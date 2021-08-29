designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 8/30/2021

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Shares Ticker Name BUY 440 INCY Incyte Corp SELL 212 SGEN Seagen Inc

iM-Top50 from 40 Large Hedge Funds No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 9/5/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/27/2021

Current Portfolio 8/27/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 241 10.53% $35,813 02/01/21 ($28,869) ($3,306) $144 $3,782 (CHTR) 42 9.97% $33,902 08/09/21 ($32,217) — — $1,685 (DHR) 118 11.07% $37,654 02/01/21 ($28,797) $1,133 $56 $10,045 (FB) 91 9.97% $33,909 08/02/21 ($32,202) — — $1,708 (MA) 86 9.00% $30,593 02/16/21 ($29,373) — $76 $1,295 (MCO) 92 10.22% $34,762 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,559 $476 $17,937 (QCOM) 218 9.29% $31,577 08/02/21 ($32,635) — — ($1,058) (SGEN) 212 10.40% $35,364 08/02/21 ($32,644) — — $2,720 (TDG) 54 9.67% $32,873 08/23/21 ($32,564) — — $309 (V) 145 9.92% $33,740 12/07/20 ($30,865) — $139 $3,014

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/27/2021

Current Portfolio 8/27/2021 Cash Flow Ticker Number ofShares Weight Value now OpenDate OpenCosts RebalCosts | Return DividendsReceived Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.91% $5,944 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $245 $6,147 (ADBE) 10 2.12% $6,585 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $7,233 (AMT) 22 2.02% $6,281 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $371 $4,315 (AMZN) 2 2.15% $6,699 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $6,824 (APP) 86 2.05% $6,381 08/23/21 ($6,110) — — $272 (BBIO) 104 1.69% $5,250 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 — $5,496 (BSX) 138 1.99% $6,182 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) — $684 (CHTR) 8.1 2.11% $6,569 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $5,305 (CNI) 57 2.02% $6,290 08/23/21 ($6,128) — — $162 (COUP) 27 2.08% $6,457 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($272) — $2,636 (CRM) 21 1.80% $5,597 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $4,088 (CRWD) 28 2.54% $7,905 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $8,001 (DASH) 40 2.42% $7,518 05/24/21 ($5,623) — — $1,895 (DHR) 20 2.05% $6,382 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $37 $4,469 (DIS) 32 1.85% $5,764 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 — $2,074 (DOCU) 25 2.42% $7,519 08/24/20 ($5,118) — — $2,401 (FATE) 90 2.10% $6,538 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($1,851) — ($1,812) (FB) 20 2.40% $7,453 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $5,215 (FIS) 36 1.49% $4,629 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $84 ($298) (FISV) 56 2.12% $6,605 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — $406 (GOOGL) 3 2.78% $8,640 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $6,360 (GPN) 36 1.90% $5,909 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($3,163) $30 ($461) (INCY) 67 1.63% $5,071 05/24/21 ($5,577) — — ($507) (INTU) 12 2.18% $6,791 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $81 $5,003 (KMX) 47 1.91% $5,950 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — $573 (MA) 16 1.83% $5,692 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $117 $4,795 (MCO) 17 2.06% $6,423 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $216 $5,960 (MSFT) 25 2.41% $7,493 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $319 $6,770 (NFLX) 11 1.98% $6,148 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $5,818 (NOW) 12 2.44% $7,589 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 — $5,544 (NVDA) 36 2.62% $8,149 02/24/20 ($3,830) $2,765 $12 $7,096 (PTON) 56 1.88% $5,843 08/23/21 ($5,979) — — ($136) (PYPL) 24 2.15% $6,680 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 — $8,508 (QCOM) 44 2.05% $6,373 08/24/20 ($5,106) — $117 $1,385 (RBLX) 73 2.00% $6,234 08/23/21 ($6,141) — — $93 (SGEN) 41 2.20% $6,839 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $5,236 (SHOP) 5 2.46% $7,657 11/18/19 ($3,233) $3,926 — $8,350 (SNOW) 22 2.11% $6,550 02/16/21 ($6,487) — — $63 (SQ) 26 2.24% $6,968 11/23/20 ($5,408) — — $1,560 (TDG) 10 1.96% $6,088 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,134 (TSLA) 8 1.83% $5,695 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 — $10,256 (TWLO) 18 2.09% $6,503 08/23/21 ($6,265) — — $238 (UBER) 151 1.97% $6,144 08/19/19 ($3,500) ($1,235) — $1,410 (UNH) 16 2.15% $6,700 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($590) $239 $4,075 (V) 26 1.94% $6,050 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $137 $4,165 (W) 21 1.96% $6,114 11/23/20 ($5,390) — — $724 (WDAY) 25 2.16% $6,732 05/26/20 ($4,213) — — $2,519 (ZM) 18 1.97% $6,135 08/23/21 ($6,135) — — ($0)

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: