Investment Thesis

I think Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) offers limited upside from current levels, given its market implied net initial yield of 5.03%, a full percentage point below that of closest European peer Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) at 6.13%, which I covered here. The small 5% exposure to exhibition centers is also a minus compared to peers. What's more, with its focus on flagship centers, the company has somewhat more limited redevelopment potential away from retail compared to smaller peers. On the flip side, with the dividend forecast to be suspended for 2020, 2021, and 2022, retained earnings should help the company reduce its debts and execute its disposals program in an orderly manner. Credit markets also remain favorable, with the latest 12-year tenor at a 1.375% coupon. I expect the shares to be volatile on news of realized asset sales, given the large disposal amounts being discussed relative to the market capitalization.

In this article, I will expand on these points and explore different scenarios based on the disposal valuation achieved for the US assets.

Operational Overview

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield had a slow start to 2021 with malls and exhibition centers impacted by COVID-19 and offices by prior disposals:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2021 Results Presentation

Adjusted Recurring EPS came in at 3.24 EUR/share, down 30.4% Y/Y, with management providing no guidance for H2 2021 in contrast to most peers which provided guidance conditional on no further lockdown measures. EPS was also negatively impacted by a higher cost of debt (1.9%) and a higher-than-normal 2.7B EUR cash balance. Management said on the conference call the elevated cash balance was a deliberate decision and was the result of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic situation, with cash and equivalents at 1.3B EUR at June 2019 and 0.37B EUR at Dec 2018:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2019 Financial Report

Valuation and Funding

As of June 2021, average EPRA net initial yield stood at 4.16% with the portfolio split between Retail (86% of total) at 4.3% and Offices & Other (14% of total) at 3.3%:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2021 Results

The 4.3% EPRA net initial yield is 1.2% lower than the 5.5% used by Klepierre, albeit with some difference in geographical exposure between the two companies. Despite this, the Loan-to-value (LTV) for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stands at 43.7%, proforma of the signed disposals for 45% of Shopping City Süd (Vienna) and 7 Adenauer (Paris), higher than the 41.1% reported by Klepierre after its Norway disposals.

At the current share price of 74.48 EUR, and using the EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) of 107.5 EUR, which comes with the shortfall of not accounting for asset management revenues, we can use the following formula for market-implied net initial yield:

Market-implied net initial yield = Valuation net initial yield / Division factor where:

Division factor = Price/NDV Ratio * (1 - Loan-to-value ratio) + Loan-to-value ratio

Using the H1 2021 numbers and the adjusted LTV for the abovementioned disposals:

1. EPRA NDV = 107.5

2. Loan-to-value = 43.7%

3. Valuation net initial yield = 4.16%

4. Market price at the time of writing = 74.48 EUR

You get a Price/NDV Ratio of 74.48/107.5 = 0.69, a division factor of 0.83 (0.69 (1-0.437) + 0.437) and a market-implied yield of 5.03%.

The 5.03% is some 1% lower than Klepierre at 6.13% and more than 2% lower than smaller peers Mercialys (OTC:MEIYF) at 7.08% and Wereldhave (OTCPK:WRDEF) at 7.83%, which I covered here.

On the funding side, liquidity for at least the next 36 months is secured with euro financing available at favorable rates:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2021 Results Presentation

US Disposals

In H1 2021, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield voluntarily foreclosed on four US Regional centres (Westfield Citrus Park, Westfield Countryside, Westfield Sarasota and Westfield Broward), booking a net 75M EUR capital gain and derecognizing $411M of non-recourse debt, which leaves the US portfolio at 12B EUR as of June 2021:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2021 Financial Report

With management seeking to significantly reduce Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's presence in the US, I will explore three scenarios which assume a total sale of US operations. Looking at the table above, despite the US holding the lowest net initial yield at 3.9%, this is compensated by the fact that US centers' June 2021 retailer sales already exceeded their 2019 level by 7%. Given this, in my optimistic scenario, the portfolio is disposed of at an average yield of 4.25%, representing a 1B EUR discount to the book value and bringing net proceeds to 11B EUR.

However, given where the stock is trading, this is rather unlikely, and my base case is that the portfolio is sold at an average yield of 5%, representing a 2.64B EUR discount and bringing net proceeds to 9.36B EUR. Finally, a pessimistic scenario would be if the portfolio sold for a yield higher than the one implied by the market, such as 5.75%. In this case, the discount would amount to 3.86B EUR, and the net proceeds would total 8.14B EUR. With Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's market capitalization currently at 10.3B EUR, you can see that small changes in the yield at which the US portfolio is sold can have a substantial impact on the share price. Management said on the conference call that they expect market conditions to improve going into 2022.

With these assumptions in mind, let's take a look where the company stands as of June 2021:

Source: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 2021 Financial Report

I will use the more conservative proportionate net debt, given that IFRS fully consolidates subsidiaries in which the company owns less than 100%:

Assets excluding 1.1B EUR of goodwill LTV Net Debt Current 55.28B EUR 46.0% 25.30B EUR Optimistic Scenario 43.28B EUR 33.0% 14.30B EUR Base Case 43.28B EUR 36.8% 15.94B EUR Pessimistic Scenario 43.28B EUR 39.6% 17.16B EUR

Source: Author's calculations; Goodwill not justified by fee business excluded as per covenants

As you can see, even under the pessimistic scenario, not accounting for the post H1 2021 disposals, the European disposal program (which has 2.3B EUR out of the 4B EUR left to go) and retained earnings in the years to come, the LTV will glide below 40%. Accounting for these factors, the LTV is likely to end in the 30-35% range following the US disposals, subject to EUR/USD exchange rates.

Finally, it is important to note that following the US transaction the net initial yield on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's shopping center portfolio will increase to 4.7% from 4.5%, which will reduce the difference in yields compared to peers.

The Bottom Line

I think that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield offers limited upside since it trades at a somewhat sizable premium both to large and small European retail REIT peers. The stock price will remain supported by the retained earnings and will likely be volatile on news of any executed disposals in the US. Given the relative size of the company's market capitalization to its net debt (Proportionate net debt/Market capitalization is 2.46) and the disposals being executed (in excess of the market capitalization of the company), small changes in assumptions and valuations will have a sizable impact on the stock. Therefore, going for the strategy of selling options premium in the light of limited upside is not worth the risks since you are exposed to significant downside risks in the event of unfavorable disposal proceeds. Likewise, in the event of disposals at yields lower than those implied by the market, the stock could move rapidly to the upside.