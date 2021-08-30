Complacent Times

Summary

  • Equities wobbled a bit midway through August, but they have since regained their mojo, all but confirming that the bull market in equities remains strong and unchallenged.
  • A reduction in the pace of QE is coming, in both the US and Europe. Indeed, the pace of asset purchases already has slowed after surging in the initial phases of the pandemic. Overall, however, the risks seem balanced.
  • Monetary policymakers are keen to stress that tapering is conditional on the continuation of the recovery, and loose financial conditions, hinting that the policy put is alive and well.
  • The uncomfortable question for markets is at what price in equities and bonds will central banks perform a U-turn? No one knows, not even policymakers themselves.

Having just spent ten days on the beach in Ibiza, I am able to provide strong circumstantial evidence that European tourism is back, at least for a while. Granted, the clubs - which I am now too old to go to anyway - are still closed, but hotels, restaurants and beaches were full as ever. Given that 80-90% of activity on the island takes place outside, in a sunny and relatively windy coastal environment, the virus wasn't much of a threat, even though numbers had been climbing prior to our arrival. Indoor mask mandates, which are now commonplace, really was the only sign of the virus as far as we were concerned, notwithstanding having to navigate the byzantine testing and tracking rules for travel. The Dutch nurse who performed our pre-travel Covid test informed me and my wife that tour operators on the island had hoped that August this year would see activity levels return to 50% of its 2019 level, before claiming that the true number is closer to 80%, and that operators are expecting to extend the season into October. If that's true, it adds to the evidence that economic activity in Europe will improve further in the next few months. That’s good news.

Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.
