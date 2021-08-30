Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty Images

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC), a mid-cap consumer staples player that has presented its FY 2021 results just recently, is a perfect encapsulation of a company with almost every single aspect being of rarely high quality. The stock is a dividend investor's dream at its best, with relative immunity to recessions, the leanest balance sheet possible despite the focus on inorganic growth, highly efficient capital usage, and the DPS growth history encompassing almost six decades undergirded by abundant free cash flows.

But there is one major drawback: the unsatisfying yield. Most consumer staples stocks yield more than just 1.7%. The sector median is ~2.4%.

As my dear readers likely remember, I give cold shoulder to stocks that yield in line with the S&P 500 (SPY), or, another way of saying, close to nothing, favoring those that have acceptable quality coupled with a solid dividend, like HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF) and Vector Group (VGR), which I covered last week.

Anyway, there are only 13 companies that have been increasing the dividend for 58 years in the U.S. right now, and Lancaster is one of them. The sheer ability of a company to relentlessly increase the dividend for decades, no matter the economic environment, the stock market sentiment, or the tough competition in the industry, should immediately give it a pass to the Buy and Hold club. Does it make LANC a Buy for me? Not now. Even such stalwarts have vulnerabilities, and low yield is not the principal one.

The top line

Established in 1961, Ohio-based LANC is a mid-cap specialty food manufacturer with a market value of around $4.95 billion.

Among the exchange-traded funds that I cover, the ProShares S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is one of Lancaster's investors as thanks to its decades-long dividend growth story, it qualified for the fund's benchmark with ease.

Lancaster operates via Retail and Foodservice segments that, combined, brought it $1.47 billion in FY21 (ended June) net sales. Among its famous products are the Marzetti salad dressings and Sister Schubert’s dinner rolls, to name a few.

Source: the June investor presentation

One of the vulnerabilities of its business model worth highlighting immediately is the high customer concentration of both segments. For example, as Lancaster clarified on page 4 of the annual report, the top five customers of Retail brought 55% of its fiscal 2021 revenues, with Walmart (WMT) being responsible for 18%. That is also the case of Foodservice whose customers are mostly restaurants buying products under private labels; its main five clients brought 61% of last year's sales.

Previously, the two divisions had an equal contribution to the top line but in FY20, the mix changed, with Retail becoming the dominant one, responsible for around 54% share of the total sales. In FY21, the tilt towards retail business became even more pronounced as the segment brought 57% of the total. That is fully explainable given what headwinds restaurant chains encountered amid the pandemic. In this challenging environment, Foodservice delivered only a 3% improvement, while Retail reported a 16% increase to $829 million. Additionally, higher exposure to retail operations certainly boded well for consolidated profits as the segment has a much higher operating margin, almost 23% vs. 14% in the case of Foodservice.

Regarding profitability, we see how economy-wide inflation percolated into the company's FY21 cost of sales, which rose faster than revenues thus taking its toll on gross profit, which increased by only 8% while consolidated sales were up by 10%. But I would not say that something dramatic has happened given the 26.4% margin remained in line with the historical levels and was even higher than in 2019.

Importantly, LANC is clearly not a growth stock given its consistent but rather slow expansion; for example, its 10-year revenue CAGR is only marginally north of 3%, while the 3-year rate is 6.3%. This growth pace was achieved on the back of both organic sales expansions and a few acquisitions like the Bantam Bagels deal closed in 2018.

A deeper delve into dividend sustainability

In fact, the bubble chart below encapsulates almost everything you should know about Lancaster's dividend sustainability trends. In short, the picture here is overall disappointing, but I still see no reasons for a dividend cut, suspension, or lack of increases in the medium term.

Created by the author. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

In a nutshell, ten years of Lancaster's financial performance represented by revenues (the bubble size), FCF/Dividends, and capital intensity fall into two large clusters. The first one encompasses fiscal years from 2010 to 2018, the second one includes the last three. There are four conclusions that can be drawn here.

First, in FY19-21, capital expenditures were growing faster than sales, which resulted in increased capital intensity indicated by mid-single-digit Capex/Sales.

Second, higher capital investments typically mean revenue growth should accelerate going forward.

Third, FCF conversion has weakened, falling from an excellent (above 100%) to an acceptable level (north of 60%).

At the same time, dividend coverage also expectedly deteriorated as FCF was creeping lower and the payout was slowly growing. FCF/Dividends paid fell from 181% in FY19 to just 106% in FY21.

For more insights, take a look at another table.

Cash ROE was calculated using averaged shareholder equity

FY21 revenues and capex were at the decade high, while cash generation manifested in FCF, FCF conversion, and net CFFO margin was surprisingly weak.

There are two major questions that all these data provoke: for how long the capital intensity will remain elevated and if dividend growth is possible if the DPS coverage continues to deteriorate? There is an answer to the first question inside the earnings call transcript. As the CFO clarified,

For our fiscal year '22, we are forecasting total capital expenditures between $170 million and $190 million. This forecast includes approximately $100 million for the Horse Cave expansion project that will help us meet the increasing demand for our dressing and sauce products.

In my view, that essentially means that with ~9% revenue growth rate and the net CFFO margin remaining around 12%, LANC will likely generate measly FCF, of ~$2 million, or might even turn FCF negative in the worst case. Does that mean DPS growth is in jeopardy? Hardly. Here comes another strong advantage of LANC: it has the leanest balance sheet possible, with no debt, at all. Hence, it also does not pay interest and has no need to repay the principal. Though growth investments will eat into FCF, it still can easily cover the dividend thanks to its $188 million cash pile.

My assumptions chime well with the analyst's forecast which specifies a 6.8% DPS growth rate in FY22.

Final thoughts

High-quality dividend investments are hard to find. Lancaster Colony that has been paying a quarterly dividend since September 1963 is one of them.

LANC is an excellent company, with exemplary capital efficiency (CROE above 20% is fairly impressive), a lean balance sheet, and slow but steady growth. It has a strong combination of the SA dividend grades, with only the yield being lackluster as peers yield much more.

However, it still has weaknesses. For example, declining FCF conversion is disappointing. Still, I should acknowledge that investments in facility expansion in Hart County, KY, which drove capex higher, are crucial for its long-term growth (and shareholder rewards increase in the long run).

Finally, there is another issue: its lofty valuation, like Forward adjusted P/E of 28.3x, more than 46% above the sector median. So, while appreciating the company's tremendously long dividend growth history, I give it a neutral rating.