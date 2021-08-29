Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is generating any sort of income off of their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees as they are dependent on their portfolios to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past decade. It unfortunately does not appear likely that these policies will change anytime soon. One way around this problem is to invest into a closed-end fund that specializes in the generation of income as this provides exposure to a diversified portfolio that is able to utilize a variety of strategies to boost its yield beyond what other types of funds are able to accomplish. In this article, we will discuss one such fund, the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK), which currently yields 8.46%. PIMCO is perhaps known for its fixed-income funds more than any other fund house so that alone may endear this fund to readers but that alone does not mean that the fund is right for your portfolio. As such, we should investigate to determine if it is.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s webpage, the PIMCO High Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This is not surprising given the name of the fund and PIMCO’s focus on fixed-income securities. In fact, most fixed-income funds have a very similar objective. In order to achieve its objective, the fund invests in a variety of fixed-income securities that could include below investment-grade securities, otherwise known as junk bonds. This is something that may be concerning for more risk-averse investors because these securities are only issued by companies that are considered to be at a fairly high risk of default. However, as we will see throughout this article, proper diversification and portfolio management can reduce the risk of the overall portfolio down to negligible levels. The advantage that these securities offer is much higher yields than more traditional securities, which is something that could be critical for income seekers in the current environment.

A brief look at the largest positions in the fund reveals a number of high-yield securities:

Source: CEF Connect

The yields on these securities are clearly listed in the names of the securities. We can clearly see that they are high-yield securities in this way. This is because these numbers are substantially higher than what newly issued investment-grade bonds are currently yielding, as we will see later in this article. With that said though, the largest position in the fund is a 3.50%-yielding derivative security. The fund does have ways to increase the overall portfolio yield beyond what the securities themselves offer, though. The average coupon off of the securities in the portfolio is 5.08% so the coupon on this large position is actually well below the average for the portfolio. This is something that could be comforting to more conservative investors. This is because that issue is likely somewhat safer than the portfolio average and the sizable stake allows it to reduce the overall portfolio volatility.

Any seasoned bond investor is quite familiar with bond ratings. These are letter grades assigned to bonds by the three major ratings agencies (S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch) that supposedly tell an investor how likely a bond is to default. The ratings of the bonds in the fund may be somewhat surprising. Here they are:

Source: CEF Connect

The letter grades run from AAA to D, with lower letter grades indicating a higher risk. In most cases, the higher the risk of default, the higher the interest rate offered by the bond. As such then, we could expect the portfolio to be nearly entirely invested in lower-grade bonds so as to maximize its income. As we can see above though, that does not appear to be the case. Anything rated BBB or better is considered investment-grade and is thus eligible for inclusion in a traditional low-risk bond fund. As we can see, more than 21% of the fund’s assets are invested in these securities, which may be somewhat surprising. We can see a very sizable proportion of the remainder of the portfolio is invested in BB or B-rated securities, which are the highest rated high-yield securities. Although these are considered junk bonds, they may not be as risky as some people fear. According to the official ratings scale, companies with these two ratings have the financial strength to weather through short-term economic problems but they do not have the balance sheet strength to receive an investment-grade rating. Thus, barring some sort of extended recession, it is rather unlikely that we will see these securities default in significant enough numbers to have a noticeable impact on the portfolio as a whole.

As just mentioned, BB and B-rated securities are generally issued by companies that have sufficient financial strength to handle short-term financial problems. Thus, it may be somewhat comforting to see that a sizable percentage of the fund’s assets are invested in short-term securities:

Source: CEF Connect

As a general rule, the longer the term remaining on a bond, the riskier it is. This is because there are many more problematic things that could happen in thirty years than are likely to happen in the next year. Thus, it should be somewhat comforting to see that 43.70% of the fund’s assets are invested in bonds that mature in five years or less. When we combine this with the fact that a reasonably large percentage of the portfolio is invested in securities that have a B-rating or above, we can see that the fund is likely low enough of a risk to appeal to investors that are concerned with the preservation of principal.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest challenges that investors have today is generating income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is especially a big problem for retirees as they are dependent on their portfolios to support their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this difficulty is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past several years. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate. As we can see here, the central bank cut this rate to all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2007 and kept the rate there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. The Federal Reserve did raise the federal funds rate at that time but it was still at historically low levels. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic changed this and the central bank once again cut the federal funds rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.10%. The reason that this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why the interest rate on things like bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit is essentially zero. While this is certainly good for people taking out mortgages and other debt, it is problematic for savers and has rendered traditional retirement income strategies like laddering certificates of deposit useless.

This has forced retirees to pursue other options in order to generate the income that they need to finance their lifestyles. Primarily, the option that has been pursued is to move money out of bank savings accounts and put it into riskier assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of money into the capital markets has been one of the reasons for the powerful and extended bull market that we have seen in the years since the financial collapse. Unfortunately, this strong market has also had the effect of suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the yield on the S&P 500 index (SPY), which is 1.24% as of the time of writing. Ordinary bond market funds have the same problem as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) yields 1.84% as of the time of writing. Unfortunately, yields this low mean that even a $1 million portfolio will generate less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The PIMCO High Income Fund is able to do much better than this due both to the nature of the assets that it invests in and its closed-end structure that allows it to use other strategies to boost its yield beyond what other funds can accomplish. As noted in the introduction, the fund currently yields 8.46% as of the time of writing. At this yield, a $1 million portfolio would generate $84,600 in annual income. I think most people would agree that this income should be sufficient to provide a comfortable retirement in most areas of the country when combined with Social Security.

Leverage

As noted earlier, the closed-end structure of the PIMCO High Income Fund allows it to utilize certain strategies to boost the yield on the overall portfolio. One of these strategies is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase bonds. As long as the interest rate on these purchased bonds is higher than the interest rate that the fund pays on the borrowed money then this works quite well to boost the yield of the overall portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are currently incredibly low and the fund can borrow money at institutional rates (which are lower than retail rates) so this will usually be the case. However, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword since it increases both gains and losses. As such, we want to make sure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. As I pointed out in a previous article, I do not like to see a fund’s leverage above a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. Fortunately, the PIMCO High Income Fund meets this requirement as its current leverage is 32.02% of its total assets. Thus, it appears that the fund is striking a fairly good balance between risk and return.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier in this article, the primary objective of the PIMCO High Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. As such, we may expect it to pay out a regular distribution to its owners. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a regular monthly distribution of $0.0480 per share ($0.576 per share annually), which gives it an 8.46% yield at the current price. Unfortunately, this distribution has been steadily declining over the past few years:

Source: CEF Connect

The past few years of declining distribution may be rather off-putting to those investors that are seeking a secure and steady source of income, although it was remarkably stable prior to 2016. It is rather nice to see that these distributions are almost entirely classified as dividend income. In fact, in recent quarters there was absolutely no return of capital at all:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is nice to see is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains or certain kinds of option income. Honestly, most of these things are not relevant to a fixed-income fund. In a previous article though, I did note that it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we want to investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have a particularly recent document to use for this purpose. The most recent financial report released by the fund corresponds to the six-month period ended January 31, 2021. As such, it will not provide us with any insight about how the fund has performed this year. With that said though, it will still give us some information about how well the fund handled the challenging market of 2020 and may even give us some insight into the cause of those return of capital distributions that we saw last year. During the six-month period, the PIMCO High Income Fund brought in a total of $40,790,000 in interest and another $1,652,000 in dividends off of the investments in its portfolio. This gives it a total of $42,442,000 in income over the course of the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $38,217,000 available for the shareholders. This was not quite enough to cover the $38,299,000 that the fund actually paid out over the period but it did get very close. The fund was fortunately about to make up for this difference with capital gains. During the six-month period, it posted realized losses of $26,814,000 but also had $136,200,000 in unrealized capital gains. Thus, it appears that the return of capital distributions was simply the fund distributing the unrealized capital gains to its investors. Overall, the fund’s distribution does appear to be sustainable and thus comforting to income investors.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the PIMCO High Income Fund, the usual way to value it is to look at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here, which is typical for a PIMCO fund. As of August 26, 2021 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the PIMCO High Income Fund had a net asset value of $5.89 per share but actually trades at $6.81 per share. This gives the shares a 15.62% premium to net asset value. While this is a more attractive valuation than the 17.40% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month, it is still an exceptionally large premium. Honestly, there are other reasonably good bond funds out there that trade at much more attractive valuations so it might be worth avoiding this one unless you can get it at a better price.