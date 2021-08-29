DLY: Multisector Bond Fund With An Appealing Distribution Yield

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Since we covered DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) earlier this year, the fund has slowly increased. In the closed-end fund space, we are looking at historically tight discounts across the board. DLY has only narrowly reduced its discount since that previous coverage. We are still given some value here that might be worth exploring from a multisector bond fund. As we know, the usual go-to are the PIMCO funds that are trading at high premiums.

The one fund that DLY reminds me about the most if we compare it to a peer is PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO). They have similar exposures and are both flexible to invest their portfolio across many different credit structures. That being said, PKO is involved with a larger merger into PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), along with PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). So while it is similar for now, it will be changing before too long.

With that, one of the biggest differences between DLY and PKO at the moment is the amount of leverage employed. PIMCO runs notoriously high leverage. PKO is currently running at 46.68% effective leverage. DLY, on the other hand, is running around 22.96% as of their last update.

This can lead to a big difference in both the upside potential and, of course, the downside is also exacerbated too.

(Source)

DLY's investment objective is quite simple: "seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income." To achieve this, the fund will "invest in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities or other income producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality."

This leaves them flexible to invest in anything that is debt and credit-related. Jeffrey Gundlach is the manager, which you may have heard of once or twice.

The fund is term-structured and should be liquidated around February 25th, 2032. They allow for the standard extension of up to one year and another six months following that. That is at the Board's discretion. They also offer a chance for the fund to switch to a perpetual structure. If they chose that route, they would initiate a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. If the fund still had $200 million in net assets after this tender offer, they would remove the term and trade perpetually.

The fund is fairly large, with $1.262 billion in total managed assets. That should allow for plenty of liquidity for most investors. Though again, bearing in mind, the fund is leveraged at nearly 23%. The fund's expense ratio comes to 2.20% when including leverage. That was an increase from the more reasonable 1.86% expense ratio they reported previously.

Performance - Solid Performance

The fund hasn't been trading all that long, with an inception of February 2020. They launched just in time to put assets to work at depressed prices. That helped them significantly get a quick launch. Though, they also rode down through March and April as they invested the capital quite quickly which is usually what we want to see from a fund.

Moving to performance through 2021, we see that it has been lagging behind PKO.

Data by YCharts

However, that is exactly why I wanted to bring up the differences in their utilization of leverage. With PKO running much higher leverage, these sorts of returns are to be expected. Overall, on a YTD basis, we can see that DLY was briefly outperforming PKO as March and April provided some rocky months.

I'm an owner of PKO, so this isn't to speak out against PKO - but to possibly provide an alternative for more conservative investors in the multisector bond fund space.

Looking at DLY's discount, it last closed at a 2.85% discount. This was up only a bit from our previous coverage when it was at 3.78%. With a shorter history, it is harder to gauge any range at this point. This is particularly true as the launch date put us into significant volatility that always does some funny things to CEFs.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distributions - Coverage Improved Significantly

For the six months ended March 31st, 2021, coverage improved significantly. This is likely the case as they ramped up their portfolio to being fully invested. That is why there is a significant change from what we've seen when looking at other fixed-income CEFs out there - that has mostly declined with their latest reports.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Net investment income [NII] grew by nearly 22%. NII coverage went from roughly 78.5% to 95.6%. Still shy of the ideal 100% coverage for a fixed-income fund - but quite impressive.

The current distribution rate works out to 7.09%. On a NAV basis, it comes to 6.88%. They launched with a monthly $0.1167 and have maintained that same rate. This seems a reasonable and sustainable level. While they might not expect regular capital gains to fuel the shortfall, some can be expected if they trade successfully.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The tax character had a considerable portion allocated to ordinary income. I wasn't able to dig up if any of this was qualified or not. However, I suspect most of it would not be considered qualified. Therefore, the distribution is taxed at an investor's ordinary tax rate. Additionally, last year had a sizeable allocation to return of capital that I don't expect to return for this year. Thus, as is the case with most fixed-income funds, the fund would be most appropriate for a tax-sheltered account.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Holdings - Multisector Spread Across Different Credit Qualities

The fund is quite diversified, not only by different debt investments but by credit quality as well. That can be a good thing to keep an investor well diversified. However, we also know that duration risk for bonds is important at this time.

For DLY, they have an average weighted maturity of 5.85 years. However, the fund's duration is quite low at 1.62 years. That feels reasonable and means we shouldn't see a huge negative impact on DLY overall when rates rise. However, I would note that the average market price for their underlying bonds being held comes to $104.20.

The data is from the fund's website and was updated as of July 31st, 2021.

(Source - Fund Website)

Some of the holdings that help keep DLY's maturity and duration lower are due to the lower-rated credit they are holding. While they hold exposure across the spectrum, the majority is below-investment-grade debt. These generally carry lower maturities that do a lot to reduce duration risk. This is the opposite of investment-grade debt - where creditors often allow for longer periods of time to repay the debts. Longer-maturities would mean more interest rate sensitivity.

(Source - Fund Website)

The sector breakdown hadn't changed much since our previous coverage, when the data was provided as of February 28th, 2021. This doesn't seem out of line either, as they only reported a portfolio turnover of 21%. Meaning they aren't all that aggressive - though they aren't also standing around doing nothing at all either.

(Source - Fund Website)

The largest increase was to collateralized loan obligations [CLOs]. These can be a fairly misunderstood portion of the credit market. However, it is a securitized pool of senior loans that a fund/investor can buy different tranches. That is to simplify as much as possible.

The CLO positions and bank loans the fund carries are overwhelmingly floating rates. Meaning that this is a part of the portfolio that can help keep duration in check. If rates rise, these types of holdings will benefit as their interest rates will also increase. However, they are relatively smaller allocations.

CMBS is commanding the largest breakdown of the portfolio, followed by high yield investments. CMBS isn't out of the woods yet in terms of the recovery from the pandemic. With the rise of the delta COVID variant, it seems as though it will continue to be an overhang of risk for commercial debt.

Additionally, high-yield debts are at the same mercy for the most part. They just happen to be involved with various industries rather than more focused on commercial mortgages. High yield debt has been quite popular as investors are searching for yield in a low yield world.

Conclusion

DLY's latest report showed that coverage of the distribution improved massively. I believe the largest contributing factor to this is that the portfolio is fully invested now instead of when their last report was published. Working against the fund was increased expenses from when they last reported. That, too, would have been showing for a full period of leverage being ramped up to a fuller extent. Still, seeing how high coverage was in a fund that still pays a distribution yield of over 7% was impressive.

The fund seems to be a serious contender in the multisector bond closed-end fund space. The fund operates with some lower leverage than the PIMCO alternatives. While that might mean PIMCO will outperform, some investors who are a bit more conservative might be okay with this trade-off. Of course, in an ideal world, I'd be happiest to see DLY at a much bigger discount. Considering where everything else seems to be trading - a shallow discount might be the best we get for a while.