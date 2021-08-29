kokkai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

National Australia Bank (OTCPK:NABZY) recently announced the acquisition of Citigroup's (C) Australian consumer business for a A$250 million premium over net assets, implying a c. A$1.2 billion equity value. While the rationale for expanding into credit cards seems unclear considering the structural headwinds, the added scale to its consumer unsecured operations should boost the earnings outlook, with management also guiding toward a marginally accretive EPS/ROE outcome (even after factoring in likely post-deal attrition of the mortgage book). However, approval from the Australian competition regulator (ACCC) is far from a given at this point, and I would be cautious at the current premium valuation.

A Closer Look at the Acquisition of Citigroup's Australian Consumer Banking Business

NAB has disclosed that it will be acquiring Citigroup's Australian Consumer banking business for its net assets and an additional c. A$250 million premium. Specifically, the proposed acquisition will bring the following under the NAB umbrella – A$7.9 billion of home loans, A$4.3 billion of unsecured loans, A$9.0 billion of retail deposits, and a private wealth management unit. NAB will pay for the acquired net assets in cash, which means that after accounting for the anticipated increase in RWA ("risk-weighted assets") of A$8.9 billion and the premium to be paid, the required equity likely totals c. A$1.2 billion.

Per latest disclosures, the acquired business generated trailing PPOP ("pre-provision operating profit") of c. A$330 million and profit after tax of c. A$145 million. Relative to the price paid, this implies a cash earnings multiple of c. 8x. However, I would note that the headline multiple excludes the following - cost synergies of c. $130 million pre-tax (equivalent to c. 30% of the acquired cost base), along with c. $375m of integration/transaction costs and revenue dis-synergies (mainly from mortgage book attrition). The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval from the Federal Treasurer, APRA, and the ACCC but is guided to be complete by March 2022.

A Net Accretive Financial Impact

Despite the sizeable dis-synergies, NAB's guidance for pre-tax synergies of c. $130 million/year (within the next three years) is set to limit the CET1 ratio impact (on completion) at -32bps. However, the company also expects to achieve A-IRB status for the portfolio within three years after completion, which would provide a c. 5bps capital boost as well. Offsetting this will be the pre-tax integration costs (expected to reach c. $355 million), with the majority set to be incurred in fiscal 2022/2023 from the buildout of a new unsecured lending platform (replacing NAB's existing platform).

From a P&L perspective, I see limited headline impact as most of the incurred expenses will be recognized below the cash earnings line, except for the amortization component of (capitalized) costs for the new platform. Nonetheless, the acquisition will still be fully funded by surplus capital, with excess capital staying over and above its 10.75-11.25% target range. As things stand, management expects the transaction to be modestly accretive to the earnings and return on equity profile post-completion, although it remains unclear to what extent synergies will be offset by a subsequent decline in mortgage revenues.

Strategically Adding Scale in the Consumer Unsecured Business

Relative to its peers in the Australian banking space, NAB's group returns have been weighed down by its limited unsecured lending exposure, which has likely contributed to its under-earning Consumer Banking business. The announced Citi transaction is a positive in this regard, as it should improve its relative position, with the increased scale set to support innovation in an evolving unsecured lending and payments market. Still, it will take time for NAB to build out a new consumer unsecured lending platform post-acquisition, while the strategic merit of getting larger in the competitive/low-growth consumer unsecured lending market is questionable. Nonetheless, there is certainly value in gaining increased access to data and a large customer base (assuming limited post-deal attrition), and going forward, the longer-term outcome will depend on management execution.

Although the deal should have a limited impact on NAB's housing market share, the impact on its post-acquisition credit card share is significant at c. 25%, creating the second-largest player (behind only the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF)). While management seems confident the transaction will not trigger antitrust concerns, I am less sure, considering the big four banks' already dominant market share in credit cards is set to increase further (as a % of authorized deposit-taking institutions). As such, I see risk to the transaction gaining approval, with recent comments from ACCC chairman Rod Sims calling for an "extremely close look" into a potential acquisition of the Citigroup assets by a major bank especially concerning.

Final Take

On balance, the bolt-on acquisition of Citigroup's Australian Consumer business represents an incremental acquisition for NAB with limited impact on earnings in the near term despite the integration costs and expected mortgage book attrition (offset by cost synergies). While there is longer-term strategic merit in the form of additional transaction data and increased customer access post-deal, which should help NAB build momentum in its retail bank, much will depend on execution. Additionally, I remain concerned that the deal will face pushback at the ACCC, as it will significantly increase the combined major banks' share in credit cards. With NAB shares also already trading at a wide premium to tangible book, I would remain on the sidelines at these levels.