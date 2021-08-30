E4C/E+ via Getty Images

Hurricane Ida is currently barreling through Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane. With Ida making landfall as a category 4 hurricane, the main concern is for the devastation of life and property. However, there are also investment implications that can be considered and potentially be profitable acted upon, if correctly determined and expeditiously executed. In particular, this analysis will consider the supply / demand situation for oil and natural gas, how the storm may affect that balance, and how various companies and commodities may respond.

There are dual inherent risks in this sort of analysis. First, while the storm was not projected to be as intense, its likely path has been known for a few days and any price impact could be at least partially priced in. Oil and natural gas prices rose substantially the week of the 23rd, potentially as a result of these projections.

And second, the aspects that may not be priced in may also be most likely to change with new information. Thus any implications must be assigned a lower probability than otherwise. These set a high bar.

Observing what has changed since the start of the storm gives structure to evaluating potential impact. First, oil and gas production are almost entirely offline in the Gulf of Mexico - about 1.7 million barrels of oil per day and 2 Bcf of gas per day. Second, coastal areas such as Port Fourchon are heavily damaged. Third, Colonial Pipeline has closed 2 fuel lines running from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina, threatening the supply of gasoline to the southeast US. And fourth, New Orleans power system is offline after "catastrophic transmission damage" and may be offline for weeks.

Addressing the last first, while power out in New Orleans is tragic and may be causing potentially preventable suffering, with a comparatively small population and limited industrial activity in the city, this may not have a material impact on natural gas or refined products demand. The Colonial Pipeline two pipe outage may also have a limited effect, with a source citing a potential $0.10 / gallon price increase for gasoline in the southeast region.

The impact to oil and gas production is more material however. Here is an estimate of offline production:

1.7 million barrels a day of oil production is material vs world oil demand of about 95 million barrels per day currently. When over 400,000 barrels per day at Cantarell went down due to an explosion, it sent oil prices higher, especially after it became clear a portion of the production might not come back online soon. While there is some OPEC+ spare capacity, that capacity is coming back to market at a measured pace.

To assess the impact to the oil market, it is necessary to assess how much of that 1.7 million barrels per day of oil will come right back online in the next few days, and how much may stay offline for weeks or longer. This map displays the path of the storm, showing that a portion of production platforms were directly hit and that most were not directly along the path:

Based on estimates and conversations with engineers who previously provided services to offshore platforms and drilling rigs, about 1/3 of the oil production turned off ahead of the storm may be significantly affected by the storm, or over 500,000 barrels per day - a significant amount as indicated above by the market reaction to 400,000 barrels per day at Cantarell offline. There were incorrect reports disseminated that Shell's (RDS.A) Mars platform had been unmoored, but it may be damaged, as are likely other platforms on the path of the storm. This is where the coastal damage becomes a more material factor, and perhaps one not yet well understood by the market.

Port Fourchon, an important supply base to the offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry, was devastated by Hurricane Ida. Videos show damaged cranes and boats, along with depot buildings having essentially disappeared. Conversations with oil services executives and engineers indicated concern about destroyed servicing capacity from Port Fourchon and elsewhere. As the port itself rebuilds, there may not be the people, equipment and supply chain to effectively repair and restart the numerous offline rigs and production platforms in the Gulf. What could have taken days could potentially take weeks or longer, with smaller and older platforms possibly pushed into retirement. This could keep hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of production offline for days and possibly weeks.

If half of the move in the price of oil the week of the 23rd was from 400,000 barrels per day offline from Cantarell, and half was from anticipation of a short term supply disruption of another ~400,000 barrels per day offline from Ida, perhaps there is another possible upcoming +5-10% move in the price of oil when the impact of Port Fourchon devastation is better understood to be taking hundreds of thousands of barrels offline for weeks instead of days. Many perhaps and potentials, but also a large movement for a global commodity.

On the natural gas side, assuming a similar impact from the storm and Port Fourchon, this could mean about 0.5 Bcf/d of gas offline for weeks. Even with low natural gas inventory levels, this may not impact short term natural gas prices too much as incremental thermal coal is burnt in the short term. However, with extra gas pulled out of inventories, the risk of a shortfall in the winter may increase, potentially sending futures prices for December - March higher.

Thus the biggest commodity price / market impact could be winter 2021-2022 natural gas prices, and to a lesser extent, the near term oil market price. Outside of making direct commodity market futures or options bets on these price movements, the biggest beneficiaries may be unhedged oil and gas producers in areas where production and pipelines are still online and active. I've recently discussed an unhedged natural gas producer at a low valuation and previously discussed a partially unhedged but operationally and financially levered oil producer with a big oil discovery, both of which should benefit from the scenario above. Supply boat companies and other repair services providers, to the extent they have equipment undamaged and based at undamaged ports, could also be beneficiaries.

Companies that could be negatively impacted include producers and service companies with exposure to production shut off from damage by the storm. In particular, companies with financial hedges or substantial debt could be negatively impacted and could see their share prices fall. Interestingly, two companies with Gulf of Mexico focused production that I might have thought would be impacted - Talos (TALO) and W&T (WTI) - saw their share prices rise substantially the week of the 23rd, perhaps indicating that their assets are less exposed:

With 15% of refineries in the affected region, and reports of refineries operated by Exxon (XOM) and others reducing capacity, refining capacity may be affected but is unlikely to see the impact that oil and natural gas prices see, particularly in areas not served by the Colonial Pipelines that were shut off. And with likely substantial damage from the storm, there could be some impact to insurers and reinsurers. Although major storms happen with enough regularity that the risk is likely priced in and spread sufficiently.

As mentioned above, this analysis is inherently risky and challenging. Important factors may already be priced in, or circumstances may change to reduce the impact of factors not yet priced in. But with potential price impact to a global commodity and to a large local market commodity that affects power costs for much of the country, it is worth evaluating what is available, where it might not be priced in, and on a risked, cautious basis, evaluate exposure.