Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) is one of Hawaii’s largest banks. As such, tourism to Hawaii affects Bank of Hawaii’s financial results.

Tourism has historically played a big part in Hawaii’s economy. Not only does Hawaii have gorgeous scenery, ocean access, and stunning beaches, but also the state has moderate weather year-round that allows for tourism in the winter as well.

The winters in Hawaii are very moderate. For the month of December, for example, Hawaii has an average high of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low of 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

The summers in Hawaii aren't that hot either. For the month of June, the average high in Hawaii is 85 degrees Fahrenheit and the average low is 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

As a result of Hawaii’s attractive features, millions of tourists visit Hawaii and their tourist spending has boosted the island’s economy substantially. With the tourist spending and the multiplier effect, tourism accounted for around 23% of the island’s economy before the pandemic.

Tourism Until at Least the End of October

Due to the Delta variant, COVID-19 cases in Hawaii have surged and the government of the state has not promoted tourism to the state until at least the end of October. As a result, there will be reduced restaurant capacity and many venues will be closed.

The decision to try to curtail tourism until at least the end of October could be a headwind for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings for the third and fourth quarters.

Bank of Hawaii’s earnings have been affected by declines in tourists to the island before. Partly due to the drop in tourism, Bank of Hawaii earned $3.86 per diluted share in 2020, compared to $5.56 per diluted share in 2019.

With that said, Bank of Hawaii’s earnings per share could still increase year over year for the third and fourth quarters given the tourism comparables in 2020. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii earnings per share to increase 41.15% year over year in Q3 2021 and 4.1% year over year in Q4 2021.

Bank of Hawaii’s earnings per share could also still either miss or beat expectations depending on how the market prices in the news.

Tourism Long Term

In the long term, the government’s decision won’t have much of an effect on Bank of Hawaii’s total value. This is because there is reason to be optimistic that tourism will recover in the long term.

Before the Delta variant became a problem, tourism to Hawaii rebounded quite rapidly. In June 2021, for example, a daily census showed that there were 255,936 visitors on any given day in the state compared to 277,930 visitors per day in June 2019. By comparison, there were only 15,223 visitors per day in Hawaii in June 2020.

Visitor spending was also improving. According to preliminary statistics released on July 29, 2021, total spending for visitors arriving in Hawaii in June 2021 was $1.44 billion, down just 11.9% from $1.63 billion in June 2019.

If the past is any indication, tourism to Hawaii could rebound rapidly again once the state welcomes visitors again.

Bank of Hawaii’s financial results also improved before the comments. For the second quarter of 2021, Bank of Hawaii earned $1.68 in diluted earnings per common share, compared to $0.98 in the same quarter of last year and $1.50 in the first quarter of 2021. Core loans and deposits grew, and the company's asset quality remained solid.

Return on average assets in the second quarter of 2021 was 1.23%, up from 0.82% from the same quarter of last year and return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2021 was 19.6%, up from 11.58% from the same quarter of last year.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies was the largest holder among the funds that we track with a holding of 131,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies cut its holdings by 3% from the prior period. For the same period, Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners also trimmed its holdings by 10% to 121,304 shares at the end of June.

Risks

Any economic weakness in Hawaii’s economy could be a headwind for Bank of Hawaii.

Tourism to Hawaii will need to recover.

Stock Price

Bank of Hawaii’s stock hasn’t declined much due to the recent Hawaii government comments on not promoting tourism to the state until at least the end of October.

If the stock does decline, however, there could be an opportunity given the eventual rebound in tourism to Hawaii and the bank’s tailwinds.

If tourism increases long term, Hawaii’s GDP will increase. If Hawaii’s GDP increases, unemployment should decrease.

With more GDP and less unemployment, there could be more spending and Bank of Hawaii could make more in terms of fees. The bank could also potentially make more in terms of loans which often have higher yields than the yields of short-term securities.

Bank of Hawaii is profitable. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.83 per share for 2021 and $5.09 per share for 2022. That gives Bank of Hawaii a forward P/E ratio of around 14.66 for 2021 and around 16.77 for 2022. Bank of Hawaii is expected to earn more in 2021 than 2022 due to the negative provision for credit losses for this year, which increases earnings.

The bank could be more profitable in the future given the strengthening housing market which generally increases consumer confidence. Beginning 2023, Bank of Hawaii could also potentially benefit from rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve has hinted it could raise rates in 2023 and modest increases in interest rates could potentially help Bank of Hawaii realize more profits in its net interest income.