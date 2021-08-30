scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

The last few articles I wrote on gold, focusing on the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), were focused on gold’s seasonality. These articles were well-received, and I intend to continue our look at gold’s seasonality, today looking at September. However, upon reviewing my September analysis, I found no significant pattern in GLD.

What I did find, in a follow-up analysis, was a tradable seasonal pattern in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). So, today, we will look at that pattern, moving back to GLD, assuming there is a pattern, in November. Let’s review last month’s predictions in GLD first.

Gold Is Following Its Seasonal Patterns

Thus far, gold seems to be following the patterns seasonality has predicted. Recall that gold’s seasonality predicts gold to pump in April and dump before the summer, both predictions turning out to be true. Last month, I stated that August is a highly reliable month for long gold positions; let’s review that prediction.

I gave a price target for GLD by the end of August between $168.20 – which is where the down gap would fill – and $175, the upper limit for our options strategy – i.e., where we would max out our profits. At the time of writing $170.10 is GLD’s current price, and we have only two days left in August. Again, GLD has been reliably predicted by its seasonal patterns thus far this year.

The question is, naturally, how GLD acts in September. If gold keeps up its general seasonal pattern, we could make some easy profits from a GLD trade over the coming month. As I mentioned in the introduction, I found no statistically significant pattern in GLD in September.

However, I did find such a pattern in GDX. Oddly enough, GDX and GLD have a correlation of 0.82 over the past three years. However, this correlation has been falling since 2019, meaning that the choice between GLD and GDX is becoming an increasingly important one.

I previously pointed out that the risk/reward differs between GLD and GDX, and now it seems that seasonality also has diverged.

Gaps

Before we get into seasonality, let’s talk gaps, as we did in our previous discussion. Last time, we saw several gaps in GLD. Just as a reminder, gaps fill with impeccable reliability for this ETF:

On Friday, the last gap filled. This means, unlike with last month, we can ignore the gap analysis in GLD and focus entirely on seasonality. Just remember that GLD’s gaps quickly fill, and so if you see a gap it implies short term pressure toward that gap – this is an opportunity for short-term trades.

GDX, however, still has two open gaps, one above and one below:

For gap traders, this is a difficult situation, as either could be an area gap. My go-to solution is to run a backtest on the gaps. Let’s start with backtesting a short position for the unfilled down gap with two red candlesticks over a month:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

In general, these gaps lead to more downward momentum. And the downside reward versus the upside risk makes the short position financially sound. But what about the up gap?

Unfortunately, the up gap we are seeing is one of an extremely rare type, as per my gap analysis style. I treat the candlesticks surrounding the gap as important due to the psychological implications: For the current up gap, we have a Doji Star (opening price equals closing price) prior to the gap – an extremely rare occurrence. Indeed, my backtest only shows two gaps in which the pattern is Doji Star, up gap, and green candle, in that order, but short was the direction to play:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

By relaxing the criteria on the pre-gap candlestick, we have a more robust backtest. And still, we see taking a short position here works in our favor:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

From a gap analysis perspective, it seems that the up gaps fill with more reliability on GDX than do the down gaps. At the current point in our charts, we should expect, then, a pullback in GDX.

Seasonality

As for seasonality, gold bugs will be unhappy. While GLD has no statistically significant trend in September, GDX falls during September in a reliable fashion. If you were to hold GDX through September, ever since the ETF was instituted in 2004, you would be net down 38% versus the buy-and-hold strategy, with a net loss of only 4%. The fact that GDX has not worked as a long-term buy-and-hold further points to the need to understand gold’s seasonality for a gold bug to profit.

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Of course, a GDX short over the month of September results in a gain – 33% to be exact:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

I really like this pattern. A GDX September short makes sense from both a gap perspective and a seasonal perspective. Of course, you could turn this into a seasonal pair trade by holding GLD long and GDX short, a trade that increasingly makes sense as the correlation between GLD and GDX continues to decay.

The Trade

Here is the trade I like, taking into account our price target of $165.85:

Buy 1x Oct1 $32 call Sell 1x Oct1 $30 call

Net credit: $140

This strategy is called a bear call spread and is nice for a few reasons. First, we have a position that is short GDX but without the upside risk; our loss is limited to $60. In addition, our profit yield here is of a higher ROI than buying put options should our price target not be hit.

The max risk – $60 – is calculated by subtracting the net credit - $140 – from the difference in strike prices - $32 minus $30, which is $2 times 100 (as each option contract represents 100 shares). Thus, our risk is roughly half the maximum profit. The reason we have limited risk is that long call option we are holding, as any movement above $32 is able to be neglected due to our ability to exercise that option, letting us buy shares of GDX for $32 per share, regardless of the actual price of GDX.

You could run this trade with naked $30 calls, but you’d have unlimited upside risk. Alternatively, you can gain virtually unlimited downside gain by running put options, but you’ll need to see GDX break out significantly below $30 to see a yield better than the one produced by the above strategy. In addition, long puts lose money if GDX moves higher, whereas our strategy still profits from an upside movement.

Let me know how you feel about this strategy in the comments section below. In addition, give me your guesses as to GLD’s November strategy, as we will be switching back to GLD as long as the seasonal pattern is statistically significant for November. I’ll re-post the best comments in next month’s article.