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

Shares have gone up significantly the last ten years, but so has the revenue of the company. One significant tailwind for the company is the growing importance of energy efficiency, with more and more products paying attention to their energy consumption.

Data by YCharts

Quarterly Results

Looking at the most recent quarterly results, net sales stood at a record high of ¥447.5 billion, 32.8% higher Y/Y. Operating profit significantly increased 60.3% Y/Y to ¥44.6 billion. Q1 quarterly operating profit ratio was 10.0% due to enhanced profitability thanks to the cost optimization program implemented since FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for four consecutive quarters. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 66.8% Y/Y to ¥33.5 billion.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

For the fiscal year 2021 Nidec is guiding for EPS of ¥239 per share, which puts the forward P/E ratio at ~51x. This is not cheap, but given the growth in the company it appears justified.

Growth Opportunities

As previously mentioned, Nidec is facing some headwinds due to the decreasing size of the hard disk drive motor business. Fortunately, there are other opportunities to replace this revenue and grow the business. These opportunities include mobility applications, electric vehicles, 5G, and drones.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

The biggest of these opportunities is the EV business where Nidec offers a complete solution in the form of an E-Axle traction motor system. This business is expected to ramp up significantly in the next 5 years.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

Vision 2025

Nidec has a sales target of ¥4 trillion by 2025, for comparison its current market cap is ~¥7.4 trillion. It is therefore currently trading at price-sales ratio of ~4x current sales and ~2x 2025 expected sales.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

Assuming the company can also meet its target of 15% operating profit margin, shares would be trading at ~12x 2025 operating profit, which is a lot more attractive than the current P/E. This level of growth justifies to a certain extent the elevated multiple of earnings at which the company's shares trade.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

To get to the ¥4 trillion by 2025 target the company will require significant growth, and part of the strategy consists in moving from selling devices such as individual motors, to offering more integrated solutions, such as complete EV platforms.

Source: Nidec Investor Relations

Valuation

To estimate a fair value for the shares we use management's guidance for FY2021 and assume the Vision 2025 financial targets are met, which is roughly a doubling of revenue and quadrupling of earnings per share. The reason we believe the Vision 2025 will be met is thanks to the tailwinds brought by the electrification of transportation.

We assume a terminal growth rate of 5%, and discount the cash flows at 10% which is the minimum return we would expect from an investment such as this one. The resulting share price of ~$28 is very close to where shares are currently trading. The shares are therefore priced to return around 10% for long-term investors.

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate Growth % Dec 2021 $0.55 31.00% Dec 2022 $0.71 31.00% Dec 2023 $0.94 31.00% Dec 2024 $1.23 31.00% Dec 2025 $1.61 31.00% Dec 2026 $2.10 31.00% Terminal value $42.05 5% growth per year DCF value per share $27.48 10% discount rate

Company Culture & Management

Nidec is a constituent of several ESG indexes, such as FTSE4Good and the Empowering Women Index Japan. It also has a high Glassdoor rating with most employees approving of the CEO and willing to recommend the company to friends.

Source: Nidec CSR Report

Source: Glassdoor.com

Conclusion

Nidec is a good play on the electrification of transportation trading at a reasonable valuation. We believe shares are priced to deliver ~10% returns and we think it is reasonable to build a starter position at current prices. The company continues to face some headwinds from the declining sales of small motors used in hard disk drives. However, there are growth areas such as motors for e-bikes, electric scooters, drones, EVs, 5G, data center fans, robotic vacuum cleaners, etc.

If the company manages to make good on its Vision 2025 targets, we believe investors will be rewarded for buying at current prices.