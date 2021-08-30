Complacent Times

Having just spent ten days on the beach in Ibiza, I am able to provide strong circumstantial evidence that European tourism is back, at least for a while. Granted, the clubs - which I am now too old to go to anyway - are still closed, but hotels, restaurants and beaches were full as ever. Given that 80-90% of activity on the island takes place outside, in a sunny and relatively windy coastal environment, the virus wasn't much of a threat, even though numbers had been climbing prior to our arrival. Indoor mask mandates, which are now commonplace, really was the only sign of the virus as far as we were concerned, notwithstanding having to navigate the byzantine testing and tracking rules for travel. The Dutch nurse who performed our pre-travel Covid test informed me and my wife that tour operators on the island had hoped that August this year would see activity levels return to 50% of its 2019 level, before claiming that the true number is closer to 80%, and that operators are expecting to extend the season into October. If that's true, it adds to the evidence that economic activity in Europe will improve further in the next few months. That’s good news.