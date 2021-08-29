vadimguzhva/iStock via Getty Images

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is developing ANAVEX 2-73 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Rett Syndrome, and Parkinson’s Disease Dementia (PDD).The positive news on these studies has driven an increase in the share price by 4-fold in the past year to a market cap of $1.5 billion. Given the current investor appetite for any company that is showing a hint of success in AD, we think the share price still has room to run over the next 6-9 months in anticipation of Phase 2B/3 AD results. In addition, two additional Rett studies should read out in 2021, providing the basis for a potential filing in 2022.

Brief History and Background of ANAVEX 2-73

ANAVEX 2-73, also named blarcamesine and hereafter abbreviated as A2-73, was described by Professor Alexandre Vamvakides and his group in a 1997 patent application and two publications in 2002. In 2007 the patent rights to ANAVEX 2-73 and other compounds were acquired by Anavex. Since then, the company has been advancing the compound through clinical development at a very slow pace, perhaps due to lack of financial resources.

According to their most recent 10-K, ANAVEX 2-73 binds the sigma-1 receptor (S1R) in the high nanomolar range and the muscarinic receptor in the low micromolar range. This means the compound has quite weak binding to S1R. In their August earnings conference call, CEO Missling stated: “ANAVEX 2-73 is the only available small molecule activator of the Sigma 1 receptor.” This is a puzzling statement. While there are no FDA-approved drugs that are S1R agonists, it is now well known that several approved drugs are S1R agonists. The best comparison for AD treatment is Aricept (donepezil). Aricept was approved as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor in 2004, but has subsequently been shown to be a potent agonist of S1R with low nanomolar binding (14.6 nM). (Lower numbers correlate with increased binding). This means Aricept is at least 50-fold more potent than A2-73 as an SIR agonist.

AVXL has touted data from a PET study that showed A2-73 achieved 70% SIR receptor binding in rat brains at high doses, as shown in the figure below, copied from the AVXL investor presentation.

In a poster presentation, Anavex authors conclude that the mice equivalent human plasma exposures correspond to human doses of 10-50 mg, the doses that are being studied in clinical studies.

Aricept has also been shown to have SIGMAR1 receptor occupancy in rodent brains, achieving 93% receptor occupancy at 10 mg/kg, substantially higher than the 70% level determined with A2-73 at the same dose. Based on PET studies in human brains, doses of 5 mg and 10 mg Aricept bound to SIR with occupancies of approximately 60% and 75%, respectively. While we don't have a head to head comparison, I think it is safe to conclude that 50 mg A2-73 will not provide higher occupancy than 10 mg Aricept in humans. Since Aricept is marginal at best in treating AD, it seems likely that A2-73 will not be effective for any disease for which SIR binding is the primary mode of action.

A2-73, however, is active on several other brain receptors that may also be involved in neurological diseases. It is an antagonist of muscarinic M1–M4 receptors (with micromolar affinity), Na+ channel site 2, and NMDA receptor (NMDAR). While AVXL is branding A2-73 as a “selective SIGMA1R receptor agonist,” the data are more consistent with a poly-pharmacological effect by binding with several receptors, perhaps some that are yet unknown, to achieve efficacy in a range of diseases that include AD, Parkinson’s, and Rett Syndrome.

We also note that A2-73 is metabolized in humans to its des-methyl analog, A19-144. Based on data provided in a patent, the potency of A19-144 is similar to A2-73 with low micromolar binding to S1R.

While some of the pre-clinical data raise concerns about A2-73, the clinical data are proving these concerns unfounded. AVXL now have proof-of-concept data in three indications, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and Rett Syndrome. We cover each disease indication below in the following order: Rett Syndrome, PDD, and AD.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a severe neurological disease primarily affecting girls. Most cases are caused by a mutation in the MECP2 gene which is needed for nerve development in the brain. The FDA has granted A2-73 fast track and orphan drug designation for this indication.

A placebo-controlled Phase 2 study conducted in the US was completed in December 2020 with 25 adult female patients with Rett syndrome over a 7-week treatment period. Fifteen patients received 5 mg of A2-73 as an oral liquid formulation while 10 received placebo. As shown in the slide below, robust and statistically significant responses were seen in 3 relevant measures. This is impressive data considering the very small size of the study and the quite low dose of only 5 mg.

Two additional studies are underway. The second study in Rett began in June 2019 and is similar to the first except that a higher dose is being studied (dose not disclosed). The study involves 33 female adult participants for 7 weeks. The company announced that this study exceeded enrollment targets with top line data available this year.

The third clinical trial is studying A2-73 in 69 pediatric patients, aged 5 to 18, over a 12-week treatment period. The company has confirmed they expect completion of this study this year.

CEO Missling noted on the August conference call that they are in discussions with the FDA regarding whether these studies can be considered pivotal for registration. Given the robust results in the small Phase 2 study, the probability of success in the current two studies is high, perhaps 75%. The main risk is if A2-73 acts differently in adult vs pediatric patients. The average lifetime of a Rett patient is only 24 years, so those who survive longer may have a somewhat different disease than younger patients.

The market opportunity for this indication alone could approach $1 billion annually. The company notes there are about 11,000 Rett patients in the US. Since Rett will be the first indication that gets approved for A2-73, AVXL will be able to price it similarly to drugs for other rare diseases – in the $500,000 range per year. As an example, Orladeyo, approved in Dec 2020 for hereditary angioedema, is a drug that is dosed orally and priced at $495K per year. Assuming net pricing after insurance negotiations is $300K per year and half of the patients in the US take the drug, then 5500 patients x $300,000 = $1.65 billion annual revenue. The company would also likely partner this drug for Europe and Asia where the incidence of Rett is similar to that in the US. A2-73 for Rett is a liquid formulation while PDD and AD are tablets, so there is a possibility of different pricing if A2-73 ultimately gains approval for AD or PDD.

The primary competition for Rett is trofinetide. Acadia (ACAD) has completed a Phase 3 study with results expected by year end. As noted on the AVXL corporate presentation, trofinetide is less efficacious than A2-73 and causes GI problems in a high percentage of patients. Since the mechanism of action of the two drugs is different, it is likely that both could be used concomitantly in patients. In any event, having a competitor should not greatly limit the potential revenue of A2-73 for Rett.

As a final note, the FDA has awarded AVXL a rare disease pediatric review voucher which affords the sponsor a priority review. This review could be up to 6-months accelerated vs a standard review. These vouchers are generally sold to a large pharma company. A voucher has been sold as much as $350 million although most of the recent ones have sold in the $100 million range. This would be a nice bonus for AVXL if A2-73 is approved to treat Rett.

Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

In October 2020, AVXL completed a blinded placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial with A2-73 to study its effect on the cognitive and motor impairment of Parkinson’s disease. The study enrolled 132 patients for 14 weeks, randomized 1:1:1 to A2-73 doses of 30mg and 50mg, or placebo. The results showed dose-dependent and statistically significant improvements in the primary cognitive efficacy endpoints, CDR system Continuity of Attention (COA) (p = 0.029) and CDR system Power of Attention (PoA) (p = 0.015), and secondary Parkinson’s efficacy endpoints Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS), MDS-UPDRS Part III (p = 0.024) and MDS-UPDRS Total (p = 0.038). The company has not yet published the data nor presented at a conference so we don’t have much information other than the top line data. However, it is impressive that in a small study they were able to generate statistically significant improvement in all primary and secondary endpoints. The company has released two slides on this study in the corporate presentation. The first is improvement in memory, which showed statistically significant dose-dependent (p = 0.003) improvement of CDR system Episodic Memory. Not only is this significant for PDD treatment, but this measure has also been shown to be highly correlated (70%) with the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive score (ADAS-Cog), which we will discuss in the next section.

The second slide shows the improvement in MDS-UPDRS score. This is a global composite score of Parkinson’s disease symptom severity and may be considered the most important in the evaluation of overall improvement in these patients. This was one of the secondary endpoints that was perhaps unexpected since the drug is primarily targeting cognition, not the other aspects of PD.

Based on the Phase 2 study, we believe the probability of success in PDD, and perhaps PD in general, is high, perhaps 75%. The company noted that the patients in this study continued to take other PD medications during the trial, including dopaminergic therapy, levodopa and other anti-PD medications. That A2-73 is showing an effect after 14 weeks of treatment on top of standard of care is remarkable. The timeline and next steps for the company in PDD have not yet been disclosed. In their latest 10-K, the company notes that Shake It Up Australia Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has agreed to fund up to 50% of the costs of an Australian clinical study to develop A2-73. The proposed clinical trial would be for at least 48-weeks. If they could initiate a study in 2022 we could perhaps see data by 2024.

Alzheimer's Disease (AD)

Before discussing the Phase 2A data in AD, we start with the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers since two important findings were determined in this study: (1) at a dose of 60 mg, 3 of 4 subjects experienced headaches and dizziness, limiting the top dose in future studies to 50 mg; and (2) the des-methyl metabolite A19-144 had a 5-fold higher concentration in plasma than the parent compound. The half life of the parent compound was 8.5 hours while that of the metabolite was 29 hours. This suggests that the metabolite may be producing most of the pharmacological effect.

The Phase 2A study in AD was an open-label study in 32 mild to moderate AD patients studying doses of 30 mg and 50 mg A2-73 for 57 weeks. The doses in the primary part of the study, from week 5 to 52, were 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, and 50mg. Patients were provided the opportunity to continue treatment in the extension study for up to 5 years. Currently, 21 patients have progressed to the 3 year timepoint.

Below is a figure that is based on data provided in the journal article that discussed the 2A study. The low, medium, and high dose graphs are based on data in supplemental Figure 1c from the article. We are only showing the 57 week data since the Phase 2B/3 study of 48 weeks will provide the data for potential approval. The gray line is the expected decline in ADCS-ADL score based on historical data of untreated AD patients (decline of 6.7 points in a year). The blue line slightly above this is the score (-5.24) for the 21 participants that completed the study which shows overall almost no treatment effect relative to historical controls. The orange line is for 8 patients who responded well with no decline during the year of treatment – this group had high plasma levels of A2-73 (mean > 4 ng/mL). Most of this group also had MMSE scores >20 (mild disease) and the wild type SIR. The purple line represents the group with middle concentration levels of A2-73. The bottom black line represents the group with low A2-73 plasma levels. This bottom group also included some patients with an SIR variant. The dose effect gives confidence that the effect is real but could be due to the other variables between the two groups. We don't want to over-interpret since this is such a small study without placebo control.

As also seen in the Phase 1 study the metabolite is 5-fold higher than the parent compound in all dose groups. The results are the same whether plotting concentration of parent, metabolite, or sum of both.

In July 2018, a 48-week Phase 2B/3 trial in Australia began enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia, plus PET or CSF confirmation of AD pathology. Enrollment was completed in June 2021 with 509 participants randomized 1:1:1 to 30 mg or 50 mg A2-73 or placebo for a duration of 48 weeks. Criterion for enrollment was an MMSE score between 20-28, which means that only mild AD patients were studied. Top line results are expected in mid-2022. The primary efficacy outcomes are change in ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL. The data from the Phase 2A study suggest the 30mg and 50 mg doses should provide adequate drug levels to achieve efficacy. The improvement in memory effects seen in the placebo-controlled PDD study provides additional confidence in a positive AD outcome.

Bottom Line

A $1.5 billion valuation is high for a company with no approved drugs. The share price is already anticipating a lot of success. Nonetheless, more upside is likely over the next 6-9 months as a build-up of expectations of Phase 2B/3 readout in AD in mid-2022. As a comparison, Phase 3 results for Cortexyme's (CRTX) drug for AD by treating gingivitis are expected in November and the share price has run to >$100, giving the company a market cap of $3 billion.

Pursuing Rett Syndrome is an excellent strategy since this indication is not linked to cognition and may succeed even if PDD and AD do not. The data from the placebo-controlled trials in Rett are exceptional - could not ask for much more out of this small proof-of-concept study. With two additional Rett studies underway we could see a filing in 1H2022 with potential approval by late 2022 or early 2023. Success in Rett will provide a cushion for the share price should AD not be successful.

The Phase 2 study in Parkinson's delivered more than expected. A2-73 showed benefit not only with memory but also with overall motor and non-motor effects of PD. The opportunity in PD is large given the estimated 1 million patients in the US.

Investing in biotech is risky. My general approach is to buy shares then use option collars, which involves buying puts and selling calls. This limits the upside but provides protection to the downside. There are many ways to do this. One example for AVXL that is cost neutral is to sell January 2022 call options at a strike price of $30 for $2.3 and buy January 2022 put options at a strike price of $14 for about the same price. This limits the upside to 58% (30/19) but also protects the downside loss to 25% (14/19).