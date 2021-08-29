Teekay LNG Partners: Drydocking Will Continue To Hurt Results In Q3 21
Summary
- Teekay LNG Partners posted $148.77 million in Q2 revenues and a $53.29 million net income or $0.53 per diluted share.
- The LNG sector is growing, and solid fundamentals support the company's future long-term strength.
- I recommend buying and accumulating below $13.7.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
The Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) released its second-quarter results on August 5, 2021.
This quarter's earnings were affected negatively by heavier than normally scheduled drydocks that will extend to the third quarter. The company expects lower drydocking in 4Q21. Demand remains strong for LNG, with firm LNG prices in Europe and Asia supporting LNG carrier rates.
Source: Presentation
In the press release, CEO Mark Kremin said:
The spot and term charter market for LNG carriers has been counter-seasonally strong over the past six months, and LNG supply and demand fundamentals are pointing to continued strength through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. This should benefit the Creole Spirit, which is on a market-linked contract until mid-February 2022.
As we can see below, TGP has done quite well on an annualized basis, increasing by 24%.
The investment thesis remains the same for TGP since my preceding article. The LNG sector is growing, and credible fundamentals support the company's future long-term strength.
According to a report from Bloomberg on June 28, 2021:
The global LNG market is likely to be oversupplied until 2025. Supply growth exceeds the increase in LNG demand, with a new wave of projects expected to be commissioned over the next five years. Europe will continue to be a key balancing market, but demand from Asia could respond to prices and other factors.
However, the LNG Shipping outlook remains bullish as oversupply risks drop.
The bullishness comes despite minimal new liquefaction in 2022 and the arrival of over 30 new modern vessels. Spot rates for TDFE/DFDE and MEGI/XDF (Two-Stroke) vessels have overtaken long term rates, which is an unusual pattern for summer. The shift has been linked largely to high European gas prices and ongoing demand from Asia. The fleet balance and a strong re-let market are also key.
Thus, I recommend accumulating the stock with a long time horizon of about five to ten years.
However, it is crucial to trade short-term about 30% of your overall position to take advantage of the volatility. Using technical analysis helps.
Fleet Status presentation
Teekay LNG's fleet presents a strong profile:
- Visibility: 98% of the fleet is on a fixed rate for 2021 and 89% for 2022, with average total fleet age of 9 years.
- Reliability: The company transports 9% of the World's seaborne LNG. The LNG is a growing business playing a key role in the decarbonization actual uptrend.
- Backlog Strength: Generates $8.8 billion of forward-fees-based revenue and $6.3 billion total forward-adjusted EBITDA.
Source: Presentation (montage)
TGP Fleet:
|Number of Vessels
|Owned and In-Chartered Vessels
|LNG Carrier Fleet
|47
|LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet
|30
|Total
|77
CEO Mark Kremin said in the conference call:
The second quarter of 2021 was another good quarter for us, albeit down slightly from last quarter, primarily due to an increase in our scheduled dry dockings in the second quarter.
TGP - The Raw Numbers: Second-Quarter Of 2021 And Financials History
|Teekay LNG Partners LP
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|148.21
|148.94
|154.08
|152.80
|148.77
|Net Income in $ Million
|44.93
|40.28
|35.14
|87.59
|53.29
|EBITDA $ Million
|114.25
|104.62
|103.46
|151.84
|120.53
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.46
|0.38
|0.32
|0.92
|0.53
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|95.13
|88.71
|100.93
|28.08
|57.51
|CapEx in $ Million
|1.00
|0.77
|0.89
|7.19
|5.66
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|94.13
|87.95
|100.05
|20.89
|51.84
|Total Cash $ Million
|240.34
|214.80
|220.73
|177.50
|158.49
|Long term Debt in $ Million
|1,558.5
|1,493.6
|1,472.2
|1,444.3
|1,417.4
|Dividend $/share
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.2875
|0.2875
|Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million
|82.26
|87.04
|87.35
|87.45
|87.13
Source: Teekay LNG release
Note: More data are available to subscribers only.
Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow
1 - Operating Revenues were $148.77 million in 2Q21
Teekay LNG Partners posted $148.77 million in Q2 revenues and a $53.29 million net income or $0.53 per diluted share.
Total adjusted EBITDA of $183.512 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $184.287 million in 1Q21.
Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders was $57.017 million compared to $60.466 million the preceding quarter.
Revenues per segment are indicated below:
The Partnership’s LNG fleet is now 97% fixed for 2021 and 89% fixed for 2022.
Outlook for 3Q:
Source: Presentation
CEO Mark Kremin said in the conference call:
Looking ahead to the second half of the year, as was the case this quarter, we expect to undertake a higher than normal number of scheduled dry dock days in the third quarter, which will impact our third quarter results. However, we are anticipating very few dry dock days in the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect our fourth quarter earnings and cash flow will rebound accordingly.
2 - Free cash flow was at $51.84 million in 2Q21
Note: Free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx
Trailing Free Cash Flow ("TTM") is $260.73 million with a quarterly free cash flow estimate of $51.84 million in Q2.
The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.2875, which translates to a cash cost for the year of $101 million.
Note: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2875 per share.
3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is $1.26 billion in 2Q21
As of June 30, 2021, the Partnership had total liquidity of $381.9 million ($144.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $237.7 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $406.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
Also, the current portion of net investments in direct financing leases net was $14.285 million.
Long-term and current obligations to finance lease were $1.305 billion in Q2.
Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.
TGP forms a symmetrical wedge (or triangle) pattern with resistance at $14 and support at $13.7. We are now close to the Apex and a possible crossing of a pattern line (breakout/breakdown). Because it is a continuing pattern, we may experience a breakdown because the pattern has been entered from the resistance side.
Now, the trading strategy is to sell about 25% of your position above $14, with a higher target at $15.25. I recommend buying and accumulating between $13.7 and $11.70 as low support.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term TGP as well.