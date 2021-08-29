wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

That's spelled out in the bullets above; it is what makes equity markets operate where their Trillion-$ a day regular volumes persist. The rest of the “individual investing public” is just along for the ride with their every-day onesy-twosy computer-matched buy and sell orders. Big money is what makes prices move, and that is what occupies the attention of these organizations offered as value comparisons.

This day’s example pits the Market-Makers' expectations for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) against NDAQ, CBOE, GS and other well-knowns. Because CODI is unusual in its orientation, we should first see how it is described:

Description of the primary investment subject company

“Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add-on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.”

Figure 1 starts off the comparisons in terms of prospective upside and downside price-move expectations.

The basic Risk-Reward Tradeoffs Between Alternative Investments

Figure 1

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. The potential reward forecasts of stock investors are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension for stockholders is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case NDAQ and the S&P500 Index ETF of SPY are at location [6] (just to the left of location [1]), positioning HLI and ICE. The rest of that frontier continues to CODI at [2] and to the REIT of NEWT at [6]. Our principal interest is in CODI at location [2].

The “value” question may well be: Is CODI providing enough reward to justifying being exposed to its prospective interim price drawdown on the way to its expected gain? To have a better evaluation of that question in comparison to the alternatives, let’s look at several other considerations in Figure 2. But meanwhile, a better understanding of CODI is in order:

The Investments' Comparative Details

Figure 2

The price-change forecasts of columns [B] and [C] are derived from derivative securities hedging actions and frame a next few months' prospective price range of sizes [S] which offers upsides of [E]. The Range Indexes [RI] of column [G] tell what proportion of [S] lies below the market quote [D].

The remaining data is mostly drawn from samples [L] of prior daily RIs of the past 5 years which had upside-to-downside price change expectations like those of today. The ownership of long positions so encouraged had outcomes as indicated importantly in the yellow-highlighted column headers.

Using the Win-Odds and its complement (100 – H) to weight [E] and [F] into [O] and [P] contributions to [Q] sets a net return stage. That net return proposition, conditioned by the [J] time investments called for previously converts the sized returns into rates of return for use as a ranking measure [R]. These units of benefit measure, basis points of gain per day of investment are often used in capital projects where varied-length activities need accurate measures of appreciation. Because the attainment of targets of return are the result of varied market actions rather than being set by some calendar-driven rule, their more accurate measure benefits from this desirable feature.

As can be seen, CODI appears to be the top-ranked investment choice of these alternatives for near-term capital gain by this approach.

The many varied activities of these financial-expert professionals make judgments by non-professional investors a realistic concern. It makes the use of reasoning by seasoned pros like market-makers something of a comfort.

Conclusion

Compass Diversified at this point of time and price may prove to be a best equity investment among these varied-complexity investment-activity stocks.

