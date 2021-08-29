Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis:

Cloudflare, Inc (NYSE:NET) ((also "the Company" hereafter)) is an innovative company in the evolution into the cloud, edge computing and the internet of things ((IoT)). The Company has experienced massive growth over the last five years and the stock reflects these returns. Cloudflare has an increasing customer base, however not all of their customers are created equal. Recent successes, national focus on network security, and strategic partnerships give the stock opportunities to make meaningful gains for long-term shareholders.

Is Cloudflare A Good Stock TO Own As A Long-Term Investment?

Cloudflare is an enticing company as they are involved in several areas where the future lies, away from legacy hardware and purchased software and into software-as-a-service ((SaaS)) in the cloud. The Company offers network services for edge computing. The IoTs is going to expand rapidly as everything from hearing aids to automobiles become connected devices. Cloudflare also offers application services such as content delivery networks (CDN) and web application firewalls (WAF) and zero-trust services which include VPNs and access management. Cloudflare has reported recent successes in repelling large denial-of-service ((DDoS)) attacks using their automated DDoS mitigation system and is an industry leader in DDoS attack mitigation. Cloudflare seeks to be a one-stop shop "Cisco-as-a-service" for networking. The Company's completeness of vision shows in the number of Cloudflare products that most customers are using, which will be discussed in more detail below. Matthew Prince explained it a recent tech conference:

We actually think of ourselves as a networking company. So the reason that we picked the ticker symbol NET was because fundamentally what it is that we sell is the network that you plug into. And then you don't have to worry about anything else. And so we – that's what we want to deliver. And so a piece of that is you want to make sure you have a fast network, a piece of that is you want to make sure you have a reliable network, but a big piece of that is you want to make sure that you have a network, which is helping you solve the security problems that you have. And so when we talk to our customers, what they fundamentally are buying from us is that next-generation network that allows them to solve the various problems. - Matthew Prince, CEO and Co-founder

Cloudflare also integrates with endpoint security players such as CrowdStrike (CRWD), SentinelOne (S), and access management services like Okta (OKTA).

And we're pretty clear on what we're not. We're not an endpoint security company, so we don't build the software that runs on your laptop or your phone. We partner with all of the leading endpoint security companies that are out there. We're not an identity company. So we're not competing with Okta or Ping or in Microsoft Active Directory, but we partner with all of those. - Matthew Prince, CEO and Co-founder

Graphic above from Cloudflare investor presentation.

Cloudflare is often compared directly to Fastly, Inc (FSLY) as they compete in the CDN space, however Cloudflare has become a player in other areas as well. In addition, Fastly is more of a pay-per-usage model, whereas Cloudflare is a flat rate. According to Gartner, Cloudflare has been emerging as a serious challenger to Akamai Technologies (AKAM) in the WAF sector.

Cloudflare predicts that its total addressable market (TAM) will increase to $100B within the next three years on the strength of an expanding market and their increased offerings.

Source: Cloudflare investor presentation

The Company is currently spending heavily on sales and marketing ((S&M)) to attract customers. There is a race on to acquire customers and Cloudflare is attracting customers at a ~ 25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last 4 years. All of these factors point to a bright long-term future if management can execute well, monetize some of the nonpaying customers and attract more "large" customers. For Cloudflare, a large customer is one which provides over $100k in revenue on an annualized basis. These large accounts make up over 50% of Cloudflare's revenue but less than 1% of total customers - and increasing these customers is critical to future stock gains.

The United States Government is constantly under cyberattack and has relationships with many vendors. President Biden recently met with private sector cybersecurity executives and called cybersecurity the "core national security challenge" of this time. On this, I agree with him as I have written in more detail about here and here when discussing CrowdStrike and Okta. To this end, Cloudflare, who also has the FBI as a customer, has opened the door to further contracts with the government.

I wanted to jump right in and highlight some customer wins, starting with the world's largest IT buyer. The United States federal government chose Cloudflare's Zero Trust solutions in order to help secure federal agencies against the rising threat of cyber attacks. We partnered with Accenture Federal Services and won a contract with the Department of Homeland Security to offer our protection to all civilian executive branch agencies. This is a very competitive process where we are up against nearly every other vendor in the space. Our win highlights how our Zero Trust solutions are now recognized as world class. This is also a good example of how we're increasingly working with leading GSIs like Accenture, as we service larger and larger organizations and there aren't many organizations larger than the United States government. While we are proud of this deal and the credibility it gives us as a leader in the Zero Trust space and we believe it will ultimately be a significant contributor to revenue, we don't believe that the contribution will be meaningful in 2021. - Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO

The biggest takeaway of the "summit" for me is that networking itself is coming into major focus in the mainstream in a comprehensive scope. Companies large and small are entering the cloud, having employees working from home (WFH), looking for edge computing solutions, increasing security, traffic optimization, bot management, and seeking integration. And these enterprises need multiple products to make this happen but likely prefer to use as few vendors as possible to achieve their goals. Cloudflare has a goal of achieving 4 product usages per contracted customer and recently reported that 88% of customers under contract use 4 or more Cloudflare products. This is significant as once a customer reaches this level of usage the products are extremely sticky. The costs and efforts that would be involved in changing are prohibitive for the customer and they are highly likely to continue to use and increase their spend with Cloudflare. Adding services to existing customers is highly profitable when compared to adding new customers regardless of industry.

Cloudflare also has a significant international presence and a key partnership in China. The United States represented 52% of revenue in the prior quarter followed by Europe/Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Chart created by author with data from Q2 2021 earning call.

To address the need to expand into China, the Company has partnered with JD.com (JD) on a three year contract to expand to 150 cities in China. The basic agreement is that JD will build and maintain the data centers, Cloudflare software will operate them, and the profits will be split.

They are mavericks, none of their peers are doing it,” says Ted Chamberlain, a cloud software analyst at Gartner. “They are making a bet that this will be an absolute home run."

To do this NET is transitioning from Baidu (BIDU) which has caused some revenue pullback in revenue in the APAC region. This trend should reverse in the coming quarters. Doing business in China can be difficult and local partners are a key factor in success.

We have been operating in China now for five years in partnership with Baidu, and I think what I've learned in China is that the Chinese tech community, it's a very big country is a very tight-knit part of, very tight-knit community. And I think that what we really did over the last five years is prove ourselves as a good partner. And so beginning of the end of 2019, we were approached by a number of different Chinese internet companies. We wanted to diversify the number of partners that we had in China. And we were in the fortunate position to be able to choose who we thought would be a great partner going forward. And JD Cloud really fits that bill incredibly well. And so we signed an agreement with them, it's going to take a little bit of time for us to get that online. But I'm incredibly excited about it. We're adding 50 new cities per year to a total of 150 pumps across China that will augment the existing network that we have outside with Baidu. - Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO on May 8, 2020 earnings call.

Over the long-term the opportunities for NET stock from a TAM and secular trend perspective are undoubtedly significant.

Where Will Cloudflare Stock Be In 5 Years?

It is quite likely that Cloudflare will NOT be reporting GAAP net income of any significance in the next five years. And don't just take it from me, here is Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO on the prior earnings call:

While we're on the topic of profitability I wanted to preview a conversation, I anticipate having with some of you this time next year. As part of our long-term model, we have an operating margin target of 20%. When we say long-term, we really mean it. We remain confident in our ability to reach that long-term target, but we are not in a rush to get there. From the point at which we reach breakeven, we intend to aggressively reinvest excess gross profit back into growth. We are nowhere close to being out of ideas for new products to build for customers to buy them. Cloudflare is optimized for innovation and we plan to continue to launch new products, add more customers relentlessly execute and reinvest in growth for the foreseeable future.

I highlighted the key takeaways from this comment as I see it. The Company is taking a similar approach as Palo Alto (PANW) whose executives have brushed off analyst questions on current profitability during earnings calls. Taking the approach that sales and marketing and research and development ((R&D)) are more prudent investments during this stage. One can contrast this to Fortinet (FTNT) which is consistently profitable. Palo Alto outspent Fortinet on S&M and R&D by almost double over the previous twelve months and is increasing revenue faster on a forward basis. On the other hand, Fortinet has outpaced Palo Alto in recent years for stock price gains.

Data by YCharts

While that may give investors pause, for my money I prefer a company in this space and at this stage to spend heavily on acquiring customers and R&D as long as the marginal return remains high.

To measure this I ask two pertinent questions: how efficiently is the company acquiring customers and how profitable will these customers be in the future? With a 78% gross margin, future profitability from customer gains should be robust.

The SaaS Magic Number measures growth in revenue with respect to the amount spent on S&M. Essentially whether the company is efficient with their sales spend. A typical rule of thumb is that this number should be over 0.75 to justify increased S&M spending. I also compared NET to OKTA and CRWD as each has IPO'd 2017 or later, each spends heavily on S&M, and each seeks annual recurring revenue (ARR) whether contracted or pay-as-you-go.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings calculated

Author's note: for companies on different fiscal years, data is as of the closest period.

As shown above, NET is still in the healthy zone and trending in the right direction. One major difference between Cloudflare and the others is the scale of customers. Cloudflare had 126,000 paying customers, mostly small, at last report while CrowdStrike and Okta were just over 10,000 total customers. This leads to customer acquisition costs (CAC) and customer lifetime value (LTV) that are quite different.

Cloudflare also reports their large customer figures, however without knowing how much of the S&M budget is spent on attracting large customers, I cannot disaggregate the Magic Number for just these customers. The growth rate in large customers was 15% last quarter, and 70% year-over-year, which is highly encouraging.

Charts created by author with data from company earnings presentations.

Based on total paying customers, and using the formulas linked above, Cloudflare is spending a little over $8,600 on average per customer acquired over the last 12 months. Each customer during this period has an average potential LTV of over $118,900 considering a 3% churn rate. The LTV * paying customers at last report returns over $15B in total LTV from current customers alone. This does not account for potential upsells. Cloudflare's current enterprise value is a bit over $38B or 2.56x this amount.

Chart created by author with data from SEC filings and author's calculations. Click here to enlarge.

Cloudflare is spending ~45% of its revenues on sales and marketing. As long as the return on this spend stays positive, Magic Number over 0.75, this is money well spent. The Company also has millions of free customers, which is a large pool to monetize from, however these seem unlikely to become large customers, which is the more important metric in my opinion.

According to Cloudflare, they are projecting 20% operating profits in the future. Using this estimate and projecting current figures out for the next five years conservatively shows the following:

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha and author's estimates.

Projecting out more aggressive growth and the figures look much more favorable.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha and author's estimates.

A whole lot can change over this timeframe, however it is clear that NET will not be a value stock anytime soon. Indeed at the current market capitalization the price-to-sales ((P/S)) ratio based on the 2026 revenue above in the conservative model would be nearly 20x. With the more aggressive model it drops to 15x. However, if the Company is still growing revenue at 30% in five years, it is very unlikely the stock would trade that cheaply. And that is the gain opportunity. It is also likely that management will use free cash flow for acquisitions, sales and marketing or additional research and delay profitability more than five years into the future.

However, that does not mean the stock will not continue to make new highs for investors. For example, enterprise solutions SaaS company ServiceNow (NOW) has been maligned for years as overvalued, just look at some of the SA articles from 2016-2019, it still trades at 20x P/S, and yet has made phenomenal returns for investors over the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

It will all come down to technology, vision, monetization, and execution for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare Stock Price

As mentioned above, NET stock is currently trading at valuation metrics that are in outer space. Forward P/S is 60x and most other value metrics are not meaningful at this time.

The stock opened at an IPO price of $15 in September of 2019 and has been on a tear recently.

Data by YCharts

The valuation looks stretched at the moment and any "disappointing" earnings report will likely lead to a pullback. One strategy that I subscribe to in situations like this, where an investor may love the company but be concerned with the current price, is to accumulate incrementally over time. This allows for the investor to hedge into short-term pullbacks. It is also advisable to consider how much of one's portfolio to allocate for speculative growth stocks based on acceptable risk level.

Is Cloudflare Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

Analysts are currently rating Cloudflare as a Buy. According to Yahoo Finance, there are 7 Strong Buy ratings, 8 Buy ratings, and 3 Hold ratings. There are no current analyst sell ratings. While this is encouraging, the average price target is only $122.38 or slightly less than the closing price on 08/27/2021. The disconnect between the ratings and price targets show the difficulty that comes with valuing a stock of this type and in this stage of a company's development.

There are several risks present with Cloudflare. Due to the current valuation a slowdown in growth, negative publicity, loss of high-profile customer, general market pullback, or changing sentiment towards tech and growth stocks could trigger significant losses.

Cloudflare stock has likely not come close to the highs it can reach over the next decade. Conversely, there is also a good chance it will trade lower than the current price at some point in the next 6-12 months. For this reason, I rate NET stock as a long-term buy that is best to be accumulated incrementally.