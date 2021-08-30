ssucsy/E+ via Getty Images

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has the largest gold reserves of any company and has done an admirable job of exploiting those resources to drive dividend growth for its shareholders. However, that has not been enough to impress the market as the stock has severely lagged the S&P 500 - not to mention Bitcoin - for years. Indeed, over the past year, NEM is down 7.6% while the S&P 500 is up 31.4%. Not to mention that the price of gold itself hasn't responded as expected despite the $1 trillion Federal annual deficits the Trump administration ran up during the supposed "best economy of all time", the big ramp-up in Covid-19 related spending over the past year-and-a-half, the very dovish U.S. Federal reserve, or the recent hot inflation numbers (5.4% annually, see below).

That being the case, it's time to call it like it is: gold simply isn't working.

Performance Matters

The following chart compares the price of gold, the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), the DJIA (DIA) and Newmont's stock price over the past 5-years:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen by the graphic, the broad market averages have left gold (and Newmont's stock) in the dust. The next chart compares the price of gold, NEM, and Bitcoin over the past 5 years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the opportunity costs of holding gold have been... well, massive.

Portfolio Management

Now to be sure, I am not suggesting investors rush out and sell their gold coins or their stake in NEM. Far from it: gold is still an essential part of a well-diversified portfolio in my opinion. That said, the allocation level should be relatively small - after all, it's just an insurance policy. That said, if you are lucky enough to have a few hundred million in net assets (or perhaps billions, but in that case I doubt you are reading my work...), I would advise a generally higher allocation to gold - perhaps as much as 10-20%. That's simply because you obviously have more to lose should the global economy melt down or there be some geopolitical calamity.

Newmont Delivers

Yet through it all, Newmont has, generally, been delivering on both the top- and bottom-lines:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has made even bigger strides when it comes to generating consistent free-cash-flow and higher dividend for investors. Indeed, the recent Q2 EPS report was excellent:

Source: August Investor Presentation

As can be seen in the graphic, NEM generated a whopping $578 million in FCF during Q2. That equates to an estimated $0.72/share based on the 803 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter. That compares favorably with the $0.55/share quarterly dividend and bodes well for future dividend flows.

Despite the impact of the global pandemic and related mine shut-downs, NEM was able to drive down its AISC (all-in sustainable cost) both sequentially and yoy:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen, yoy the company reduced AISC by $62/ounce. That might not seem like much, but when you expect to produce 6.5 million ounces annually (as NEM is guiding to for 2021), that amounts to a cost savings of a whopping $403 million, or an additional $0.50/share.

Going Forward

Over the long-run, NEM has a strong pipeline of attractive development projects. These include the Tanami II expansion project in Australia, Ahafo North in Ghana, and the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru. These projects should expand NEM's already impressive reserves and add decades of future production at attractive prices.

Meantime, the company expects it will continue reducing AISC out to 2025 (the green line):

Source: August Investor Presentation

That's a positive catalyst and bodes well for increased margin going forward - and as a result, increased dividends to shareholders.

Speaking of dividends, note that Newmont has adopted the same kind of dividend plan as have many shale oil extractors: paying a base dividend and supplementing that with incremental dividends based on FCF:

Source: August Investor Presentation

Based on Q2 results, that implies a $2.20/share dividend this year, which based on Friday's closing price ($58.19) equates to a yield of 3.8% - almost 3x the yield of the US 10-Year Treasury (1.31%).

Meantime, NEM bought back $149 million worth of stock during Q2 as part of its current $1 billion stock buyback plan. NEM also paid down $550 million in debt during the quarter while still ending up with cash and cash equivalents totaling $4.58 billion - that's up over $700 million from Q2 of last year.

Based on the current gold price, NEM should be able to deliver an estimated $3.75 billion in FCF in 2021. That equates to an estimated $4.67/share, which bodes well for shareholders going forward considering current dividend obligations are only an expected $2.20/share. There is obviously considerable room to the upside for both dividends and accelerated stock buybacks.

Risks

The biggest risk to NEM is obviously the price of gold itself - any significant drop causes a corresponding drop in FCF and, as just explained, in dividends paid to investors (other than the $1/share base dividend). But of course, the price of gold also represents upside risk, especially considering that inflation is running hot at a 5.4% annual rate - by far the largest inflation rate over the past 10 years:

Source: US Inflation Rate Calculator

Note that Bloomberg reports that "Inflation-Wary Germans Are Loading Up On Gold".

The global pandemic continues to be an ongoing risk for Newmont. Note in June Newmont was forced to suspend operations at its Tanami gold mine following a Covid-19 outbreak. Shortly thereafter, Newmont cut its gold production guidance by 40,000-50,000 ounces over the rest of the year.

NEM's balance sheet is rock solid with net-debt of only $1.57 billion and a net-debt to EBTIDA ratio of only 0.2x.

Summary & Conclusion

Newmont's performance has been disappointing in comparison to the market and especially as compared to Bitcoin. I caught a lot of grief from some of my followers when I suggested they buy the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) last November after both Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) announced their platforms would support the cryptocurrency (see Bitcoin Penetrates Further Into The 'Mainstream' - It Should Penetrate Your Portfolio Too). But that turned out to be one of the best calls and investments I have ever made - GBTC has more than doubled in less than one year (and at one point had tripled in less than 4 months when GBTC went over $60,000/BTC). Whether or not gold's lackadaisical performance is due to the advent of BTC and cryptocurrencies I can't say for sure, but one could certainly argue that BTC has likely been a contributing factor. But what I can say is that investors need to have a diversified portfolio, and in my opinion that means it is just as important to allocate capital to BTC as it is to gold and/or NEM.

I'll end with a 10-year chart of NEM versus the S&P 500 and, as the title says, gold simply isn't working:

Data by YCharts

At least not from a capital appreciation perspective. However, NEM is generating such excellent free-cash-flow and dividend income, it's hard to be outright bearish on the stock. Also, NEM popped up to near $75 earlier this year, and it could easily do so again simply based on earnings and FCF. NEM is a HOLD.