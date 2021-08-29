Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past several years, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has found a new niche in the social media space as a public media forum and news aggregator. It's not a growth star like TikTok or Snap (SNAP), or a broad multi-product giant like Facebook (FB) - but a steady service that has attracted ~200 million daily users and generates a reliable stream of advertising revenue.

Investors and Wall Street have been accepting of Twitter's new reality, and over the past year, shares of Twitter have risen nearly 2x. So far in 2021, shares of Twitter have jumped another ~20%. The question for investors now: does Twitter have room to run higher?

A rundown of the bullish and bearish drivers for Twitter

Taking into account Twitter's recent rally and its year-to-date performance, my updated view on Twitter is a neutral one. To me, the bears-versus-bulls argument for Twitter is pretty evenly balanced.

Starting with the positives, it's clear to see that Twitter has found resurgent strength with advertisers. In Q2, Twitter's revenue grew at a ~70% y/y pace, driven by both a recovery in ad rates versus last year plus expansion in users and engagement. The company has also continued to develop its platform, with new features like "Tip Jar" created to let Twitter users sponsor their favorite creators (an element borrowed from many of the most popular social media apps in China). Another exciting Twitter feature, Ticketed Spaces, allows creators to put up paid events that users can pay a fee to access. Twitter takes a 3% cut of these revenues, opening up another revenue stream for the company.

Perhaps the most exciting new feature in Twitter, however, is Twitter Blue - a new subscription-based service launched in Canada and Australia that lets users, among other things, set a time window for them to undo tweets before they go live as well as optimize their mobile reading experience. Though the current $3.50/month pricing in its active markets seems low, a broader rollout to other markets may give Twitter the recurring, non-advertising revenue base that investors prize.

Figure 1. Twitter Blue

At the same time, however, Twitter's reality isn't entirely rosy. In particular, investors should look out for a slowdown in user growth, particularly in the U.S. - Twitter's biggest source of revenue. In addition, Twitter is already looking quite expensive. At current share prices near $63, Twitter trades at a market cap of $50.62 billion. After we net off the $8.61 billion of cash and $5.20 billion of debt on Twitter's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $47.21 billion.

For the current fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting Twitter to generate $5.08 billion in revenue, representing 37% y/y growth. That growth rate, however, is partially due to an easier comp in 2020, due to a slowdown in advertising rates which made Twitter's Q2 y/y growth rate look particularly good. For FY22, Wall Street is expecting Twitter's revenue growth to decelerate to 23% y/y to $6.25 billion.

These expectations put Twitter's valuation multiples at:

9.3x EV/FY21 revenue

7.6x EV/FY22 revenue

The bottom line here: I think an ~8x multiple of outer-year revenue (Twitter has historically traded closer to a ~5-6x multiple before exploding at the tail end of last year, as shown in the chart below) is a risky bet for a company that is seeing some concerning trends in user growth, particularly in its home U.S. market.

I'd hedge my bets and retreat to the sidelines for Twitter.

Advertising growth in Q2 was strong - but how long can it last?

Twitter investors may be riding a high right now because Twitter's revenue growth in its most recent quarter, Q2, was the best on record in seven years. But how durable is this trend?

Figure 2. Twitter revenue growth

Source: Twitter Q2 shareholder letter

Twitter's Q2 revenue grew at a massive 74% y/y pace to $1.19 billion, dramatically outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $1.06 billion (+55% y/y) by a nineteen-point margin. Advertising revenue, in particular, saw a huge 87% y/y jump to $1.05 billion.

The company reported success in both large and small customer segments. In the company's Q2 shareholder letter, it wrote:

By sales channel, large to mid-tier customers continue to represent a sizable majority of our advertising revenue. Brands continued to launch new products and services on Twitter to enable unique engagement with their audience. For example, Ford turned to Twitter to announce its big move to electric vehicles. Their #F150 Lightning Reveal livestream drove 4.5 million live views and has accumulated over 1.15 billion impressions to date from conversations on Twitter. In Q2, we also saw strong contribution from our SMB customers, with accelerating double-digit revenue growth reflecting increased investments across sales and product with higher spend per advertiser. While relatively small as a share of revenue today, we believe small and mid-sized businesses remain a significant opportunity for Twitter."

But there's a caveat here. The first is that Twitter faces a very easy comp versus Q2 of last year, when advertising revenue sank on an industry-wide compression in ad rates (recall that last year, in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, global brands retrenched back their ad budgets in order to conserve cash, and also likely in a feeling of futility during a time when consumer spending was low).

The second: Twitter's advertising revenue growth, needless to say, hinges on continued engagement in its user base. We saw cracks begin to emerge in this story in Q2.

U.S. users decline

The chart below showcases Twitter's trends in mDAU, or monetizable daily active users - which has replaced MAUs as Twitter's primary metric for measuring user growth. Yes, mDAUs did hit an all-time high in Q2, growing 11% y/y to 206 million:

Figure 3. Twitter mDAU trends

Source: Twitter Q2 shareholder letter

But there's two bleak spots here. First, the y/y growth rate of 11% was the weakest in two years since the 11% y/y growth in Q1'19. Second, when peeking under the hood at the geo-level details, users in the U.S. actually declined sequentially to 37 million and showed basically flat 3% y/y growth.

The majority of Twitter's user growth is happening in its international markets. While there's nothing inherently wrong with this, international and U.S. users are not like-for-like in terms of revenue contribution. Despite being only 18% of Twitter's 206 million mDAUs in Q2, the United States contributed $562.2 million (53%) of Twitter's $1.05 billion in ad revenue in Q2.

If user growth in the U.S. continues to decline - and as Twitter passes its period of "easy comps", as ad prices began to rebound in the back half of 2020 - Twitter could be facing a very souring story. Despite its efforts to distinguish its platform from the rest of the social media space, Twitter's issues in seeing U.S. users decline is actually the same problem that basically all of its social media counterparts are seeing, from Facebook to Pinterest (PINS) to Snap. That's also not to mention the risks of reopening trends: as schools and offices reopen, we might be less glued to our devices and the internet, and time spent on Twitter and other social media platforms might continue to decline heading into this fall.

Key takeaways

Though I was bullish on Twitter when it was trading closer to the $40s, I see more risk than reward in this stock as it begins to sunset past its period of easy advertising comps and struggles to maintain its U.S. user base. A ~8x multiple of FY22 revenue is already generous compared to Twitter's historical multiples. I'm more content to sit on the sidelines here.