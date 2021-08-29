Thibault Renard/iStock via Getty Images

The attractiveness from a technical standpoint in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) at present is the monthly MACD crossover which is playing itself out at present. It is not just the bullish crossover however which has caught our attention. The ultra-oversold nature of the shares on the long-term chart at present has not been seen in EchoStar for many years.

To see if there is validity to this buy signal, we go to the company's profitability, cash flow trends as well as EchoStar's present valuation. Investors should not underestimate the potency of the buy signal on the long-term chart. The reason being that we believe the technicals are merely the result of how the fundamentals are playing themselves out. Whereas the fundamentalist will put the majority of their focus on why EchoStar shares are near a long-term bottom for example, the technician will merely study the resulting effects. We believe that all known info with respect to EchoStar's fundamentals as well as the fundamentals in this sector as a whole have already been digested by the share-price action on the technical chart. Suffice it to say, a monthly swing low which is taking place at ultra-oversold levels in a quality underlying definitely attracts us for multiple reasons.

Firstly, momentum (6-month share-price gain of 18%) was definitely witnessed in the company's recent set of second quarter earnings numbers. Management reported earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of almost $500 million. The bottom-line print particularly beat consensus by some margin. Sales grew by 8%+ in the quarter, EBIT's increase to $65 million was an 88% increase over the same period of 12 months prior and net profit increased to $48 million to come in at $35 million for the quarter. Suffice it to say, momentum is clearly visible with these trends.

In fact, $192 million of operating cash flow was generated in the quarter which meant that almost $600 million was the trailing twelve-month average number. Although management took the opportunity to repay a sizable portion of its debt in the second quarter which resulted in a reduction in balance-sheet cash, these levels of cash-flow are sizeable when we compare them to the market-cap of SATS ($2.37 billion) for example.

This really is the issue with SATS compared to the sector at large in which it is operating. Shares are really cheap when compared to historical valuation multiples. As alluded to above with respect to operating cash flow, EchoStar's trailing price to cash-flow ratio presently comes in under 4. The sector median at present is approximately 21.5. Yes, the sector in general has higher forward-looking growth rates, but as mentioned, one has to pay a premium for this expected growth.

Furthermore, profitability is not solely about earnings growth and this is where many investors slip up. Yes, earnings growth is the primary driver of stocks on Wall Street but earnings for example can be temporarily bid up by slashing costs or by reducing the number of shares outstanding. I am not saying that this is happening in the satellite space but we maintain that earnings growth only partially explains a company's profitability story.

EchoStar's return on equity for example over a trailing average tops 4% at present. Yes, this number still trails the sector by some distance (8.25%) but we are looking more at the underlying trends here. In fact, approximately one quarter of the firm's annual sales are currently being used for capital expenditure which is a much higher investing rate compared to the sector at large. Suffice it to say, we understand how profitability may be adversely affected over the near-term but we concur with the technicals in that this aggressive re-investment should eventually move the needle for the company in terms of sustained top and bottom-line growth.

One just has to look at some of the secured deals EchoStar has sealed in recent times across multiple markets both in its satellite and network segments to get a glimpse of the elevated demand for EchoStar's solutions. HughesNet for example in the US is still classified as the flagship choice for providing satellite internet and the Latin American market continues to grow meaningfully. The Jupiter system continues to be in strong demand across a wide variety of sectors (governmental, banking, etc.) in multiple markets. Management has its finger on the pulse with respect to what is coming down the track with respect to satellite technology and fully intends to meet the connectivity conundrum through terrestrial networks and hybrid solutions. This increasing demand has to be bullish for EchoStar in the long run.

Therefore, to sum up, EchoStar not only looks attractive at present from a technical standpoint but also due to its growing profitability and its ultra-low valuation compared to its peers. We look forward to continued coverage.