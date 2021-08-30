Michael Edwards/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) with this article, which is an update of my earlier write-up published on TRI on June 14, 2021.

There are two significant changes for Thomson Reuters that are worth noting. The first is that the company's Change Program has begun to deliver results, with targeted cost reductions helping to improve the profitability of its core businesses. The second change is that TRI is implementing a new share repurchase program. In my opinion, Thomson Reuters should have considered dividends or acquisitions instead.

Thomson Reuters' P/E multiples are significantly higher than its peers, but its forward revenue growth rates and forecasted ROEs are lower as compared to most of the company's peers. This supports my case for a Neutral rating to be assigned to Thomson Reuters, notwithstanding good initial results from the Change Program.

Change Program Played A Key Role In Better-Than-Expected Results In Q2 2021

In my prior coverage of Thomson Reuters, I noted that the company announced the implementation of a multi-year business transformation project in March 2021 to drive top line & bottom line growth, which it referred to as the "Change Program". TRI's Q2 2021 financial performance was ahead of market expectations, which implied that the company is making decent progress with its Change Program.

Both Thomson Reuters' revenue and adjusted core earnings per share grew by +9% YoY to $1,532 million and $0.48, respectively in Q2 2021. TRI's sales in the recent quarter were +3% higher what the market had expected ($1.49 billion in revenue), while Thomson Reuters' adjusted core earnings per share of $0.48 beat the market consensus' estimate of $0.43 by an even wider margin i.e. +12%. In other words, better-than-expected profitability was the key reason for TRI's good financial performance in the second quarter of this year.

The combined EBITDA margin for Thomson Reuters' three core businesses, Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, which the company calls the "Big 3", increased from 38.1% in Q2 2020 to 39.9% in Q2 2021. On a half-yearly basis, the Big 3's EBITDA margin expanded from 36.8% in 1H 2020 to 40.5% in 1H 2021.

Thomson Reuters disclosed that it managed to deliver run-rate cost reductions amounting to $71 million and $90 million in Q2 2021 and 1H 2021, respectively as part of the Change Program. TRI's goal is to lower its operating costs by -$400 million in two years' time as per the chart below, and Thomson Reuters confirmed that it is "currently on track with our run rate savings expectations" associated with the Change Program, as per its comments at the Q2 2021 results briefing.

Cost Reduction Targets Linked To The Change Program

Source: Thomson Reuters' March 2021 Investor Presentation

It is encouraging that positive change is happening, with the company's Change Program showing signs of initial success. But I am not as positive on Thomson Reuters' share repurchase plans and its valuations, as detailed in subsequent sections of this article.

Share Repurchase Plan Draws Attention

On August 5, 2021, Thomson Reuters announced a "new $1.2 billion buyback program", which will allow TRI to buy back "up to 20 million common shares" or 4% of its share capital in the period between "January 4, 2021 and January 3, 2022."

While increased share repurchases are typically a good thing implying a more significant return of excess capital to shareholders, I am not as bullish on TRI's new share repurchase plans for two key reasons.

Firstly, Thomson Reuters should have prioritized acquisitions over share buybacks. Its shares are up +49% in the past one year, and its valuations are relatively expensive (refer to final section of this article). This means it makes sense for TRI to issue new shares as acquisition currency to finance M&A activities.

At the company's Q1 2021 earnings call in May 2021, TRI noted that "we got a active pipeline of (M&A) opportunities", and highlighted that "we are hopeful in the back half of this year that we'll have a candidate or two to bring forward." At its recent Q2 2021 results briefing, Thomson Reuters stressed that it has "the ability to do both buybacks and acquisitions." Nevertheless, it will be natural to assume that Thomson Reuters might not have decided on such a major share repurchase program, if it had the intention and opportunity to do a number of substantial M&A deals in the short term.

Secondly, TRI could also have considered increasing dividends (rather than share repurchases) as part of its plans to return more capital to its shareholders. With the company's shares valued by the market at close to 50 times forward FY 2022 P/E (detailed in the next section), buying back its own shares at such lofty valuations does not seem to be an ideal use of excess capital.

Alternatively, if excess capital was distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends, Thomson Reuters' shareholders have the choice of either reinvesting in the company's shares (if they also feel that TRI is undervalued) or allocating the dividends to other investments that they deem as more attractive.

Valuation and Risk Factors

TRI is currently valued by the market at 60.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 48.2 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E. In comparison, Thomson Reuters' three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 48.3 and 38.8 times, respectively. TRI's current valuations don't appear to be cheap as compared with its historical averages.

Peer Valuation Comparison For TRI

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Rate Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROE Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROE Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 38.7 33.6 +7.6% +6.5% 28.8% 29.4% IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) 37.6 33.8 +8.7% +6.3% 8.5% 9.9% Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTC:WOLTF) [WKL:NA] 30.0 28.3 +1.9% +3.9% 35.2% 34.3% RELX Plc (RELX) [REL:LN 25.0 22.1 +3.2% +8.3% 64.5% 60.6% Pearson Plc (PSO) [PSON:LN] 22.7 19.2 +1.6% +4.2% 6.2% 5.9% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) (JW.B) 20.2 18.6 +6.6% +4.0% 15.0% 15.8%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Thomson Reuters' forward P/E valuations are also way higher than that of its peers, but the stock's valuation premium is not supported by the company's relatively slow top line growth and modest ROEs (as compared with the majority of peers). TRI is forecasted to grow its revenue by +4.9% and +4.5% in this fiscal year and the subsequent fiscal year, respectively, based on S&P Capital IQ data. Market consensus also estimates that Thomson Reuters will deliver ROEs of 7.5% and 7.9% for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, respectively.

TRI's key risk factors are a failure to achieve the targets that the company set as part of the Change Program, and slower-than-expected inorganic growth going forward as it allocates more capital to share repurchases.