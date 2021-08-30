Igor-Kardasov/iStock via Getty Images

The Bermuda-based Teekay Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:TK) released its second quarter of 2021 results on August 5, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the net loss attributable to Teekay's shareholders was of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, and an adjusted net income of $30K.

Also, Teekay Parent reduced its asset retirement obligation associated with the Banff FPSO by approximately $33 million in the second quarter of 2021.

By resolving the Banff FPSO issue, we can safely advance that the company's cash obligations are now limited only to the interest expense and regular corporate expenses. There are no other material obligations TK needs requiring extra cash or liquidity.

Company presentation

Note: These results included the company's two publicly-listed consolidated subsidiaries, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), collectively called the daughter Entities.

Both consolidated subsidiaries are trading on the NYSE separately. However, Teekay, including its subsidiaries other than the daughter Entities indicated above, is referred to in this release as Teekay Parent.

I have recently published the second quarter of 2021 results for Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers. I recommend reading my articles.

In short, Teekay Corporation consolidates three separate shipping segments:

Teekay Corp. represents an attractive and diversified way to participate in the potential appreciation in TGP and TNK. On a consolidated basis, the total revenues were $325.48 million. However, Teekay Parent recorded $53.29 million.

Stock performance

TK is now up 14% on a one-year basis, outperforming TNK and below TGP, which is the bullish segment of the group.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis

I recommend accumulating the stock with a long-term horizon. However, it is much better to focus on Teekay LNG or TGP, which offer a better outlook and pay a significant dividend.

However, for those who believe TK is a better choice, the best strategy I suggest is to trade short-term your long-term position regularly. It is reasonable to allocate about 30% to 40% of your TK position for this crucial purpose.

It will provide you with an extra gain whereas reducing the risk of a severe unannounced downturn.

CEO Kenneth Hvid said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we incurred approximately $5 million of costs relating to the Banff FPSO associated with towards cost to the mass shipyard and payments to the recycling yard. And we're not expecting any material remaining costs for this unit in the future.

Teekay Corp. - The Raw Numbers: Second-Quarter Of 2021 And Financials History

Teekay Corp. (Consolidated) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 482.81 396.52 362.30 359.08 325.48 Net Income in $ Million 21.72 -35.41 -19.44 29.95 -1.84 EBITDA $ Million 230.51 79.84 85.17 167.64 50.13 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 315.87 227.00 201.06 202.43 171.93 EPS diluted in $/share 0.21 -0.35 -0.19 0.28 -0.02 Operating cash flow in $ Million 336.73 118.44 89.88 -20.52 39.38 CapEx in $ Million 4.14 5.64 8.04 8.10 11.99 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 332.60 112.80 81.84 -28.62 27.40 Total cash (not incl. Restricted) $ Million (three units) + Operating lease right-of-use assets. 476.07 391.25 348.79 298.97 272.79 Consolidated Long-term debt (incl. current) In $ Million 4,014.02 3,829.43 3,766.1 3,062.79 3,676.5 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 101.20 101.11 101.11 111.44 101.33

Source: Teekay release

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow

1 - Operating Revenue (incl. Voyage expenses) was $325.48 million in 2Q21

Operating consolidated revenues were $325.48 million in 2Q, down 32.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 9.4% from the preceding quarter.

The net loss attributable to shareholders of Teekay was $1.844 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. The adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Teekay was $0.03 million, or $0.00 per share.

Total adjusted EBITDA came to $171.928 million in the second quarter of 2021, down 45.6% over the same prior year ($315.869 million).

TNK results are clearly affecting TK.

CFO Vince Lok said in the conference call:

In the second quarter, we reported a small consolidated adjusted profit of $30,000, down from $11 million or $0.11 per share in the prior quarter. We also generated total adjusted EBITDA of $172 million, down from $202 million in the previous quarter.

2 - Free cash flow is $27.40 million in 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.

Teekay Corp.'s trailing yearly free cash flow is $193.42 million, with a Q2 consolidated free cash flow of $27.40 million compared to a loss of $28.62 million in 1Q21.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is $3.404 billion in 2Q21 (on a consolidated basis and including current); Net debt for Teekay Parent was $304.086 million

As of June 30, 2021, Teekay Parent had total liquidity of approximately $193.6 million (consisting of $53.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $140.0 million of undrawn capacity from a revolving credit facility).

On a consolidated basis, as of June 30, 2021, Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of approximately $0.8 billion (consisting of $258.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $548.7 million of undrawn capacity from its credit facilities).

Total cash is $272.786 million with the $14.435 million operating lease right-of-use assets.

Net debt for Teekay Parent was $304.086 million.

4 - Teekay Parent winding down the FPSO segment; Significant progress this quarter

Source: TK Presentation

It is the segment that is the most exciting, in my opinion.

The company has made significant progress related to Banff FPSO, as explained earlier.

Also, BP suspended production from the Foinaven field in the UK offshore and decided to retire the FPSO unit working on the field due to safety issues. Redelivery of the Foinaven is now expected in the 3Q22.

Note: BP is expected to pay an additional amount at redelivery that will cover the cost of green recycling of the Foinaven.

CFO Kenneth Hvid, Teekay's President and CEO, said in the conference call:

The Banff FPSO ownership was safely handled over to the mass recycling yard in Denmark on May 11, where it is in the process of being recycled in accordance with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation. And in late-May we completed all our remaining conditions precedent on our decommissioning agreement was CNR, whereby the customer took on our remaining Phase 2 decommissioning responsibilities on the Banff field... In addition... We have now reversed our asset retirement obligation relating to the Banff FPSO, which increased our sum of the parts value by $33 million or $0.33 per share.

Lastly, Hummingbird FPSO remains on the chestnut field under a fixed-rate contract, with the charter having the right to terminate the contract with three months prior notice if the field is deemed uneconomic.

The FPSO continues to generate stable positive cash flow for Teekay and is not at risk.

The company said that the current level of oil production is stable at approximately 4,000 Bop/d, and oil prices are more than double the level that we experienced at this time one year ago.

5 - 3Q21 outlook (on a consolidated basis)

Source: TK Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

TK forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $3.01 and support at $2.55.

The trading strategy I recommend is to take some profit off the game between $3 and $3.20 (about 25% of your position) and eventually buy back TK between $2.5 and $2.6.

Remember, the ultimate goal is to repeat this exercise as much as possible, not make a one-time homerun every blue moon.

If the stock turns bullish, I see the next resistance at $4.1. Conversely, if the stock turns bearish, TK could break down and retest $2.35.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

