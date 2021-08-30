Irina Shatilova/iStock via Getty Images

Stitch Fix (SIFX) has been a name which I generally have been constructive on in the past on the back of the combination of personal advice, technology/algorithms and online delivery model. Shares started trading at $15 in 2017 and until the pandemic it traded in a $20-$50 range in the first three years.

Shares collapsed to $10 in an initial reaction to the pandemic, but as investors recognized that the conditions might actually be ideal for a company like Stitch Fix, shares did well and ended the year around $60, as speculation boosted the stock in December and early 2021.

The stock actually became part of the meme stocks in February as shares hit the triple digit mark, but ever since shares have lost quite some ground again, now having fallen to $42 per share.

Pre-Pandemic Thoughts

I actually covered Stitch Fix in March 2020, just as the pandemic was taking the world into its grip. I liked the business a lot when it went public in 2017, at just 1 times sales of around a billion, as the subscriptions based revenue was actually fair, with churn rates manageable, and moreover, operating margins were very compelling at 10%.

While sales kept increasing to $1.23 billion in 2018, sales growth accelerated to 29% in 2019 with revenues coming in at $1.58 billion. Despite the continued increase in topline sales, operating profits actually fell to $43 million in 2018 and $23 million in 2019. This resulted in earnings of less than $0.20 per share, as net cash balances rose to $3.50 per share.

Ahead of the pandemic, the company guided for 2020 sales growth around 20%, with revenues set to come in between $1.90-$1.93 billion, as EBITDA was seen at $95 million. While the increase in EBITDA looks decent, it excludes some $75 million in stock-based compensation expenses, making that realistic earnings are lackluster. Adjusted for stock-based compensation and some depreciation expenses, the business was pretty much set to break-even, that was already ahead of the pandemic.

Following the release of the second quarter results in March 2020, the company cut the full year guidance to sales of $1.81-$1.84 billion, a $90 million reduction in the guidance in the remaining two quarters of the year, as EBITDA was cut to $80 million, a $15 million reduction in the remaining two quarters.

Pandemic - And Else

Believing that this was a $2 billion business outside the pandemic, the company was posting flattish operating margins as a return to historical margins of 10% could easily allow for a $1.50 per share GAAP number, revealing real potential with shares trading in the mid-teens when the pandemic broke out, as those levels started to look compelling to me.

By June shares recovered to the mid-twenties again as third quarter sales fell 9% to $372 million, as operating losses essentially ten-folded to $46 million. In September, fourth quarter revenues were up 11% to $443 million, as full year sales of $1.70 billion were actually falling short to the revised outlook in March. While operating losses narrowed to $14 million in the fourth quarter of the year, full year operating losses came in at $51 million.

By December, the company started the fiscal year 2021 on a solid note with sales up 10% to $490 million, albeit still accompanied by a $19 million operating loss. The pace or magnitude of the revenue increase more or less disproves the thesis that the company is a major beneficiary of the pandemic. While its sales are at least not decimated, like so many other retailers, and actual revenue growth is posted, it is not too convincing. This is certainly as the company has taken a beating on the margin front.

In March, second quarter results showed that sales were up 12% to $504 million, as operating losses rose sharply to $40 million again. Based on these actual financial numbers, I am not impressed. After all revenues are now trending at the pace of the original 2020 guidance, while the margin profile is far worse.

This dismal operating performance did not rhyme with the strong share price momentum late in 2020 and in the early months of 2021. The lack of operational progress and unexpected transition of CEO and founder Katrina Lake to the role of Chairman, was not very comforting as well.

In June, third quarter sales were up 44% on the year before, but on the back of easy comparisons, this impressive percentage gains were reported. Sales rose on a sequential basis as well, and came in at $535 million, with operating losses narrowing a bit to $24 million. That said, in the first three quarters of the year operating losses already total $84 million.

The fourth quarter guidance, calling for sales at a midpoint of $545 million and adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million, was not too convincing either, as the company is still economically reporting losses at around a hundred million on about $2 billion in sales.

What Now?

With a current $4 billion enterprise value, the company is valued at around 2 times sales, and while operating margins were down from 10% a few years ago, to essentially break-even results in the past years. Despite the pandemic, the company has been hit hard during the pandemic as it reported economic losses of around a hundred million, equal to 5% of sales here. These losses are concerning, not so much as the company has a strong balance sheet, but moreover it has implications for the business model and the valuation of the business attached to all of this.

Even if the company could again return to 5% operating margins, which requires ten points improvement in terms of margins, the $100 million operating profit on such a revenue base yields after-tax earnings of around $80 million, assuming normal tax rates as no interest expenses are due. In such a scenario, realistic earnings power only comes in at $0.75 per share, which based on a current $42 valuation translates into a 50 times earnings multiple, albeit that it requires a 10 point improvement in margins!

That seems like a real stretch as competition is intensifying, and even if the company delivers on this, the shares are still very pricey. This means that the algorithms need to improve and costs must be cut, hence the move to cut back on stylist and move more into AI actually sounds like a logical move. Of course, the impact of all of this on sales trends and margins remain a big question mark for the coming year.

At current levels I am not seeing great appeal yet given the big decline seen in the share price so far, as the real operating performance has been quite lackluster. After all, margins are the worst since they have been since the public offering, in combination with a modest growth performance, making me still very cautious. After all, the moat is very modest as real execution is required, and in such a case shares still look quite pricey.