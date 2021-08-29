simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Just over a year ago, I authored my first and only article on Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in which I rated the stock a strong buy. Since then, the total return for NXST is nearly double that of the S&P 500.

Early in the article, I related that my research began with nothing more than a ticker symbol and a reader’s recommendation. Following a bit of research, I learned Nexstar is a television broadcasting and digital media company. That nearly ended my due diligence quest, as I was of the opinion that traditional TV is a dying medium.

However, local broadcast TV is surprisingly resilient. Most local TV revenues flow from advertising and retransmission fees (more on the latter later), and small businesses often view local broadcast TV as the best value for their advertising dollar. Politicians also consider local TV as an efficacious use of campaign funds.

There is also evidence, albeit mixed, that the average American is more likely to watch local TV than in the recent past, and that TV ad revenues should remain relatively strong for the foreseeable future.

For those that believe an investment in NXST is a fool’s errand, consider this: The ten year return (dividends not included) of NXST is well over 2,300%.

Evidence Broadcast TV Is Here To Stay

In my article, Nexstar: Deeply Undervalued With A Well Funded, Rapidly Growing Dividend, I used the following chart to provide insight into the surprising growth over the years of households viewing OTA TV.

I noted that the number of households that use a digital antenna to receive transmissions from broadcast stations increased by 50% from 2010 through 2018, and that 14% of U.S. households watched TV over the air.

Source: techchrunch.com

Since I had not conducted deep due diligence on NXST after I initiated my position in the stock a bit over a year ago, I initially focused my research on the use of TV antennas among U.S. viewers. My past thesis provided additional data like that found in the following articles revealing legacy TV still garners robust viewership.

Over-the-air TV is booming in U.S. cities

Despite the prevalence of digital technologies rippling through many aspects of our daily lives, an increasing percentage of Americans are embracing over-the-air (OTA) television.

New Research Reveals Resurgence In OTA Antenna Viewing

Over-the-air TV broadcasting is experiencing a growth spurt with one-in-three U.S. television viewers using a TV antenna to receive television, new research reveals.

The problem with those two sources is that they date back to 2019. As I continued my research, I stumbled across this piece:

As viewers reject live TV, over-the-air TV growth stalls

In 2017 and 2018, the number of over-the-air (OTA) TV households increased steadily, though at a modest 3-4% annual growth pace. However, by the second half of 2019, over-the-air TV growth had stalled at 16.2 million, or 13.4% of TV homes.

This article, which debuted about a year ago, paints a sobering picture of the state of the OTA broadcast industry.

Source: NSCREENMEDIA

But wait! The time frame in question encompasses a period in which the pandemic was raging. Information on viewers preferences since then indicates this data may reflect a coronavirus driven anomaly.

Antenna Penetration Across U.S. Grows 38% Year-Over-Year and Now Reaches 40% of all TV Content Viewers 18

The picture of TV consumption – platforms and content, traditional and streamed, live linear and S/AVOD – is incomplete without capturing the ongoing, fast growing and potentially disrupting role of over-the-air (OTA) access to and viewing of TV content.

This last article cites a study by Horowitz Research that reveals a recent marked increase in the use of antennas and OTA TV viewership. In fact, the study indicates every ethnic and age group increased ownership of TV antennas from 2019 through 2020.

When researchers outlined the advantages of NextGen TV and questioned respondents regarding the likelihood that they would make a purchase of an antenna, 5% of those 18 and older responded that they intend to purchase an antenna in the next year, and 9% say they are “very likely” to get one.

For those unfamiliar with NextGen TV, (also referred to as ATSC 3.0) is an enhanced broadcast television technology. Already available in TVs sold by Samsung, Sony (SONY) and others, it provides theater quality sound and a 4K HDR picture.

NextGen TV technology also generates signals capable of transmitting over greater distances and deeper into structures. Consequently, NextGen will reach households at a greater distance from the broadcaster, while providing a clearer signal.

The technology is being rolled out by broadcasters on a market by market basis, and NXST management stated the company will have NextGen available in half of U.S. TV households by the end of 2022.

It is an Internet Protocol based system, meaning it has the capability to carry internet content and services along with an over-the-air broadcast signal. Using NextGen allows viewers to plug into the network and watch any device, including phones, tablets and OTT devices. By downloading an app, consumers are able to view preferred content.

The following is essential for investors to understand: the interactive qualities of NextGen will enable broadcasters to provide targeted advertising, making broadcast TV’s advertising more competitive and driving advertising revenue.

There is also a move afoot by the FCC to allow local TV providers to offer broadcast internet using NextGen TV technology.

And given that a Broadcast Internet signal can offer high-speed downloads, consumers could see reduced costs for Internet services, and its propagation characteristics make it well suited for underserved rural communities. FCC commissioner Brendan Carr This fulfills an unrealized promise of the digital TV transition—the use of excess spectrum for supplementary or ancillary services, in addition to traditional video programming. ATSC 3.0 can be used to deliver innovative new services related to automotive transportation, agriculture, distance learning, telehealth, public safety, utility automation, and the Internet of Things, to name a few, not to mention others we haven’t even dreamed of. Our goal should be to ensure that the market—not outdated rules—determines which new services and technologies will succeed. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Additional Bull Arguments

Per Wikipedia:

In the television industry, an upfront is a gathering at the start of important advertising sales periods, held by television network executives and attended by major advertisers and the media. It is so named because of its main purpose, to allow marketers to buy television commercial airtime "upfront", or several months before the television season begins.

The following chart provides data from eMarketer projecting U.S. upfront TV advertising for 2019 through 2023.

Source: InsiderIntelligence

It is estimated that the pandemic resulted in TV advertisers canceling $3 billion in upfront advertising in the 2019-2020 season.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) predicts the U.S. TV advertising market will gain momentum as it recovers from the low demand that prevailed during the pandemic. With a CAGR of 4.1%, PwC forecasts the market will hit $81.2 billion by 2025, up from $73.1 billion in 2019.

A report from BIA Advisory Services predicts local TV advertising will drop from $18.6 billion in 2020 to $16.2 billion in 2021, largely due to the absence of political ad campaign spending seen in even numbered years.

However, this forecast has been revised upward from a previous estimate for 2021 of $15.7 billion. BIA estimates that local TV advertising will total $19.3 billion in 2022, a gain of 19%.

Source; Broadcasting+Cable

GroupM, the world’s largest advertising media company, estimates that when the weight of 2020 political ads are factored in, broadcast TV will record 16% growth in 2021.

A second source of income for local TV is retransmission fees. When pay-TV distributors carry a major broadcast network (think CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC) in a specific market, it must retransmit the local station feed for that market. The pay TV distributor pays a retransmission fee that is split between the local broadcaster and the major broadcast network.

A report by S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts an increase in retransmission fees from $6.30 billion in 2019 to $8.77 billion by the end of 2024.

Source: S&P Global

Other sources forecast a CAGR of 15% for retransmission fees for local TV broadcasters through 2023.

For those that question why cable companies would pay retransmission fees, look no further than the stats on the cord cutting trend. When polled concerning any regrets viewers might have after cutting the cord, respondents stated they missed live events (23%), local and national news (22%), and sports (19%). In other words, local TV provides a “stickiness” for cable TV providers' offerings, and management on both sides of the table recognize this.

NXST also has a relatively nascent revenue stream that flows from its digital offerings, a business that provided a 30% margin in 2020.

Speaking to digital second quarter 2021 total digital revenue increased 57% to approximately $73.4 million, with digital profitability up again substantially over last year. Perry Sook, CEO

In 2020, Nexstar’s digital network tallied 91 million average monthly users, and 1.6 billion video views.

Houston, We Have A Problem

Those who follow my work on Seeking Alpha know I report on the debt levels of every stock I highlight. I consider the debt level of a company as a crucial factor when evaluating a potential investment.

I have positions in over one hundred stocks/ETFs, and NXST likely has the worst credit rating of any investment I hold. The company’s current credit rating of BB is a couple of ranks below investment grade.

Nexstar’s debt levels ballooned following the 2019 acquisition of Tribune Media. Even so, at a cost of $7.2 billion, including the assumption of Tribune’s debt, it was an acquisition that vaulted NXST into the leading position among U.S. broadcasters.

Management is focused on reducing debt and is funneling a large percentage of the company’s FCF to that goal. In FY 2020, the firm devoted $1 billion to debt reduction, lowering the total net leverage ratio from 5.18x at the end of 2019 to 3.6x at the end of the calendar year. In the latest quarterly report, management advised that ratio now stands at 3.3x.

NXST Stock Valuation

Nexstar shares currently trade for $148.64. The average 12 month price target of 5 analysts is $159.80.

The price target of the pair of analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $182.50.

The company has a P/E of 7.08x, and a forward P/E of 8.39x. The PEG ratio is 0.19.

Is Nexstar A Good Dividend Stock?

Nexstar has a current yield of 1.88%, and a very low payout ratio of 15.81%. The 5 year dividend growth rate is nearly 24%.

Nexstar’s dividend is very safe, and it is growing at a robust pace. This growth is in spite of the company devoting the bulk of its FCF to debt reduction. I would not be surprised to see the dividend grow at the same pace for the short to mid term.

Is Nexstar A Sound Investment?

In my first article devoted to NXST, I advised readers that my initial reaction to investing in a company devoted to local TV broadcasting was that it was a dying business. Throughout this piece, I’ve provided data that indicates an investment in Nexstar is not on par with yesteryears’ positions in Blockbuster.

There is evidence that retransmission fees will increase for the foreseeable future, while advertising revenue is likely to remain stable, albeit with highs and lows associated with election cycles.

Meanwhile, the evolution to NextGen TV could lead to an increase in viewership, a means to provide targeted advertising, which should drive revenues, and could open the door to a new business related to broadcast internet services.

Considering the company’s growth potential related to NextGen TV, the attractive valuation, and the rapidly increasing dividend, I rate NXST as a STRONG BUY.

I add, however, that this is not a sleep-well-at-night stock. Although I’m almost exclusively a buy and hold investor, I will watch secular trends related to local broadcast TV closely as well as the company’s progress in lowering its debt levels. This is one of very few stocks that I would consider selling, although I would only do so if I had solid evidence that local TV is going the way of the dodo.