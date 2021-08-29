Hello my names is james,I'm photographer./iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

PJSC Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) is a Russian large cap gold mining company which is typically overlooked by Western investors looking to allocate capital in the precious metals space. From my analysis, I believe the combination of being one of the lowest cost producers in the sector, strong returns on capital and favourable valuations make this an undervalued investment opportunity.

Polyus derives most of its revenue from the sale of gold (along with a small amount of antimony) from its mines across Eastern Siberia and the Russian far east. Surprising to most generalist investors, Polyus holds the largest gold reserve base of all mining companies globally at 104 million ounces (measured by proven and probable reserves). For context, the next closest competitors, Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold, hold 94.2 and 68 million ounces of gold respectively. Included in Polyus’ portfolio are the Olimpiada mine, the third largest gold mine globally by reserves and the Sukhoi Log mine which could potentially be the largest mine in the world when it enters production around 2027. While the final investment decision will not be made until 2022, the Sukhoi Log project looks promising. The deposit is estimated to hold 40 million ounces of gold and pre-feasibility studies show potential for annual production of 2.3 million ounces at a total cash cost of $390 per ounce.

Investment Performance

As a gold producer, Polyus’ investment performance is heavily influenced by the price of gold. In parallel to gold’s correction since reaching new highs in August 2020, Polyus’ stock has fallen from its $125 peak since the same month. Currently, Polyus is trading at around $90 and is below its 50, 100 and 200 EMAs which would be considered bearish for momentum-based traders and investors. However, it should be acknowledged that compared to some of the other gold mining companies, the correction which Polyus has experienced has been less dramatic. Note, the following chart is for the listing in London rather than the US OTC market since this exchange provides greater liquidity. Both markets for Polyus’ stock are priced in USD and are represented by half a regular share for one share traded on MOEX.

3-year past total return has nonetheless still been strong at 139%, outperforming the S&P 500. Even after excluding dividends, Polyus still managed to beat the S&P 500 benchmark.

Polyus pays a hefty $5.84 dividend to investors which results in a current yield of 6.22%. Despite this high yield, the firm only pays out 32% of its current earnings. Polyus maintains a transparent dividend policy of distributing semi-annually 30% of EBITDA conditional on net debt/EBITDA not exceeding 2.5x.

Capital Structure

Polyus has a market capitalisation of $26.2 billion, total debt of $3.9 billion and cash on their balance sheet of $1.5 billion, resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $28 billion.

Polyus’ debt maturity profile illustrates the majority of its debt comes due within the next few years. Half of this debt level is related to fixed rate, USD denominated Eurobonds with an average interest rate of 4.7% due to mature in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The other half of Polyus’ debt is comprised of bank loans (mostly denominated in Russian Rubles) and longer-term notes also denominated in Rubles. Finally, the firm also has unused credit facilities of $1.213 billion.

Looking at Polyus’ leverage ratios, it has the highest leverage within the sample of large cap gold mining firms across all three metrics I have included. Despite this, debt service capacity is still strong and aligned with industry competitors. Polyus has a stated policy of managing a net debt/EBITDA coverage ratio of between 1-2x, with an undershoot permitted in times of strong gold prices. Currently, Polyus is maintaining a ratio of 0.6x which is within range of its peers. Likewise, the interest coverage ratio shows strong capacity to service its interest obligations.

Profitability

Q2 2021 for Polyus once again delivered a good EPS result, coming in at $4.76 and beating earnings consensus. This EPS figure is lower than twelve months ago but a large foreign exchange gain in Q2 2020 can explain this phenomenon. Comparing quarter over quarter performance, the primary drivers for growth were the increased production volumes across all operational mines and the higher realised gold price. Operating profit margin is however slightly lower than both Q2 2020 and Q1 2021. This increase in costs has been attributed by management to slightly higher Mineral Extraction Taxes at two of their mines, input cost inflation and temporary grade declines.

Due to Polyus’ low production costs, margins and profitability metrics are some of the most impressive in the industry. Included in the table below are the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the 2020 financial year for each of the included firms. Polyus is the lowest cost gold producer in the sample and from my research one of the lowest across all firms globally. An AISC of $604 per ounce of gold sold is slightly higher than the $594 per ounce achieved in 2019 but represents costs substantially lower than its competitors of similar size. In comparison to its nearest rivals, Polyus ranks first for return on assets, return on equity and return on invested capital. Even more eye opening is each of these figures are at least two standard deviations above the sample mean. While an elevated ROE is expected because of the higher financial leverage, the ROA figure of 32.7% is nonetheless impressive. How this profitability is achieved becomes clearer when looking at the margins Polyus can achieve. Gross margin comes in at 72% which is the best reflection of the extremely competitive production cost Polyus can achieve across their mines. Throughout all other margin metrics, Polyus ranks not only first but substantially above the mean value. Of course, Polyus (along with Polymetal) also benefit from Russia’s lower corporate tax rate compared with its Western and South African competitors, making the bottom-line figure look particularly impressive.

Valuation

In determining a fair value for Polyus’ stock, I have produced two discounted FCFF models.

The first model is a what I will refer to as the neutral model which uses the current gold price throughout the ten-year projection period. The terminal value gold price will be fixed at $1500 which is slightly higher than the average gold price since 2011. Gold production up to FY2027 is based on a 3.5% annual growth rate, which is in line with the geometric growth rate in ounces produced from 2011 to 2020 as well as management guidance for the next two years. I will assume the Sukhoi Log investment will go ahead and annual production will be an additional 2 million ounces starting in FY2028, which to be conservative, is lower than the 2.3 million currently estimated by management. I will assume for the next 3 years CFO Margin will remain at 60%, which is aligned with the most recent financial year, before gradually falling back to the firm and sector average of around 45%. CAPEX will utilise management guidance for 2022 and 2023 while in later years represent 20% of revenue aligning with historical average. This model determines a fair value of $115.32 per half ordinary share (as represented by the OTC:OPYGY or LSE:PLZL tickers). From this model, an argument can be made that the stock is undervalued at the current gold price and is not fully pricing in the additional revenue generated by the Sukhoi Log mine if the decision is made to proceed with production.

The second model utilises an optimistic, yet in my opinion plausible hypothetical projection for the gold price over the coming decade. It assumes a gold price of $2000 per ounce starting in 2022, increasing by $500 per year until reaching $5000 in 2028. While projections have been made by prominent figures in the natural resources sector for even higher gold prices, I think this price represents a fair target. After this price has been reached, I will assume prices revert dramatically back to mean for the rest of the forecast period. Gold production will have the same assumptions as the previous model up to 2028. However, after 2028 will now see a decrease in production of 3.5% occur as a reaction to the falling gold price. CFO Margin will remain at 60% up to 2028, then fall back to 45% by the end of the projection period. CAPEX from 2024 onwards will reflect the 2023 forward guidance plus an even distribution of the 3.3 billion needed for the Sukhoi Log project (less CAPEX already included in 2022 and 23 projections). The price arrived at from this model is $182.28 per half ordinary share, basically double the current price. Since the gold price is projected to reach this amount later in the decade, bringing forward the time to reach this target justifies a higher stock price. If an investor has a stronger bullish conviction on gold, this target can be considered conservative.

In addition to the DCF Analysis, I have also done a peer comparison against Polyus’ competitors included in previous tables. The peer group includes ten of the largest gold mining producers but excludes both royalty companies (like Franco-Nevada or Wheaton Precious Metals) and companies not deriving most of their revenue from gold (like Sibanye-Stillwater). Across most included metrics except Price/Sales, Polyus ranks slightly higher than the median. EV/2P reserves (using end of FY2020 proven and probable gold reserve figures for each firm) show Polyus is valued favourably compared to Barrick and Newmont but below some of the smaller cap producers with African operations included in this analysis. P/E and FCF yield are both slightly less expensive than average while the EV/EBITDA multiple shows Polyus is slightly more overvalued than average. Valuation based on dividend yield measures provides the strongest case for Polyus. While Russian counterpart Polymetal has slightly higher TTM and forward dividend yields, Polyus still offers approximately a 6% yield, ranking second in this comparison.

Finally, I have also included a table to compare Polyus’ current valuation across time on selected valuation metrics. Across every included metric, Polyus is below its median on a TTM and Forward basis and is therefore considered undervalued.

Potential Risks

As a gold producer, the largest risk Polyus faces is related to commodity price volatility. While the macroeconomic environment is in my opinion still favourable to gold longer term, further corrections in the gold price should not be ruled out. If a gold price decline does occur, Polyus nonetheless has a strong enough balance sheet to endure a downturn. Other common risks in the mining sector such as mine operational risks and increased input cost inflation should also be assessed. Finally, tax increases by the Russian government on mining activities should receive consideration. The Minerals Extraction Tax has already been raised by the Russian government on base metals during 2021 but so far precious metals have been immune from the increases. Should the Russian government want to gain further exposure to a potential gold price increase, this mechanism could be a potential means to do so.

Conclusion

PJSC Polyus is in my opinion a great option for investors looking for exposure to the precious metals sector. The stock provides one of the lowest AISC of all companies in the industry, contributing to industry leading return measures and margins. At the current stock price, Polyus appears to provide good upside potential based on both a discounted cash flow and historical ratio basis. Polyus also appears to be slightly undervalued against its large cap competitors on most metrics despite having the strongest profitability metrics. Investors also receive a well-covered dividend with one of the highest yields in the sector. While the current price action of gold has been disappointing, continuing to receive an escalating dividend payment while waiting for the bullish trend to resume makes purchasing Polyus’ stock over some of the small or mid cap mining firms more appealing. For investors looking to add Polyus to their portfolio, it should be mentioned the OTC market is a less attractive way to purchase the stock since both the LSE and MOEX listings have much higher liquidity.