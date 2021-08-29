damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at BlackRock International Growth&Income Trust (NYSE:BGY). Over the last 10 years, BGY has struggled to get its distribution to a level it can support. The last cut seems to have done that, and modest NAV growth has resumed. BGY has managed to cover its distributions and even got through the COVID crash without a distribution cut. If one is looking for exposure mostly outside the U.S, BGY offers that with a reasonable return.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

BlackRock International Growth&Income Trust

The first question to ask when trying to determine whether or not a fund has covered its distribution is what were the returns from its portfolio over the last year. How did BGY's portfolio do?

With returns just over 16%, the portfolio did well. But were those results squandered by too generous of a distribution? Let's look at how NAV changed over the last year.

A 9.34% increase in NAV is good evidence that for the last year, BGY was doing a good job of covering its distribution. I am, however, a bit concerned about what looks to be a pullback over the summer months. Let's next take a look at the distributions.

Source: CEFData

There was no distribution cut, which is good. However, I don't like the inconsistency in the amount of income collected. That should be the most reliable and repeatable source of cash for the distribution, so the variance is concerning. Seeing that none of the distribution was designated as ROC over the last 2 months, I am less concerned about the summer pullback in NAV.

The monthly distributions totaled $0.4056 over the last 12 months. Using the average NAV of $6.56, I calculate a yield on NAV of 6.18%. Using the peak NAV of $7.02 produces a yield on NAV of 5.78%. With both of those values below the 16.27% total NAV return, and the 9%+ increase in NAV, I judge that the distribution was well covered by BGY over the last 12 months.

Long-Term Trends

The COVID pandemic, and even more the recovery from it, has provided some funds with great opportunities to grow. And while I certainly expect a fund's management team to take advantage of such opportunities, they don't come along every year. So I want to look at periods longer than a year in order to get a clearer picture of how well a fund has been covering its distributions.

Let's again start with looking at the returns from BGY's portfolio, this time looking at the last 3 years. How did the fund do?

Returns in excess of 27%, or a 3-year CAGR of 8.41% is certainly respectable. How did NAV change over these last 3 years?

NAV was nearly flat but did manage to grow 1.51% a year. While that isn't huge growth, to cover the distribution the fund just had to maintain the NAV. So with this modest growth, the fund had a bit of a cushion in its distribution coverage.

Over the last 3 years, BGY maintained the same 3.38 cents a month distribution. That is a good sign as well for distribution coverage. So total distributions over the last 3 years were $1.2168. Using the average NAV of $6.234, I calculate that the total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) was 19.52% or on average 6.51% per year. These numbers are below the total NAV (again not an annualized number) of 27.39% and the 3-Year CAGR of total NAV return of 8.41%. Coupled with the modest increase in NAV, I judge that the distribution was well covered over the last 3 years.

Unfortunately, the 10 year NAV history is not as good as the last 3 years. The decline hasn't been big, as it was just under 3% a year. But it certainly looks like the fund may have been over-paying the distribution. Let's look at the distribution history.

Source: CEFData

The pattern is certainly one of a fund that is over-paying the distribution and eroding NAV. Note the multiple distribution cuts. One reason I like to plot the distribution this way is so that you can see when the frequency of distribution changes, and determine if that change is hiding a cut. In the case of BGY, when it switched to monthly payments, it didn't hide a cut in the change. But it did cut the distribution just a few months after the switch.

So, while it looks like BGY was over-paying the distribution, the question is did the last cut reduce the distribution to a sustainable level? Based on covering the distribution over the last 3 years, I think it has. And this could be an opportunity if the market is still pricing the fund based on the past distribution cuts.

Sadly (or happily for those who bought shares more than a year ago), it looks like that opportunity has passed. But the fund still trades at a discount to NAV, so it is still a reasonable value.

Future Distribution Coverage

Now let's look at the holdings of BGY as I try to project past performance into the future.

Source: CEFData

Unlike many funds that proclaim themselves to be international in scope, BGY actually has very limited exposure to the U.S., only 8.3% of the portfolio. I am a bit concerned that between China and Taiwan the fund invests almost 11% of its assets in a region that might become unstable. I like the two largest country holdings, Great Britain and France, but wonder why Germany has such a low presence. But I don't see any real red flags.

Source: CEFData

In the industry concentration, I also see no red flags. I'd be happier if IT was a larger portion and if Consumer Staples was less, but since the fund has been doing well over the last 3 years, I don't see anything that would change that. AstraZeneca (AZN) does have a COVID vaccine but also has had the most issues with it. I like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as well. I don't see anything that indicates BGY should have trouble continuing as it has over the last 3 years.

Conclusion

Source: BGY Peer Comparison from CEFData

Over the last 3 years, since BGY right-sized its distribution, it has been in about the middle of the pack of its competitors. One fund I like, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) and wrote about here, does better. In large part that is because AOD has a much larger stake in U.S.-based assets. If you want a CEF with fairly low exposure to the U.S., BGY isn't a bad choice.