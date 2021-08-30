narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is one of the largest sovereign EM hard currency debt funds with a 3.72% 30-day SEC yield. With assets topping $20 billion, the fund is one of the most liquid and traded forms of USD EM debt in an ETF format. The fund has an intermediate duration profile (8.5 years) and a credit profile that is just slightly tilted towards investment grade. With a robust Sharpe ratio of 0.45, the fund has usually been bound to max -7.5% drawdowns mid-cycle.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the EMB portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

EMB invests in both sovereign bonds denominated in USD and corporate EM bonds:

Source: iShares

The fund denotes as "Agency" Corporate EM holdings, which in turn usually represent very large Oil & Gas companies where the respective governments have near total ownership. Among the corporate EM names, one can find the likes of Pemex, Petronas and Qatar Petroleum.

The fund has 580 holdings, but it is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 positions accounting for 33.2% of the fund.

Source: iShares

From a credit rating perspective, the fund is overweight investment grade bonds, with the buckets allocated for speculative credits being 46.8% of the fund:

Source: iShares

However, to note that the balance is almost even between investment grade and non-investment grade debt and one of the largest holdings in the fund is the single B rated Turkey, which is notoriously volatile.

Credit Risk Quick Summary

EM Sovereigns & Corporate EM bucket.

The fund is mainly investment grade but has a large EM corporate bucket.

The holdings are fairly granular (508 holdings) but the fund has a high concentration in the top 10 names (33.2%).

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section, I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the EMB portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the EMB portfolio NAV.

In respect to risk free rates, the fund is fully exposed to interest rate risk, meaning that in a rising interest rate environment the underlying bond prices decline. Some funds choose to hedge via swaps some of the interest rate risk exposure. Interest rate risk nonetheless is more moderate for this fund because it invests primarily in short- (sub 3 years) and intermediate-term (sub 10 years) bonds whose prices are less sensitive to interest rate changes.

The main duration and WAL metrics of the fund are:

Source: Author

The fund has an 8.5-year duration and a slightly higher WAL of 13.5. This makes it fall in the intermediate bond duration bucket. The general move in prices given a 1% increase in rates for the duration bucket is as follows:

Source: Author, Vanguard

Credit Spread Risk - this is the move in prices given changes in the underlying securities credit spreads. The credit spread risk is more pronounced for the below investment grade bucket and the corporate EM bucket. Given the corporate EM bucket is mostly Oil & Gas names, we can expect a further normalization (i.e. compression in spreads here) as oil prices stay at current levels. For the below investment grade bucket, we have the risk of a widening in spreads on the back of political moves with a perfect example of extreme volatility represented by Turkey (the 2nd largest exposure) which saw a 10% drawdown in its 7-year bonds as recently as March when the fiscally responsible central banker Naci Agbal was fired after only 5 months on the job.

EM credit spread risk is the most important one, but highly unpredictable given the nature of the political environment in each developing nation.

Market Risk Quick Summary

The fund has an 8.5-year duration and an intermediate-term interest rate risk

One can estimate a loss of 5%-6% given a full 1% increase in interest rates

Credit spread risk is the most important one, but many times driven by political decisions

Returns

The Fund has a fairly low Sharpe ratio (which stands at 0.45 for a 3Y window) and was significantly affected by the Fed tightening that occurred in 2018:

Source: Author

Due to its long duration and credit risk (large EM bucket), the fund has experienced some significant drawdowns even in a normalized interest rate and economic environment:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Comparison versus peers

Source: Author

When comparing EMB to peer EM debt funds covered by the author, one can notice that from a duration and 30-day SEC yield perspective it is quite close to VWOB, but much riskier. EMB sports a higher standard deviation, beta and overall lower Sharpe ratio. Both EMB & VWOB run a much lower portfolio duration than PCY.

Conclusion

EMB is the largest USD EM sovereign debt ETF with assets over $20 billion. The fund has an intermediate duration profile and a portfolio that is marginally investment grade. Given its large EM corporate bucket and overall large size, EMB is riskier and more volatile than its closest peer VWOB. For a retail investor looking to gain exposure to the USD EM asset class, VWOB looks like the better choice.