Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the best businesses in the world. Being in a competitive industry, such as streaming, is hurting the company. The industry is too crowded and will be more crowded in 5 years, as every media company is creating their own streaming service. Media companies are giving up licensing revenue to have the content only on their platform. Fortunately for shareholders, Netflix predicted this and decided to produce original content. The company released about 126 original series and films in 2016, more than any other network or cable channel. Today, however, Netflix (40,000 hours) has been overcome by Prime Video (50,000 hours). Netflix has given outstanding returns to shareholders during the past 10 years.

However, the journey has not been easy. The stock started the decade falling 75% to $9.22 and has fallen over 30% in 2015, 2018 and 2019. With 209m paid memberships, Netflix is the streaming king today. Nonetheless, after Disney's management gave the new FY2024 outlook of total global subscriptions of 300-350M, the media started talking about Disney dethroning Netflix by 2024 and I believe it is likely to happen. The industry is too crowded and Netflix's new content is not that exciting.

Retention is going to be a big issue from now on as segmentation runs riot in this sector as every media company comes out with their own streaming service. Consumers are becoming overwhelmed with over 200 streaming services fighting for market share. Clearly, what you have to do to differentiate yourself in a crowded industry is to offer quality content. Netflix's own production of film and television series may have improved the company margins, but the content quality is questionable. As I wrote in my Disney article, the company proves this point.

What amazes me most is the quality over quantity model that Disney has. Look at the market share below. Disney+ has 13% market share with just 4,500 hours of programming. This is huge.

In the same article, I gave my opinion about Netflix.

Netflix prices are: basic (non-HD) is $8.99/mo, Standard (2 HD streams) is $13.99, and Premium (four HD streams) is $17.99/mo. The standard plan is $1 cheaper than HBO Max. No ads in any of the plans and over 40,000 hours of content. For new users, Netflix is a no-brainer. However, existing users that have already seen the exclusives and classics of the platform can feel bored in Netflix. I believe the quality of new content has decreased a lot. Anyway, Netflix is still at my streaming services top.

My opinion has not changed. For new users, Netflix is still great compared to other services. However, there really are not a lot of new subs to get in the US, they have added just 1m new subscribers in one year. It’s all about global adds and what they can do now to increase other revenue streams. Netflix is already doing this by branching into games, but they need to make this area relevant.

We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (e.g. Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series.

Do not think global adds are the panacea for Netflix though. The competition has increased outside the US and the company estimates are not impressive at all.

As a reminder, the quarterly guidance we provide is our actual internal forecast at the time we report. For Q3’21, we forecast paid net additions of 3.5m vs. 2.2m in the prior year period.

3.5m net additions means a 9% increase YoY, or 1.67% increase QoQ. I am sure we will see better numbers in Q4 due to seasonality, but be prepared for very low Q1 2022 numbers.

Though, one positive point for Netflix is that they are in a secular growth industry. The streaming industry is forecasted to grow to $150 billion by 2026 and the average American subscriber has four paid video streaming services, and will be subscribed to an average of 5.7 streaming services by 2024. Also, streaming accounts for 26% of all time spent on TV. Network and Cable TV are still dominant, accounting for 64% of all time spent on TV. Netflix said something similar in the Q2 earnings report.

We are still very much in the early days of the transition from linear to on-demand consumption of entertainment. Streaming represents just 27% of US TV screen time, compared with 63% for linear television, according to Nielsen. Based on this same study, Nielsen estimates that we are just 7% of US TV screen time. Considering that we are less mature in other countries and that this excludes mobile screens, we are confident that we have a long runway for growth.

Valuation

Still, numbers do not lie. We may be in the early days of the transition from linear to on-demand consumption of entertainment, but we are not in Netflix's early days. My conclusion from this is that I do not expect Netflix to lose subscribers, but to grow at a much lower pace. Having a stable base of subscribers and monthly recurring revenue gives the company a unique opportunity for improving margins and ARM. And that's what they are doing.

Revenue growth was driven by an 11% increase in average paid streaming memberships and 8% growth in average revenue per membership (ARM). We forecast ARM will grow roughly 5% year over year on a FX neutral basis in Q3’21.

Our belief is that as we steadily improve our service to better please our members, this will lead to continued growth in our membership base, ARM, revenue, operating margin and profit dollars

Do not misunderstand me, perhaps I have been too critical. Netflix is not a dead company at all. The company has a clear path on how to improve its situation. What caught my attention, though, was that they are not interested in doing any M&A right now.

The industry has consolidated materially over the years (Time Warner/AT&T, Viacom/CBS, Discovery/Scripps, Disney/Fox, Comcast/NBCU/Sky, etc.) and we don’t believe this consolidation has affected our growth much, if at all. While we are continually evaluating opportunities, we don’t view any assets as “must-have” and we haven’t yet found any large scale ones to be sufficiently compelling to act upon.

One advantage of overvalued businesses is that they can create value by using their overpriced stock as cheap currency to purchase less overvalued firms. But Netflix seems to have no interest in doing this, or they have not found an interesting target. In May 2021, Amazon (AMZN), one of its closer competitors, purchased major studio MGM for $8.45 billion and took over all media content (4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows).

Many analysts/authors are bearish on Netflix, however, they always add "If it dips enough, I may come back in". Everyone knows Netflix is a fantastic business with growth ahead. Analysts forecast revenue to grow between high to low double digits until 2025.

Nonetheless, the company is a bit overvalued at today's price. It makes little sense to compare today's PE with the 5 year mean or with other years PE because it will always be lower, as until recently Netflix wasn't even profitable or was not focused on having positive earnings. I would call Netflix unstable, a company forecasted to grow revenue at 19% cannot trade at 52x forward earnings. Looking at the price chart, it seems like the stock cannot go under $470. However, I believe Netflix is a report of negative growth in subscribers away to see its stock plummeting. Why does Netflix deserve to trade at a premium valuation compared to other FAANG stocks? It trades at 2x the forward PE ratio of Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and almost Alphabet's (GOOGL), which have much higher revenue growth forecasted than Netflix.

Similar to what has happened to Amazon, the stock price has been flat for a year, both stocks rallied during the pandemic and needed time to do multiple compression. However, Amazon seems much cheaper than Netflix, not only because of higher expected revenue growth but also for being a stable free cash flow machine with high optionality. Similar to Facebook, Alphabet or Apple.

Meanwhile, Netflix is expecting FY2021 free cash flow to just break even. The company is suffering to have positive free cash flow. Investors should not be fooled by 2020 positive free cash flow numbers, as the FCF received was primarily because of a decrease in investment in content due to lockdowns, and not to an increase in subscribers.

Free cash flow for the quarter was -$175 million vs. $899 million in Q2‘20. FCF in last year’s 2 Q2 benefited from COVID-related production shutdowns.

Takeaway

Netflix's future is too difficult to predict. I recommend existing shareholders to hold the stock. For new investors, you have to be realistic. Netflix has an estimated EPS of $12.89 for FY22. If you want to buy Netflix at 2022 FAANG PE multiple (25x), the stock price should be $320, decrease by 42%. This is unlikely to happen. Businesses like Netflix will never be at our fair value. That does not mean we should not buy them. I recommend waiting for the stock to be under $450, decrease by at least 18%, which would mean the stock is trading at or under a PE ratio of 35x FY22 earnings. In today's market, companies with powerful brands such as Starbucks (SBUX), Disney (DIS) or Nike (NKE) trade at this multiple. They have proved their ability to be constantly innovating, just like Netflix.