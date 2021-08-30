courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is a company with a high potential to outperform the broader stock market due to its strong growth. Molina is a Fortune 500 company that provides managed healthcare services under Medicaid and Medicare programs. Molina has the highest expected 3 to 5 year earnings growth among the large-cap healthcare providers.

Molina is also valued attractively as compared to its peers. With higher expected growth and a lower valuation, the stock has a good chance to be a strong performer over the next 3 to 5 years.

Molina's Growth Story

Molina is poised to benefit from macro healthcare trends. Based on the first six months of 2021, Molina derived 77% of total revenue from Medicaid, 12% from Medicare, and 11% from state healthcare marketplace plans. National health spending growth is projected to be 5.4% per year through 2028. Healthcare spending is expected to be 1.1 percentage points higher than U.S. GDP growth. Healthcare comprises about 17.7% of the U.S. economy. Healthcare is expected comprise 20% of the U.S. economy by 2028. Healthcare currently comprises about 17.7% of U.S. GDP. Molina stands to benefit from this growth as it derives revenue from the expected membership growth during the projected period.

Medicaid spending growth is projected to increase at about 5.7% per year from 2021 through 2023. Medicaid's spending growth is expected to remain strong at about 5.6% per year from 2024 to 2028.

Medicaid enrollment growth is also expected to be strong with a 5.5% increase for 2022. This is likely to help drive revenue and earnings growth for Molina over the next year. Analysts are expecting Molina to achieve 4% revenue growth and 23% earnings growth for 2022.

The company should also benefit from the long-term expected growth of Medicare Advantage. Medicare Advantage enrollments are projected to increase by 51% by 2030.

Another positive trend for Molina is the 13.7% expected annual growth rate to 2025 for the Health & Medical insurance market. This projection factored in the healthcare companies' efforts to adapt their operations for the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected recovery from it.

Molina believes that the healthcare system is coming back to operate at full capacity. This includes elective & discretionary procedures, wellness visits, checkups, preventive care, etc. Of course, this may not be true in all areas yet since there are some COVID-19 hotspots with the delta variant spreading and patients taking up hospital space.

The positive outlook for Molina is also being driven by the long-term increasing trend of people reaching the age of 65 years of age. The amount of people in the U.S. aged 65 and older is expected to double by 2060. This creates a long-term tailwind for Medicaid and Medicare enrollments for Molina for the foreseeable future.

Acquisitions to Close

Molina has two acquisitions that are expected to be completed in 2021: Cigna and Affinity. Molina bought Cigna's Medicaid business for $60 million. Cigna gives Molina 48,000 Medicaid members and 2,000 dual enrollment members in Texas for additional annual revenue of $1 billion.

Molina purchased Affinity for $380 million. Affinity gives Molina about 284,000 Medicaid members in New York for additional annual revenue of about $1.3 billion. The company paid much less than one-year's worth of annual revenue for each acquisition. So, both transactions appear to be a good deal for Molina.

Acquisitions are a part of the company's growth strategy, which can help drive ongoing add-on growth for additional revenue for the long-term. Investors should watch for Molina to purchase acquisitions in the future.

Valuation Below Most Competitors

Molina is valued below most of its large-cap competitors. The company also has higher expected earnings growth than its peers. This combination can help drive Molina's stock to outperform its peers.

Here's how Molina stacks up to the competition:

Molina Anthem (ANTM) Cigna (CI) Centene (CNC) Humana (HUM) UnitedHealth (UNH) PEG Ratio 1.33 1.6 0.74 4.68 1.6 2.1 3 - 5 yr. Expected Annual EPS Growth 19% 13.6% 12.6% 11.3% 13.4% 13%

source: finviz.com

The table above shows that Molina is valued below its large-cap peers except for Cigna. However, Cigna has a lower expected growth rate than Molina. Molina has a good combination of a low PEG ratio along with a high expected growth rate.

I used the PEG ratio because it values the company based on the 3 - 5 year expected growth rate. I think that is important since all of these companies are expected to grow earnings at strong double-digit rates. The PEG is the metric that I like to use for growth stocks. Growth stocks are typically reasonably priced when the PEG is below 2, which is where Molina is trading.

source: stockcharts.com

The daily chart above shows Molina's stock entering into a new positive rising trend. The RSI indicator at the top increased above 50, showing positive buying pressure. The MACD indicator at the bottom shows the green MACD line rising above the red signal line. This indicates that the stock is in a positive upward trend. The stock price remains above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages which is also positive. Overall, the stock is likely to move higher from this point unless the broader market pulls back on a correction.

Key Financial Metrics

Molina has some important financial metrics that demonstrates the company's strengths. Molina has high double-digit profitability returns: ROE of 29% and ROIC of 13% for the past 12 months. These high returns show how Molina gets good returns on their investments, which drives profits.

The company also has a strong balance sheet with 1.3x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $2.37 billion. The balance sheet has $4.6 billion in total cash with $2.35 billion in total debt. Molina tends to generate positive cash flow which helps the company invest back into the business, to pay for acquisitions, to pay back debt, and to repurchase shares. Over the past 12 months, Molina generated over $2 billion in free cash flow. These positive financial metrics give the company flexibility to drive future growth while providing a safeguard against unexpected downturns.

Molina's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Molina is a good combination of a reasonably valued stock with strong potential future growth. The long-term trends look positive for the company. The amount of people turning 65 each year is poised to increase over multiple decades. This is likely to drive Medicaid and Medicare enrollment growth, driving Molina's revenue higher.

The risk for Molina could be the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Could the Delta variant or a new variant lead to more deaths and loss of Medicaid/Medicare members and higher medical costs for surviving members? The pandemic could negatively affect the company and investors should be aware of that.

Molina obtains almost all of its revenue from Medicaid and Medicare funding. Cuts to that funding could have a negative impact on Molina's revenue.

If the risks remain at bay, Molina has a good chance of being an above-average performing stock for the foreseeable future. This can be driven by the company's expected above-average earnings growth for 2022 and beyond from a reasonable valuation level.