MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

After surging early last year and seeing immense investor interest, gold stagnated for over a year. There is no longer a rush to invest in gold as many investors and analysts are less concerned about economic risk. Gold is currently just over 10% below its all-time highs, and interest in investing in gold appears to be back at pre-COVID levels. This can be seen using the price of the gold ETF (GLD), and Google Trends search volume data for "GLD":

(Price Data - Google Finance, Search Data - Google Trends)

It appears that gold may be becoming a forgotten asset again despite the surge in demand last year. This comes even as inflation rises to historically elevated levels and real interest rates plummet to all-time-lows. Normally, these occurrences would be bullish for gold. However, it is possible that the market was overvalued last year and needed to consolidate.

This consolidation has been even more extreme in gold mining stocks. While most equities have risen dramatically in value over the past twelve months, the gold miner fund (GDX) has lost around a quarter of its value. This is even more pronounced for the popular miner AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), which is currently 50% below its 2020 peak. This has caused its TTM "EV/EBITDA" to crash to 4.5x, an extremely low valuation for a gold mining stock. See below:

Data by YCharts

It is rarely the case that a gold mining stock is also an apparent deep value stock. Even with gold slightly below 2020 peak levels, AngloGold will continue to generate strong cash-flows and has a forward "P/E" of 10-11x. The company has had some bad news lately as it announced that it might shut its Ghana mine for the rest of the year following a fatal accident in May. This is expected to reduce the company's output by 12%. The company has also been facing difficulties regarding tax payment issues from host nations and a ~33% surge in expenses last year.

With mining, events rarely go as planned, and it is reasonable that the market is discounting AU's value due to these managerial uncertainties. That said, I believe AU is significantly undervalued based on its current price. Even more, if gold rises to new highs as I expect, then AU may surge dramatically. It is a volatile stock in the current environment, but I believe it will get through its current difficulties and may rebound soon as the dust settles.

AngloGold Fundamental Outlook

From its latest investor presentation, we know that over half of AngloGold's revenue comes from operations in central Africa, where around 700K oz are mined per quarter. The remaining ~500K oz of quarterly production is split between Australia and the Americas. The company had an AISC of $1333/oz during the first half of 2021, which means it is currently profiting around $400 per oz mined given today's gold prices.

The presentation's guidance indicates that the company aims to mine ~2.5M oz this year (after the revision), giving it an estimated EBIT of ~$1.05B. After $120M in expected financing costs, this gives AU an EBT of $930M or an estimated net adjusted income (non-GAAP) of ~$600M, given a historical average tax rate of ~35%. This equates to an annual EPS of $1.44, a figure just below the current average analyst estimated 2021 EPS of $1.58, though that figure may not yet account for the recent guidance revision. Even at this level, the company has an attractive forward "P/E" of 11.7x.

AngloGold's EPS is also expected to bounce back up after this year as the one-off cost impacts from the virus fade. The firm also has plenty of reserves in its current mines and numerous exploration and development projects to keep its revenue strong for many years. One of the largest of these is the Obuasi mine which is expected to see its production ramp-up dramatically after it is reopened ideally by year-end. On that note, it is worth pointing out that AngloGold's injury rate has declined by nearly 50% since 2012 despite the recent accident, so I do not believe these shutdowns are likely to recur.

Another Rise in Gold May Be Around the Corner

AngloGold is cheap even with slightly depressed gold prices. The company has minimal debt and has a very long track record of stable growth and positive cash-flows. However, if gold rises as I expect, then the firm would be immensely undervalued today.

Firstly, gold has a strong inverse correlation to real interest rates, which can be directly measured using inflation-indexed bond yields. Most of gold's price action does not depend on expected inflation but bond yields after expected inflation. Since gold has no yield but is expected to keep up with inflation, investors usually prefer bonds if their yield is much higher than inflation. However, Treasury bonds carry a roughly -1% real return after accounting for inflation, making gold quite attractive comparably.

This real rate recently crashed to an all-time low of -1.2%, but gold was essentially unchanged. See below:

Data by YCharts

As explained in a recent article, I wrote, "SLV: Recent Drop In Real Interest Rates May Portend Another Breakout In Precious Metals," gold is expected to be around $2070/oz given the current yield on an inflation-indexed bond. Of course, investors may be anticipating a spike in real yields due to the impact of Federal Reserve tapering. Indeed, the Fed's aggressive Q.E. program was a major bullish factor for gold, so tapering could prove bearish. However, I would argue that the impact of tapering is already priced into gold.

The fact is that the U.S. money supply has risen dramatically and is unlikely to decline given Fed tapering. Over the long run, gold is correlated to the U.S. M2 money supply at a level of roughly $0.13/oz per billion in the M2 money supply. See below:

(Federal Reserve)

With the M2 at $20.5T, gold would be at $2670/oz, given a $0.13/oz expected value from M2. The money supply is still rising around $150B/month so, if Q.E. continues until January, I generally expect the M2 to rise to $21.1T. This implies gold may eventually increase to ~$2,750/oz based on the M2 outlook at the historical relationship between gold and M2. Obviously, the relationship between gold and M2 is imperfect, so that gold could rise well above or below $2750. However, I still believe it is a solid long-term target based on historical relationships.

Assuming the same AISC and a $2700/oz sales value, this may mean AngloGold will eventually receive ~$1300-1400/oz. All things being equal (production rates, overhead, etc.) gives us an upper EBIT target of $3.38B or roughly $2.12B in after-tax estimated adjusted profits (a ~$5.1 annual EPS).

Obviously, I am making many assumptions in this measurement that may prove incorrect. It is by no means guaranteed that we see gold rise to $1750+ and it is possible, if not likely, that AngloGold's AISC continues to rise due to inflationary pressures in Africa and South America. It is also possible that the firm's tax rate increases, though I believe that is unlikely since it already pays a relatively high tax rate.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, based on its risk profile, AngloGold should have a fair-value forward "P/E" of 15x. Based on a $1.44 expected forward EPS, this places AU's estimated fair value at $21.6, which is ~30% higher than its price today. In other words, I am bullish on AU as long as it is below $21-22.

My current upper target for AngloGold's EPS is $5.1, which equates to an estimated share value of $75 (using the 15x PE estimate). Again, there are numerous assumptions in this calculation. In the long run, I believe we may see AU rise to new highs. Still, in the long run, I think that such a rise is likely given AngloGold's apparent undervaluation and my bullish outlook for gold.

Key risks are facing the company, which could upend my outlook. There are uncertainties regarding how the mine shutdown will impact the firm. Of course, it is also possible that the virus causes more mine shutdowns, as occurred across the industry last year. Additionally, while I believe gold is already priced in the impact of Fed tapering, it could theoretically cause the price of gold to decline further. This is particularly true if tapering causes a crash in stocks or a wave of deflation. That said, I believe any declines in gold will prove temporary as it appears significantly undervalued compared to the money supply.