It's been a solid start to the year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), but Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) has been the leader by a wide margin, soaring more than 280% year-to-date. This strong performance has been driven by a continued turnaround in the business, with the company on track to flip back to positive annual earnings per share [EPS] next year if momentum continues. The highlight continues to be its Soma brand, which the company believes can be a billion-dollar brand by 2025. However, CHS is sitting at its most overbought condition in the past decade, more than 160% above its key weekly moving average. So, while the turnaround is gaining momentum, I don't see any way to justify chasing the stock here above $6.20.

Chico's FAS ("Chico's") released its Q1 results in May and reported quarterly revenue of $388 million, translating to 38% growth year-over-year. This was driven by 13.4% digital sales growth and increased traffic in stores lapping the COVID-19 related shutdowns last year, but sales still came up well short of 2019 levels. Compared to Q1 2019, revenue slid 25% year over year, partially related to a reduced store fleet, combined with a 21.7% total comp sales decline. However, there were green shoots, with the company's Soma brand posting an incredible 39% comp sales growth rate vs. Q1 2019 levels and being flagged as a top-5 sleepwear and top 10 non-sports bra and panties brand based on NDP Group market research for the twelve months ended April 2021. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with Soma, the brand's growth has been nothing short of exceptional, with Soma seeing sales increase from 15.5% of revenue in Q2 2019 to 27.6% of sales in Q2 2021. On a year-over-year basis, Soma posted revenue growth of 65%, with its growth exceeding the US Retail Market. Ultimately, Chico's believes that Soma can be a $1 billion brand by 2025 and continues to open shop-in-shops inside of Chico's stores, with 30 opened in the quarter. The company guided to 47 openings by mid-June in its Q1 results and noted that these Shop-in-shops exceeded expectations. Assuming Chico's can get to the $1 billion target by 2025, Chico's has material upside from here, even if White House Black Market [WHBM] and Chico's only grow at low single-digits. This is because total revenue would grow closer to $1.95 billion by FY2025, and Chico's would trade at barely 0.3x sales.

Moving over to WHBM and Chico's, the company noted that it continues to see improvements, and Chico's is working hard on enhancing its styling and quality. However, with these two brands down sharply relative to 2019 levels, the company posted (-) 21.7% comp sales vs. Q1 2019, with apparel brands down 32.9%. Having said that, things are looking up under the surface with inventory down significantly year-over-year ($209.7 million vs. $273.7 million), faster sell-through rates than in 2019 in apparel brands, and the average customer age dropping by 10 years on a year-over-basis. This suggests that new styles and marketing are paying off, allowing the company to reduce promotional activity and look to drive meaningful margin expansion.

During the quarter, gross margins improved to 32.7% vs. (-) 4.0% in Q1 2019 and nearly recovered to Q1 2019 levels (36.9%). While this translated to a net loss of $8.9 million, the company is confident that its margin expansion will continue. Chico's noted that margin improvements were driven by fewer promotions, which weighed on margins in the past, with a history of over-buying and then having to run promotions to shed inventory. The new goal is being lean on inventory and its store fleet, with a digital-first focus. Notably, Chico's shared that its My Closet and Style Connect are helping drive digital growth, and customers using these tools are more engaged and have the highest conversion rates.

Finally, Chico's continues to rightsize its store fleet. During the quarter, the company closed 9 stores and plans to close up to 45 stores this year, with a goal of 330 closures between the beginning of FY2019 and the end of FY2023. As of quarter-end, the company had 1,293 boutiques. Planned closures mostly focus on mall-based WHBM and Chico's, though the company closed 1 Soma store in Q1 2021. This digital-first focus, if successful, should provide a massive boost to gross margins, with the company hiring Jay Topper in March (Chief Digital Officer) and Stacey Blicker last January (Vice President E-Commerce) to help drive this growth. Stacey Blicker has over 20 years of experience in developing brands and growing sales through omni, digital, e-commerce business technology strategies, with experience at Macy's (M) and Kroger (KR).

Notably, the company has made several other new appointments to help turn the brand around and continues to have a mostly all-female executive leadership team. According to American Express (AXP), women-owned small businesses with $10 million-plus in revenue enjoy much faster growth. Meanwhile, based on research by McKinsey & Company, public companies with a higher proportion of women leaders enjoy a much higher return on investment and EBITDA margins. Obviously, there are exceptions to the rule, but with a solid leadership team in place made up of predominantly women and a focus on digital-first, the future looks bright. Some of the most recent appointments are shown below:

Kimberly Grabel - SVP Marketing, All Brands - April 2020

Rebecca Reeder - SVP Stores, Chico's FAS Inc. - April 2020

Molly Langenstein, CEO & President, Chico's FAS Inc. - June 2020

Jay Topper - Chief Digital Officer, Chico's FAS Inc. - March 2021

Dimple Rao - VP Product Mgmt/Design, Chico's FAS Inc. - June 2021

Nancy Johnson, SVP GMM Merchandising & Design - June 2021

Financials

As shown above, revenue came in at $388 million in Q1, posting its fourth consecutive sequential increase since the pandemic lows (Q1 2020 $280.3 million). While this figure was down 25% on a year-over-year basis, current revenue estimates suggest that we should see continued momentum in Q2 2021, with sales estimates of ~$407 million. This would translate to a decline of less than 20% on a two-year basis, despite shedding a significant portion of the store fleet. While Chico's is set up for a net loss per share this year of $0.16, this will be an improvement from FY2020, when the company posted a net loss of $1.51.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look ahead to FY2021, annual EPS is currently forecasted at $0.38, which would translate to growth relative to FY2018 levels ($0.35). While a positive development, this leaves Chico's trading at 16x FY2022 earnings estimates. This is not expensive, but it's not very cheap either, especially for a potential turnaround story in its infancy. Looking at Chico's price to sales ratio, this corroborates the view that the stock is no longer cheap after its 700% rally off the March 2020 lows, trading at 0.48x sales. Relative to the past three years, this has been the ceiling for the stock from a valuation standpoint, and the best time to buy the stock has been below 0.20x sales, and the stock has been a sell at these levels. It's worth noting that Chico's trades at just 0.40x forward sales, but this still leaves the stock in the higher-risk zone from a historical valuation standpoint.

While some investors might argue that a price to sales ratio of ~0.50 for Chico's is far too low and that the stock still has legs, the technicals tell a different story. As we can see below, Chico's has rallied more than 700% in less than 18 months and is now sitting within 15% of a 15-year trend line dating back to 2006. It's quite rare that a stock would break through a trendline of this size on the first test, and what we typically see is a sharp correction instead. While Chico's has not corrected yet from its recent highs and continues to consolidate, I don't see the reward to risk as anywhere near attractive with strong resistance sitting right overhead at $6.75.

Ignoring the multi-decade downtrend line that lies overhead and the multi-year resistance just overhead in the $7.50 area, Chico's is also the most extended it's been above its weekly moving averages in over a decade. As the chart below shows, Chico's current setup is very similar to what we saw coming off the 2009 bottom, with a 700% plus rally that left the stock miles above its 85-week moving average (green line). Currently, the stock is even more extended than it was during the 2009 example, 160% above its moving average vs. 125% in November 2009. This suggests that the path of least resistance is lower, as stock corrects through either time or price. While history doesn't have to repeat itself, Chico's suffered a 46% drawdown from the November 2009 example and had a (-) 18% forward one-year return. As mentioned, this was from less overbought levels than what is present currently.

Chico's posted strong revenue growth in Q2, with revenue finally flipping back to positive. Meanwhile, the company is on track to return to positive annual EPS based on estimates, with annual EPS set to hit a new multi-year high translating to a new multi-year high (FY2019: $0.35). Having said that, after a more than 700% rally off the March 2020 lows, I would argue that much of the good news is priced in, and a similar technical picture to Q4 2009 would suggest that the risk is to the downside. In summary, I see no reason to chase the stock here above $6.20, and I would view any rallies above $6.60 before year-end as an opportunity to book profits.