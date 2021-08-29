6 Options For An Inflationary Environment

YinYang/E+ via Getty Images

Preamble

I’m sure I need not provide evidence of increasing inflation, since a simple trip to the supermarket will confirm the recent pronouncements of the FED that inflation is on the rise. Investors, therefore, need to be cognizant of the many options available to protect the purchasing power of their depreciating dollars.

Background

There are mixed signals regarding the international attractiveness of the dollar, some suggesting cracks in the desirability of the USD as a reserve currency, whilst others indicate continuing strength. To begin with the positives, as the chart below shows, against the basket of currencies that make up the US dollar index, there has been little change over the last 12 months. Yes, there have been dips, but the index stands at almost exactly the same level as it was a year ago.

Chart courtesy TradingView

For consumers, this may seem counterintuitive given the evident inflation seen all around the US. In part, this may be explained by the fact that the central banks that control the currencies that make up the dollar index are also beavering away making copies of their respective currencies. For example, The European Central Bank reportedly ramped up bond buying to the tune of 22.7% in March of this year. The nations whose currencies make up the basket are not the only ones in the money printing business. A year ago, the people’s Bank of China produced 8.98 trillion yuan, which, at the time, was a record.

Market observers may have noticed the absence of stories in the financial press indicating rising bond yields. In part, this is because the latest report from US department of the Treasury shows that of the 35 jurisdictions indicated on the report, no less than 23 increased their holdings between May and June of this year. Clearly, these Treasury purchases are very supportive for the Dollar.

Chart courtesy YCharts

It goes without saying that US companies with a significant overseas presence lend their support of the Dollar by making enormous purchases for the purpose of dividend payments and so on. Other factors which have the effect of increasing the value of the dollar include the requirement for dollars to pay interest on dollar denominated loans and global trade in commodities, goods and services.

The Treasury report draws attention to the first of the negatives for the Dollar. Given that countries in South America have large Dollar denominated loans, it is beyond dispute that it is in their interests to do their part to reduce the value of the Dollar. And indeed, the three South American countries listed (Chile, Colombia and Brazil) sold US Treasuries, which obviously does not help maintain the dollar’s position. The reason countries with USD loans would prefer a weaker dollar is because when the dollar gains versus their local currency, it’s rather similar to quantitative tightening. So, a weak dollar is a bonus as their debts are reduced relative to their local currency.

Brazil, with the assistance of China, has taken further steps to hasten a depreciation of the dollar. As you may note from the charts below, Brazil imports an ever-increasing volume of products from China. In like manner, China is importing ever rising volumes of commodities from Brazil. In fact, a recent study highlighted that China received 33.7% of Brazil’s agricultural exports. In the good old days, this trade would be conducted in USD, but in recent years, a trade agreement means that this trade has been carried out in Brazilian Real and Chinese Yuan. Thus, this lowering of the demand for USD, which has the effect of lowering the value of USD. Needless to say, other such bilateral trade agreements exist.

Brazil imports from China

Chart courtesy Trading Economics

Brazil exports to China

Chart courtesy Trading Economics

Another interesting point to note from the report was that some of the largest purchasers of Treasury holdings were in custodian jurisdictions (Luxembourg, Ireland and the Cayman Islands). I wonder who the buyers were?

Many countries, particularly in emerging markets, are taking further measures to underpin their respective currencies versus the USD. Brazil’s Central Bank bumped-up rates on the 2nd June by 75 basis points to 4.25%. This rise may not be the only one since the country is experiencing growing inflation, which now stands at around 9%. As of today, the Debt to GDP of Brazil is expected to fall to around 81.2% as the economy expands, and so there are strong possibilities that base rates may rise further to choke off inflationary pressures. I’m sure I need not remind readers that such levels of interest are unlikely to be seen in the US. These hikes in interest rates have had the effect of slowing down the decline of the Brazilian Real, as the chart below confirms. This improvement in emerging market currencies may have implications for investors, which I describe later in this article.

Chart courtesy XE.com

Apart from raising interest rates, countries such as Russia are devising other creative ways to reduce inflation, such as export tax on the exports of grain exports, which have the effect of reducing food inflation for Russian citizens. This point is covered in more depth in my recent article about wheat.

Since its inception, the Euro has gradually expanded in use for international trade. Figures for 2020 show, as you might expect, both imports and exports into the European Union are conducted in Euro, although recent data showed that the USD continued to be the main currency for imports.

Charts courtesy Eurostat

More recent figures for 2021 state that the Euro accounts for 36.6% of global transactions, which is not far behind USD at 38.26%. This data also describes the rising popularity of the Yuan for cross border payments. At present, the Yuan accounts for a mere 2.42%, but one may imagine this figure increasing over time.

For several years now, Russia has abandoned the use of USD and instead conducted trade in currencies such as the Euro and the Yuan. Back in 2019, The Russian Central Bank off loaded $100 billion and exchanged the green back for a variety of currencies including the Euro and Yuan.

Whilst not as dramatic as Russia, other countries have also diversified into other currencies. As the table below illustrates, global reserves have increased, but the percentage increase for many currencies have increased at a far greater level than for the USD.

Table courtesy IMF

Gold may not be popular with Millennials and Zoomers, but it is popular with Central Banks. There have been numerous stories in the financial press in recent years about countries exchanging their USD for assets such as gold. Even countries that do not have a strong manufacturing base, such as Ghana, are boosting their gold reserves.

As with all fiat currencies, a key ingredient of the sauce that maintains the value of the dollar is confidence, which to a large extent is influenced by American foreign policies. An indicator that all is not well in this department was given by perhaps the key supporter of the petrodollar concept; Saudi Arabia. It was recently reported that Saudi Arabia had signed a defence agreement with none other than Russia, hardly encouraging for the dollar bulls. Also, who knows what the long-term effects of the recent travails in Afghanistan may have longer term on the green back?

The final negative for the dollar is the decline in the purchasing power of the USD since 1971. If you do the math, the chart below graphically displays an approximate 85% decline in the value of the dollar over the last 50 odd years. Furthermore, numerous reports in the press suggest that official inflation expectation is moving rapidly towards 5% per annum.

Chart courtesy of FRED

To sum up, it is certainly true that on the international stage the USD is the pre-eminent currency as a medium of trade, there are however worrying signs that its status may erode in the not-to-distant future. Together with evident inflation whittling away at its purchasing power makes it incumbent upon investors to consider the various ways in which they may safeguard their wealth.

Gold

Over the last 12 months, it’s been difficult for gold bulls to make the case for gold investments. After all, ten years ago, the price of gold was around $1,800 an ounce and now, a decade later, it’s the same. Is there a single asset that has seen no gain over the same period? Likewise, over the last 12 months, gold has seen no improvement in the price while money printing has exploded; the very thing gold is supposed to protect investors from.

If the above were not bad enough, there have been some strange actions in the price of gold over the years. Take the flash crash in gold on Sunday the 8th August. As you may well imagine, Sunday is the day when there is the least volume in the gold futures market, and it was on this day that $4 billion short orders were launched onto an unsuspecting market. There has also been the well-publicized case brought against JPMorgan for the price manipulation of precious metals, cementing in the minds of some investors that gold should be avoided; who wants to battle against these types of issues?

Set against the reasons listed for avoiding gold, over the long term, buying gold has proved to be very sound. As you may note from the chart, since 1971, gold has risen by about 620%, and over the same period, the S&P has gone up by around 580%.

S&P 500 chart since 1970

Chart courtesy Macrotrends

Gold chart since 1970

Chart courtesy Macrotrends

Those of a patient disposition may opt for a gold ETF such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) or my personal favourite, the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is popular with Millennials and Zoomers for reasons the majority readers may be familiar with. It would appear that the crypto leader shares some of the attractions of gold; it has the rarity value and the perceived protection against the declining value of the USD.

Countless words have already been written about this crypto champion, so far be it for me to add to the already stated theories regarding its benefits in the event of rampant inflation.

Emerging market securities

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management believe there will be a boost for emerging market stocks as they are cheap relative to developed markets. Not only are the stocks keenly priced, but if you accept the thesis that emerging market currencies may rise relative to the dollar, they are doubly attractive at this time.

There is every indication that South American stocks are becoming ever more popular, even though they are considered high risk. To give a flavour of their increasingly favoured status, below is a table showing the gains of Argentinian stocks I have written about over the last couple of months.

Table produced by author

For those keen to own more generalist funds, there are a plethora of ETFs to invest in.

US stocks

Numerous market commentators are forecasting an imminent market correction, and some go so far as to suggest it will be of biblical proportions. However, there are leading indicators that provide a measure of confidence that this will not be the case. One that springs to mind is the Baltic Dry Index. The index gives a measure of the cost of shipping commodities such as coal, grains and iron ore across multiple shipping lanes. A variation in the value of the Index has previously given investors advanced understanding into global supply and demand directions. Numerous savvy investors believe the index can give advanced notice of future economic activity.

For instance, the 2008 recession was predicted by a sharp drop in the Index. More recently, followers of the index observed a fall of 70% between Sept 2019 and Jan 2020. By bizarre coincidence, this fall took place well in advance of the outbreak of the pandemic.

If you accept that this indicator has some merit, then the chart below offers some confidence that the global economy is currently far from a recession.

Chart courtesy Trading Economics

The price action of the S&P 500 continues to make new highs, and, as I suggested in my recent article about the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), until there are lower lows and highs, it’s a bull trend. There is also the well-known adage amongst big-money investors to bear in mind; Don’t fight the FED.

In addition to the more general ETFs such as DIA, there are ETFs that cater for investors who would like a modicum of protection against the ravages of inflation. One such is Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL).

US treasuries

One of the most followed market participants has got to be Michael Burry. It was recently reported that Mr. Burry has placed a considerable bet on inflation being prolonged and elevated by shorting US Treasuries through the medium of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Another option for many investors keen to preserve their wealth is to copy Mr. Burry.

Commodities

I’m certain that it has not escaped the notice of readers that the price of commodities is soaring for a whole host of reasons. In the case of wheat, as I outline in my article, the weather and the price of oil, are among the various explanations that support further rises. Without a doubt, a declining dollar will inevitably lead to a rise in commodity prices in dollar terms.

Should readers wish to conserve their hard-earned money, may I suggest research into the many vehicles available to participate in what may become a commodities super cycle.