When we last covered Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), we pointed out that our neutral rating balanced the compelling valuation alongside the high risks. Specifically we said,

There is a buffer here, but one that can be eroded if the portfolio is mismanaged. We think this could provide some opportunities with the right covered calls or cash secured puts, but it is not a "sit back and collect dividends" case for sure.

Source: Great Tenants And A 9.5% Yield From Office Properties

That quote seems like an eternity ago and since then we have had the annual 2020 and two more quarterly results. The stock has traded more or less alongside its group since then, delivering price returns of 10.39%. City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) was a real outperformer in that group, but that was very well-deserved as we recently documented.

Data by YCharts

That was the price action, but enquiring investors always want to know how is this high yielding REIT holding up in terms of fundamentals. We look at that today.

Q2-2021

Many investors tend to only look at the funds from operations (FFO) numbers provided by REITs. While those of course are of the utmost importance, the GAAP income statement brings out a lot of flaws to the discerning eyes. If you jump straight to the FFO, you will likely be taken to the cleaners eventually. In case of OPI we see the slight declines in rental income for both the first two quarters of the year. This was driven by higher vacancy levels in its properties.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 Press Release

Expenses are up dramatically this year versus last and they fall under two main categories.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 10-Q

On one hand, we have the general and administrative (G&A) expenses and the interest expenses which are at a cash level. We also have the large amounts of impairments which are on a non-cash basis.

The G&A expense increase is about the easiest to explain here. Post COVID-19 crash, the management fees were decreased as these correlate to the market capitalization.

General and administrative expenses consist of fees pursuant to our business management agreement, equity compensation expense, legal and accounting fees, Trustees’ fees and expenses, securities listing and transfer agency fees and other costs relating to our status as a publicly traded company. The increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily the result of $5,911 of estimated business management incentive fees recorded in the 2021 period and an increase in base business management fees resulting from an increase in average total market capitalization in the 2021 period compared to the 2020 period, partially offset by the expiration of an office lease in January 2021 for which we were the lessee.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 10-Q

The bounce back was expected this year.

The interest expenses increased because OPI is now carrying over $350 million more in liabilities than it did in 2020. This stems primarily from a large unsecured revolving credit facility. Falling interest rates are helping the company though and the refinancing in May 2021 should ease interest expenses going forward.

In May, we completed a successful bond offering in which we issued $300 million of 2.65% senior unsecured notes and applied the net proceeds to the redemption of $310 million of 5.875% senior unsecured notes, resulting in approximately $10 million of annual interest expense savings.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 10-Q

Those Impairments

While investors may tend to write off the write-offs (as in disregard), we do think there is some interesting information in there. Under GAAP, properties are depreciated over time. In almost all cases, property values tend to rise over time. So when you have to impair a heavily depreciated property further, or when you take an income statement loss on selling the property, that means that the property was sold for peanuts. An example stands out here. The property in Fresno that was sold for $6.0 million and had to be impaired by about $34 million just prior to the sale.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 10-Q

The property is the one that was owned by OPI when it was known as Government Properties Income Trust. We could not find the purchase price but OPI mentioned that the sale would have an impact of about $0.03 on quarterly FFO. That works out to about $5.7 million of FFO impact on an annual basis (48 million shares outstanding). You can compare the sale price ($6.0 million) with the Net Operating Income ($5.7 million) and think about how little value the property has left if the primary leaseholder does not renew. In this case, IRS shut down the processing center.

On the flip side, OPI just bought a property of almost the same size for about 60x as much.

In June 2021, OPI acquired a property in Chicago, IL containing approximately 531,000 rentable square feet for a purchase price of $355.0 million, excluding purchase price adjustments and acquisition related costs. This property is 99% leased with a weighted average lease term of 6.6 years.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 Press Release

Yes we are acutely aware that Fresno, California, is not Chicago, Illinois. But our point is that there are some big losses being taken behind the scenes here in this capital recycling. That is why the FFO is declining.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 Press Release

This was also raised by an analyst in the conference call, but the discussion moved into the dividend coverage versus the loss of value for the company.

Vikram Malhotra Thanks so much for taking the questions. I guess, just maybe first one. Given the – given sort of the acquisition disposition kind of faith and just the differing cap rates in terms of what you’re paying for acquiring versus the disposition, I think, some of these cap rates seem pretty high.

Source: Q2-2021 Transcript

Verdict

There is a lot going on at OPI and we brought you a good synopsis of it. The rolling four quarter cash available for distribution has declined from what it was two years ago.

Source: OPI Supplemental

It had moved to $3.50 in the latest quarter.

Source: OPI Supplemental

For now, we think the dividend is safe for at least the next 12 months and give it the lowest danger rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. But the NAV is slowly eroding and so is the buffer. Back in January the SP Global analyst consensus NAV was $47.00. Today it has dropped to $41.00. In the interim the stock has climbed and reduced the gap between the price and the underlying value. While we don't see any immediate threats for the company, these single tenant office properties tend to carry very large risks and investors must be on the watch for that. When leases are renewed, they tend to have large bumps.

Our leasing activity also remained strong during the quarter as we completed 548,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing, with a weighted average lease term of 16.6 years and weighted average roll up in rents of 17.1%.

Source: OPI Q2-2021 Press Release

When they are not renewed, the capex to reposition the property for a new tenant or the loss on a sale at market price, can be pretty substantial. We have a neutral rating today and will revisit this in some time again to take stock.

