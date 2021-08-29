bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

I have been reviewing income statements and balance sheets for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and have been trying to figure out why they have traded at such cheap multiples for so long. They have a solid 2.3% dividend that has been growing at a rapid pace after 2011.

Data by YCharts

The other thing that I love about their dividend is that despite the breakneck speed at which they've been increasing it, they still only have a 24% payout ratio. This means they could keep increasing it for quite some time, even if their growth slows down.

Their dividend growth has been fueled by the fact that they have been growing their top line and bottom line at a very good clip for decades, especially considering they're in the packaged food industry. Here you can see that their revenues, EPS, and FCF can jump up or down for a few years, but the trend has been upward since at least the mid-80s, as far back as YCharts goes.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Yet, despite all of the organic growth and the dividend continuing to increase at a very fast pace, they trade at very low P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/FCF multiples:

Data by YCharts

These multiples seem low both on an absolute basis and relative to peers in the packaged foods industry:

Data by YCharts

I can't decide the reasoning, but Tyson has traded at lower multiples for a very long time. I am wondering if I should find other peers to compare with, as other food producers that focus on products with longer shelf lives and fewer health concerns may have fewer risks. Hormel (HRL) is known for some of their packaged meats, but it's still kind of a different category as they are more in the long shelf life category of pepperoni and salami. Still they have deli meats and other perishable meats as well.

So is it that Tyson has a less diversified selection? Perhaps the market has always discounted them because they are so tied to their chicken products, whereas many peers in the packaged goods industry have a larger product portfolio. Tyson does own some other very recognizable name brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, but many of these other companies have a plethora of recognizable name brands. Perhaps Tyson is just too centered on the meat industry with a very large chunk of their revenue coming from chicken alone.

Regardless of the reasoning the market discounts Tyson, I wouldn't discredit it too much. In my earlier investing days, when I found a stock that seemed to be a bargain, I would almost always assume the market was missing something. The longer I've been investing, the more often I think the market probably knows something I don't and the discount is likely to stay there. I wouldn't expect the discrepancy to change anytime soon, since it has been that way for a long, long time.

If it is indeed because Tyson is in the packaged meat business rather than the packaged snacks business, what are the extra risks this business carries? I assume there is more supply chain risk, as we saw during the height of the pandemic. I also assume they deal with more lawsuits, as chicken farms come under much larger scrutiny than say producers of soy beans.

I also assume secular trends toward meatless products will continue. While this could be a very long-term worry, it seems like it will take many decades for people to eat considerably less meat. People aren't just going to change overnight. Sure, younger generations may lean into meat alternatives easily, but those generations that grew up eating steaks, hamburgers, smoked meats, and chicken in almost everything aren't going to give up their lifestyles easily. I expect the decline in meat products to be a much slower decline than the cigarette industry which has taken many decades even since learning of just how dangerous they were.

Summary

To better summarize my thoughts on Tyson, I think that markets have discounted them for a long, long time. Whether it be from a lack of diversification or from being in an industry that is likely to undergo disruption, or something else entirely, I am not sure. I don't expect the discount that Tyson trades at to go away anytime soon, yet I still think they are a very good investment. Even without multiple expansion, they can move upward steadily with their earnings that aren't showing any signs of slowing down, as well as their dividend which is still increasing at a fast rate.

In some ways disruption to an industry can strengthen the largest entities. It makes it less likely for new competitors to want to enter the market and will drive out the weakest first. I think this is much of the reason that Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO) did well for so many decades after cigarette usage started to decline. They still eventually are having to change their business models, but it takes much longer than investors usually give it credit for. Couple that with the reduced competition means even greater pricing power for the few that remain.

I expect Tyson to dominate the realm of chicken for a long, long time to come. Even if that industry shows some decline in the coming decades, there should still remain a very large demand for Tyson products. I don't expect them to jump 50% or even 30% higher anytime in the next year, but I do expect them to keep marching upward. I am holding them in my "slow and steady" portfolio intended to be less risky.