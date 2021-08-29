Vital Hil/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we revisit a small biotech firm for the first time in quite a while. Like so many small biotech stocks, the tape has not be kind since the biotech sector high all-time highs in February of this year, although the sector did have one its best weekly performances in a year this week. A full analysis on this ocular concern is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is a Watertown, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2017. The company’s portfolio includes two FDA-approved products: INVELTYS and EYSUVIS. INVELTYS is an ocular corticosteroid for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and pain after ocular surgery, and EYSUVIS is a short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Source: August Company Presentation

Beyond the company’s two marketed products, the company’s pipeline consists of three preclinical candidates. The drugs are seeking to treat such conditions as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, retinal vein occlusion, and corneal surface diseases. The company’s proprietary technology allows them to penetrate mucosal barriers. Mucus is pivotal for the protection of a variety of tissues; however, this layer of protection also negatively affects medical treatments by limiting the penetration of medications to mucus-protected tissues, thereby reducing efficacy. Some companies deal with the challenge of mucus by creating a bio-adhesive—sticking to the mucus, but Kala penetrates the mucus via two proprietary attributes: nanoparticles that allow for the penetration into mucus pores and a mucus-penetrating surface coating to prevent adherence to the mucus. The company calls its technology AMPPLIFY, which has been clinically proven to improve the delivery of certain therapeutics. The company has IP protection for its proprietary AMPPLIFY technology and products through 2033. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization of approximately $200 million and trades for around $3.25 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: August Company Presentation

EYSUVIS

EYSUVIS 0.25% is approved for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. EYSUVIS utilizes Kala's AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle drug delivery technology to enhance the penetration of loteprednol etabonate into the target tissue of the ocular surface. The drug is the first prescription therapy specially designed to address the short-term treatment needs of people living with dry eye disease. The approval was based on the Phase 3 STRIDE trial. The trial achieved primary and key secondary endpoints, which replicated prior successful results and addressed the CRL recommendation for an additional positive trial. Furthermore, approval for EYSUVIS was based on results from four clinical trials that enrolled over 2800 patients and demonstrated rapid and significant improvements in both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Source: March Company Presentation

Roughly 38 million people have dry eye disease in the United States, 17.2 million of which have been diagnosed and are being treated by an eye care professional. Between 75% and 90% of dry eye patients routinely experience dry eye flares. Interestingly, 75% of dry eye patients have never tried prescription treatments, and 80% of patients who take Rx medication discontinue treatment by 4 months. Currently, the net revenue for Restasis, Cequa, and Xiidra amounts to $1.5 billion annually.

Source: March Company Presentation

Looking ahead, the company is focused on establishing the drug as the first and only prescription therapy specifically for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease. Thus far, the company has secured market access for approximately 56% of all commercial lives, which represents roughly 96 million people. In February of this year, EYSUVIS was added to Express Scripts’ National Preferred, Basic and High-Performance Formularies, and EYSUVIS was added to the Cigna commercial formulary in May. The company started the year with approximately 90 sales reps but looks to expand that to 125 by yearend.

According to the press release from the company's second quarter earnings report.

'Data from Symphony Health and the EYSUVIS patient hub indicate that 15,632 EYSUVIS prescriptions were filled in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting quarter-over-quarter growth of 93%'

Soon after the second quarter ended, EYSUVIS garnered Medicare Part D unrestricted market access, for a total of approximately 3.2 million covered Medicare Part D lives.

Source: August Company Presentation

INVELTYS

INVELTYS 1% is a twice-a-day corticosteroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The drug uses the company’s AMPPLIFY technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate into target tissues of the eye. More than 41,000 INVELTYS prescriptions were reported by Symphony Health in the second quarter of 2021, compared to approximately 37,000 prescriptions reported in the first quarter of 2021. Management has stated that they think growth will continue, but growth continues to be impact by uncertainty around the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on elective procedures, which includes ocular surgeries.

Source: March Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of June 30th, 2021, the company had approximately $150 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $29 million for the quarter which saw revenues of just over $3 million. Leadership did provide this guidance in regards to its cash position on the second quarter earnings call.

Kala anticipates that its cash resources as of June 30, 2021, together with anticipated revenue from EYSUVIS and INVELTYS, will enable it to fund its operations for at least two years."

The company is a battleground stock among analyst firms right now. Since second quarter results came out earlier in August, four analyst firms including Wedbush and Oppenheimer have reissued their Buy ratings on KALA. Jefferies chose to maintain their Hold rating after the earnings release, while JP Morgan downgraded the shares to a Neutral from Overweight.

Verdict

Like so many small firms, the initial rollout of a new product is taking time to gain traction. This is par for the course in a normal environment, and nothing about the last 18 months has been about normalcy. I have added some exposure to KALA via covered call orders on its descent this year. Patience seems the watch word on this name at the present time.

