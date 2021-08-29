Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to discuss a very interesting company. The Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has been requested by a number of readers after I discussed a very wide range of aerospace companies over the past few months. This included both commercial and defense-focused suppliers at all stages of the aerospace supply chain - except for airlines. One of the reasons why I don't discuss airlines anymore is also the reason why Air Lease should be taken with a grain of salt - it's simply not the best way to generate shareholder value. In this article, I will explain how I would deal with Air Lease from a trading and investor perspective based on the aerospace supply chain and the company's ability to generate value. So, bear with me!

What's Air Lease?

Air Lease was founded in 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The company with a market cap of roughly $4.6 billion plays an interesting role in the global aerospace supply chain. The company does not fly customers but allows airlines to lease aircraft. In many ways, this provides efficiency gains for everyone as it allows airlines to only fly the planes they need. So, if Air Lease is able to predict future demand - or at least come close - a situation of increased efficiency can be created as there's no worse thing for an airline than buying extremely expensive planes without having high utilization rates.

Last year, the company's portfolio consisted of 775 aircraft (owned, managed, and ordered). That was roughly $23 billion in total assets. Even during the pandemic, the company achieved a 99.6% utilization rate in 2Q20. That's extremely satisfying for all parties involved as it indeed proves that the very purpose of the company's existence is being met: higher efficiencies. Additionally, the average customer represents 1.1% of its fleet, which means single-airline failure (i.e., bankruptcy) does not pose a significant threat to the company. LATAM airlines come in higher at 5.7%. That's manageable as this airline has a good reputation and is key in the North and South American economy. In other words, governments will have to step in if something goes bad, which does benefit Air Lease - or at least lowers risks.

Leasing has more benefits. If we assume that COVID-19 is now slowly fading away over the next 12 months, it could have serious benefits for Air Lease. For example, limited financing options in the industry favor leasing. Again, this lowers financial risks in times when access to capital is either somewhat restricted or more expensive. Additionally, airlines have retired a lot of airplanes they had to ground during the initial wave of pandemic uncertainties last year. This means that a lot of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft won't come back. That's where Air Lease comes in as the company is focused on buying new fuel-efficient aircraft. For example, the company's narrow-body planes (737 MAX and A320/321neo) burn 20% less fuel per seat compared to previous generations. Boeing's 787 is able to save up to 30%.

A Closer Look Under The Hood

Based on this context, it's time to look at the company's financials. As even a basic 737 MAX costs around $100 million, we should expect massive capital expenditures ("CapEx") and sky-high depreciation, given the company's massive fleet.

The table below shows that AL is expected to receive up to 338 new airplanes over the next few years.

Source: SEC (AL 2Q21 10-Q)

In 2011, the company had roughly $5.2 billion worth of total assets. This was almost exclusively the value of its fleet. In 2020, this number rose to $25.2 billion. As a result, it's useful to focus on operating cash flow as this adds depreciation back to net income. In 2020, the company's net income was $516 million. Operating cash flow was roughly $1.1 billion. This number is expected to rise to more than $1.9 billion as a result of new airplane deliveries and recovery in aerospace demand. Unfortunately, the company's CapEx is massive. Every single year, CapEx is higher than operating cash flow, resulting in negative free cash flow. That's one of the reasons why I somewhat dislike the leasing business as I prefer to be on the side that benefits from the company's CapEx - aerospace OEMs and suppliers. Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Negative free cash flow means there's a funding gap. In this case, the company needs external money to fund its CapEx (and dividends). The graph below shows a number of things. First of all, debt issued has outpaced repaid debt every single year as the company has accelerated investments in its fleet. This has caused total financial debt to rise to almost $17.0 billion. However, and this is important, total equity (total assets minus total liabilities) has also been in an uptrend. This is important because the company's debt has led to value creation, benefiting its assets. A high utilization rate is one of the reasons. If the company was ordering expensive planes without its ability to get them to satisfied customers, we would be looking at an endless pit of wasted investments. That's clearly not the case. Source: TIKR.com

Roughly all of the company's financial debt is unsecured debt with very attractive rates. For example, the company can borrow money short-term at a rate equal to 3-months LIBOR +0.35%. This shows confidence in the company's business. Another thing that shows confidence is that both S&P and Fitch rate the company's debt BBB, which translates to investment-grade debt with an "adequate" capacity to repay.

Nonetheless, with an expected net debt/EBITDA ratio of 8.5x next year, we're dealing with high leverage. This translates to somewhat elevated interest payments - despite low-interest rates. For example, over the past 4 quarters, the company generated roughly $1.0 billion in operating income. Interest expenses were $500 million, which resulted in slightly more than $500 million in EBT.

Relative Performance & Valuation

A high debt load - even if it's investment grade - is a risk. Imagine what happens if interest rates start to soar or if demand starts to fall. The latter was the case during the 2020 COVID crash. This resulted in a drawdown of roughly 75% during the lows of the crash. That's slightly worse than some suppliers and roughly in line with one of America's largest and financially stable carriers United Airlines (UAL). In all fairness, the performance of Boeing was similar, which somewhat refutes my argument that producers are in a better position. However, Boeing had severe 737 MAX problems at the time and was more or less in a perfect storm.

However, on a long-term basis, the difference becomes more visible. The 10-year total return for Air Lease is just 114%. The S&P 500 TR is close to 370% while the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) returned more than 461%. If you want more info on the XAR ETF, feel free to read this article.

When it comes to valuation, I believe that investors are giving the company the price it deserves. Using a $4.6 billion market cap and $19.8 billion in expected net debt next year, we're dealing with an expected enterprise value of $24.4 billion. When incorporating higher demand and new planes, the company could be looking at $2.3 billion in EBITDA next year according to analysts. That would imply a 10.5x EBITDA multiple. Usually, I say that aerospace & defense companies should trade between 10-14x (exceptions make sense in some cases). Given the company's business and (expected) underperformance, I think this valuation is very fair and even leaves some room for mid-term capital gains if negative COVID headlines refrain from damaging the market over the next few months.

Takeaway

I have to say that analyzing Air Lease gave me exactly the findings I expected. The investment case can be summarized by a few key things. First of all, Air Lease is doing a fantastic job in a challenging business. I have analyzed more leasing companies since the 2020 crash (privately, not published online) and have to say that I'm impressed by the way the company turns higher debt into actual value. That's also why none of the reasons that I use to explain why Air Lease isn't a good investment have anything to do with its management but the basic nature of its business. First of all, I prefer to buy companies that produce parts for airplanes (1st, 2nd, 3rd tier suppliers). This allows companies to generate more shareholder value as it comes to fewer risks and often strong positive free cash flow. That's why Air Lease has been a long-term underperformer. Additionally, while the company does a great job managing its balance sheet, I don't see the need to buy into this kind of leverage risk. The good thing is that the company's valuation takes all of this into account, which lowers the risks that come with buying into a high valuation.

Long story short, I believe that knowing how Air Lease operates is key. I have invested 25% of my money in aerospace & defense companies and knowing the major players at every step of the supply chain is important. I also believe that investors are better off investing in other companies than leasing firms as there's just more long-term value in other areas. However, if you want to buy Air Lease, treat it as a wild card and buy only after a correction or bigger sell-off to enhance your risk/reward.

