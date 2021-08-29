Bill Chizek/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) released its second-quarter results on August 5, 2021.

This quarter's earnings were affected negatively by heavier than normally scheduled drydocks that will extend to the third quarter. The company expects lower drydocking in 4Q21. Demand remains strong for LNG, with firm LNG prices in Europe and Asia supporting LNG carrier rates.

In the press release, CEO Mark Kremin said:

The spot and term charter market for LNG carriers has been counter-seasonally strong over the past six months, and LNG supply and demand fundamentals are pointing to continued strength through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. This should benefit the Creole Spirit, which is on a market-linked contract until mid-February 2022.

As we can see below, TGP has done quite well on an annualized basis, increasing by 24%.

The investment thesis remains the same for TGP since my preceding article. The LNG sector is growing, and credible fundamentals support the company's future long-term strength.

According to a report from Bloomberg on June 28, 2021:

The global LNG market is likely to be oversupplied until 2025. Supply growth exceeds the increase in LNG demand, with a new wave of projects expected to be commissioned over the next five years. Europe will continue to be a key balancing market, but demand from Asia could respond to prices and other factors.

However, the LNG Shipping outlook remains bullish as oversupply risks drop.

The bullishness comes despite minimal new liquefaction in 2022 and the arrival of over 30 new modern vessels. Spot rates for TDFE/DFDE and MEGI/XDF (Two-Stroke) vessels have overtaken long term rates, which is an unusual pattern for summer. The shift has been linked largely to high European gas prices and ongoing demand from Asia. The fleet balance and a strong re-let market are also key.

Thus, I recommend accumulating the stock with a long time horizon of about five to ten years.

However, it is crucial to trade short-term about 30% of your overall position to take advantage of the volatility. Using technical analysis helps.

Fleet Status presentation

Teekay LNG's fleet presents a strong profile:

Visibility: 98% of the fleet is on a fixed rate for 2021 and 89% for 2022, with average total fleet age of 9 years.

Reliability: The company transports 9% of the World's seaborne LNG. The LNG is a growing business playing a key role in the decarbonization actual uptrend.

Backlog Strength: Generates $8.8 billion of forward-fees-based revenue and $6.3 billion total forward-adjusted EBITDA.

TGP Fleet:

Number of Vessels Owned and In-Chartered Vessels LNG Carrier Fleet 47 LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30 Total 77

CEO Mark Kremin said in the conference call:

The second quarter of 2021 was another good quarter for us, albeit down slightly from last quarter, primarily due to an increase in our scheduled dry dockings in the second quarter.

TGP - The Raw Numbers: Second-Quarter Of 2021 And Financials History

Teekay LNG Partners LP 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 148.21 148.94 154.08 152.80 148.77 Net Income in $ Million 44.93 40.28 35.14 87.59 53.29 EBITDA $ Million 114.25 104.62 103.46 151.84 120.53 EPS diluted in $/share 0.46 0.38 0.32 0.92 0.53 Operating cash flow in $ Million 95.13 88.71 100.93 28.08 57.51 CapEx in $ Million 1.00 0.77 0.89 7.19 5.66 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 94.13 87.95 100.05 20.89 51.84 Total Cash $ Million 240.34 214.80 220.73 177.50 158.49 Long term Debt in $ Million 1,558.5 1,493.6 1,472.2 1,444.3 1,417.4 Dividend $/share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.2875 0.2875 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 82.26 87.04 87.35 87.45 87.13

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow

1 - Operating Revenues were $148.77 million in 2Q21

Teekay LNG Partners posted $148.77 million in Q2 revenues and a $53.29 million net income or $0.53 per diluted share.

Total adjusted EBITDA of $183.512 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $184.287 million in 1Q21.

Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders was $57.017 million compared to $60.466 million the preceding quarter.

Revenues per segment are indicated below:

The Partnership’s LNG fleet is now 97% fixed for 2021 and 89% fixed for 2022.

Outlook for 3Q:

CEO Mark Kremin said in the conference call:

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, as was the case this quarter, we expect to undertake a higher than normal number of scheduled dry dock days in the third quarter, which will impact our third quarter results. However, we are anticipating very few dry dock days in the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect our fourth quarter earnings and cash flow will rebound accordingly.

2 - Free cash flow was at $51.84 million in 2Q21

Note: Free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx

Trailing Free Cash Flow ("TTM") is $260.73 million with a quarterly free cash flow estimate of $51.84 million in Q2.

The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.2875, which translates to a cash cost for the year of $101 million.

Note: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2875 per share.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is $1.26 billion in 2Q21

As of June 30, 2021, the Partnership had total liquidity of $381.9 million ($144.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $237.7 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $406.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

Also, the current portion of net investments in direct financing leases net was $14.285 million.

Long-term and current obligations to finance lease were $1.305 billion in Q2.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

TGP forms a symmetrical wedge (or triangle) pattern with resistance at $14 and support at $13.7. We are now close to the Apex and a possible crossing of a pattern line (breakout/breakdown). Because it is a continuing pattern, we may experience a breakdown because the pattern has been entered from the resistance side.

Now, the trading strategy is to sell about 25% of your position above $14, with a higher target at $15.25. I recommend buying and accumulating between $13.7 and $11.70 as low support.

