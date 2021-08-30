Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been an incredible year thus far for the Retail Sector (XRT), with names like Target (TGT) up 41% year-to-date and smaller-cap names like Chico's FAS (CHS) up nearly 300%. Unfortunately, Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO) has not joined the party, down 35% year-to-date and hitting new all-time lows following the company's most recent Q2 report. While the report wasn't bad, the guidance wasn't great, with inflationary pressures expected to continue and guidance of a mid-single-digit decline in comparable sales. At $25.00 per share, the valuation has become much more reasonable, and the stock is short-term oversold, but I still see better value elsewhere in the market.

(Source: Mandi Bateman, BonnersFerryHerald.com)

Grocery Outlet Holdings ("Grocery Outlet") released its Q2 results earlier this month and reported revenue of ~$776 million, a 3.5% decline from the year-ago period. This was despite a sharp increase in the store count, with reduced traffic and a lower average ticket contributing to negative comparable comps in the period. While the 10.0% decline in comparable sales can be attributed to lapping a very tough 16.7% growth rate in the prior year, this translated to another consecutive quarter of deceleration in the two-year stacked comp growth rate, and this figure is expected to moderate even further based on Q3 guidance. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Grocery Outlet saw revenue decline by nearly 4% in Q2 2021, with the company on track to see its first annual decline in comparable sales after 17 consecutive years of positive comps. This is based on quarter-to-date sales tracking at lower levels than analysts were hoping for, with the company noting it's seeing (-) 6.0% comp sales heading into August and expects to finish the quarter at similar levels. This overshadowed solid unit growth in the quarter with 11 new stores opened, with the company's 400th store opened in Hailey, Idaho, in late June. Assuming guidance is not sandbagged in H2, and we see a 6.0% - 7.0% decline in comparable sales, this would translate to another significant deceleration in the two-year stacked comparable sales growth rate.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, on margins, Grocery Outlet saw margins decline more by 90 basis points year-over-year to 30.6%, with this dipping 20 basis points below the 2-year average of 30.8%. The company guided for continued softness in gross margins with expectations of 30.6%, translating to a 60 basis point decline year-over-year and a 10 basis point decline sequentially. This can be attributed to inflationary pressures in commodity and freight costs. Grocery Outlet is hoping to partially mitigate this and brought temperature-controlled outbound transportation in-house to both improve store-service levels and reduce its system-wide freight costs. Meanwhile, the company also noted that it has begun various E-commerce approaches to determine what works best with its model.

As noted in the Q2 conference call, the company is looking at solutions such as delivery and buy online pick-up in-store [BOPIS] and is having discussions with potential third-party partners. This is a wise move (albeit a bit late), given that many consumers have begun using BOPIS for added convenience, and some are taking advantage of delivery. In fact, research from NDP Group showed that consumers 65 and older spent a total of $1,615 online from January through October of last year, up 49% year-over-year. This will likely moderate as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, but this could become the new normal for many who weren't aware that this service existed.

(Source: Walmart Website)

When it comes to those over 70 that might find grocery shopping overwhelming, if going alone, we could see significant growth in this category as well. So, while it's not surprising that Millennials and Gen-Z have adopted online shopping, the migration of baby boomers to online grocery shopping could be a major tailwind for those companies with BOPIS and delivery programs already in place. Given Grocery Outlet's size, it will be very hard for the company to compete on price and speed with companies like Kroger (KR) that offers delivery at $6.95, and Walmart (WMT) which offers free grocery delivery based on certain conditions. Worse, these companies have a significant lead to learn from mistakes and optimize these programs by skating where the puck was to be and moving quickly to offer E-Commerce solutions.

Elsewhere, Grocery Outlet shared that it plans to move forward with personalized customer marketing initiatives, with a goal of capturing and utilizing transaction data to communicate more effectively with customers. The goal is to roll out a mobile app in H1 2022, which is a major step to driving better engagement. The hope is that this initiative can contribute to a higher average basket by highlighting WOW! values and new products, as well as more frequent visits to stores. Similar to BOPIS and delivery, this is a great step in the right direction. However, its competitors have a major lead with apps already in place, with some also having loyalty programs to help with customer retention.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The bull case for Grocery Outlet has been its exceptional unit growth, and the company excelled in this category in Q2. As noted, the company opened 11 new stores in the quarter, with plans to open 326 to 38 new stores in FY2021. This translates to roughly 10% unit growth, and the company shared that it is committed to its target of 10% annual unit growth going forward. While this is certainly a differentiator, it's hard to imagine that this unit growth rate is sustainable long-term, and the upside cases shared in the presentation are just a little ambitious. This is based on an assumption of 4,800 stores nationally, or more than 1000% unit growth.

While anything is possible, most investors will have passed away by the time the company reaches 2,500 stores (if it does), let alone 4,800. To put this 4,800 store figure in perspective, Kroger currently has just 2,800 stores. So, while the unit growth outlook earns the company extra points if it can deliver, the real metric to watch will be comparable sales growth, which is looking underwhelming heading into H2. On a comparative basis to show that some industry leaders were able to lap the tough year-over-year comps, BJ's Wholesale (BJ) posted two-year stacked comp sales of 21% in Q2, with grocery at a two-year stacked figure of 21% as well (negative 4% Q2 2021, 21% Q2 2020). Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Grocery Outlet's earnings trend, it has been nothing short of outstanding, with annual EPS growing from $0.12 in FY2016 to $1.37 in FY2020. If Grocery Outlet could hold these earnings gains, this would make the stock very reasonably valued, with the stock trading at just 18x FY2020 annual EPS ($25.00 / $1.37). However, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates set to dip sharply due to softer margins, it's easy to see why the stock has performed so poorly the past several months. This is because annual EPS is expected to fall off a cliff, down more than 30% year-over-year. Fortunately, annual EPS is expected to recover partially based on FY2022 estimates of $1.01, but this will still represent a sharp decline from peak earnings in FY2020.

So, is the stock a Buy?

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look at GO's valuation, we can see that it has much better operating margins than Kroger (KR), which justifies a premium valuation, but it has softer margins than peers like Walmart and Target in the grocery business. Despite this, the company trades at a much higher forward PE ratio than both companies, with GO trading at ~28x forward earnings vs. Walmart at ~23x and Target at ~19x. Even if we adjust for a much brighter outlook for unit growth for Grocery Holdings, this still doesn't leave GO at a huge discount to peers in the grocery space. In fact, BJ's Wholesale trades at less than 19x earnings as well and also have slightly higher operating margins than Grocery Outlet (4.0% vs. 3.4%) on a trailing-twelve-month basis. So, while Grocery Outlet's valuation has improved considerably and is much more reasonable, it's hard to argue that the stock is a screaming buy here even after the 45% decline from its highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other thing worth considering is that the market often knows best, and stocks making new all-time lows in a bull market for the S&P 500 (SPY) are often poor choices for investment and will get hit even harder if the market does start a new downtrend. As shown above, Grocery Outlet just made a new 52-week low and all-time low following its Q2 report. This is a negative development, given that there is now a mountain of supply overhead, with nearly every long-term investor now sitting at a loss.

The good news is that Grocery Outlet is oversold short-term and could easily bounce 20%. The bad news is that sellers are likely to show up in the $30.00 - $32.00 range if we do head back there, with many investors likely to be anxious to simply get out at break-even or a small loss after a year of massive underperformance vs. the major market averages. So, with GO not offering a meaningful margin of safety and being one of the few Retail stocks to hit new all-time lows, I believe there are better reward/risk setups elsewhere, making it hard to justify a buy here.

After a more than 45% decline from its highs in the past year, Grocery Outlet (GO) is becoming more reasonably valued. However, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety at 25x FY2022 earnings estimates, given that this is a relatively low-margin business. This is because there are other names in the Retail space like Best Buy (BBY) trading at much more reasonable valuations, and industry leaders like Target also trade at lower multiples. So, while a bounce from oversold levels is certainly possible, and Grocery Outlet could get back to the $31.00 area, I would view rallies to this area as profit-taking opportunities, as the stock will run into strong resistance at this level and would trade at more than 30x FY2022 earnings estimates.