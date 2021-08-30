Galina Sandalova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Many eyes were on a US Federal Reserve symposium this past week that normally occurs in Jackson Hole, WY, but was held virtually. While Federal Reserve governors offered snippets of opinions on Thursday, most market participants' focus centered on final commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell on Friday. Mr. Powell's opinions on inflation matter as they give the markets a clue as to Federal Reserve monetary policy, which is the biggest single factor affecting interest rates since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis "GFC". For those who do not wish to read the transcript I linked to above, Mr. Powell acknowledged many inflationary pressures evident in the economy but deemed most of them transient. I believe Mr. Powell is an excellent speaker and a very bright man. That said, I disagree with some of his conclusions. On others, I believe it is too early to tell.

Powell's View on Inflation

The biggest headline measure of inflation is called the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE), which measure household expenditure for goods and service (excluding food and energy) over a certain period of time and compares it to the previous year. It is released once per month. Since it excludes volatile commodity linked things such as food and energy, it is heavily influenced by spending on durable goods (washing machines, TV's, cars) and services (restaurants, hotel stays etc). The Fed famously targets 2% PCE, that is 2% increases over the previous year, a level of inflation that it considers signals healthy economic growth without runaway prices, something it largely has not achieved since before the GFC. The most recent level just hit 3.6%, the highest since 1991.

US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE)

Source: Bloomberg

A word on inflation. I am not an economist although I have had the privilege of studying under a few Nobel Prize winners and a few who deserve to win it. The biggest lesson I took from them is that the Federal Reserve (or any central bank for that matter) fears deflation much more than it fears inflation. Deflation, or widespread price declines, signifies that economic activity is terrible. There is simply not enough demand for goods and services. Why pay for something now when it will be cheaper if you wait? That condition spirals to the point where people simply don't buy anything except essentials and the economy shrinks. Big ticket items such as houses and cars lose value every year. Employers can't hire people because their revenues are constantly shrinking. Consequently, wages stagnate at best and decline at worst. Central Banks have almost no effective tools to combat a deflationary spiral. Japan has been trying to fight deflation for 30 years with zero interest rates and massive amounts of money printing. The efforts have largely failed with the exception of brief spikes. Some of that is due to factors specific to Japan, but others are just evidence of deflation and its associated problems. There is no PCE for Japan so I substitute Consumer Price Index ex Fresh Food.

Japan CPI

Source: Bloomberg

Inflation on the other hand is subject to many tools in a central bank's bag. The main tool is interest rates. If prices get out of hand, a central bank raises interest rates (usually through Federal Funds), making debt more costly and draining cash out of the system. The US Federal Reserve choked off the inflation of the 1970's by raising the Federal Funds rate to 20% in the early 1980's. In contrast, aside from a brief increase during the Trump administration when the economy was experiencing its first real wage growth since the GFC, the Federal Funds rate has been 0.25%.

US Federal Funds Target Rate Upper Bound 1978-Present

Source: Bloomberg

Given the chart of the PCE (first one in this piece), it is clear we are not Japan. While the main measure of inflation has not exceeded 2% other than 2018-2019, we have not seen major deflation either. In fact, the leading measure is showing the highest inflation since 1991. So why are interest rates still so low?

Transitory or Not

Powell's main argument is that many of the factors causing such a big spike in PCE are "transitory". He calls out used car prices, which have spiked thanks to Covid related shutdowns in new car production, whose impacts have rippled through the supply chain. It is not just GM factories that shut down. Their suppliers do too. Getting everything back up and running again takes some time. The same goes for other consumer durable goods such as appliances. If any of you have tried to buy a washing machine at Best Buy (BBY), be prepared to wait. The shelves are thin on some items at Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) too. Powell notes however, that there is plenty of capacity to produce many of these goods as evidenced by their years of stagnant pricing and expects these price spikes to come back down as production ramps back up. He added that the Fed is already seeing moderation in prices. Meanwhile, he says that unemployment remains way too high and he is not seeing pressure on wages. Wage pressures he does see, he believes will come down once Covid-related unemployment benefits do recede.

While I do not expect used car prices to stay at such high levels forever and I am certain I won't always have to wait a few weeks for delivery of appliances, there are a number of inflationary pressures that might be less "transitory" than Powell and other economists are acknowledging. First, let's look at food and energy, which is excluded from PCE, but is very real for most people.

Food Inflation

For anyone who has gone out to dinner or to the grocery store, I imagine you have noticed the bills are larger than you expected. There are reasons for this. Many people do not realize, but soybeans go into A LOT of the food chain. Soybean crush is fed to livestock. Soybean oil and other soybean derivatives are used in countless processed foods. Pick up a package from a shelf in your supermarket, you'll likely see something soy related in the ingredients. Before the end of 2020, Soybeans were in a bear market for the better part of SEVEN YEARS. When I say bear market, I mean just above all in production cost (around $9.50 bushel) or in some years below. That has definitely changed.

Soybean Future Contract Prices

Source: Bloomberg

Corn has seen a similar spike.

Corn Futures Contract Prices

Source: Bloomberg

Now while these prices are volatile as the charts show, and they are off their highs, I think there are some structural changes that could keep them from coming down any time soon if ever.

First, China, the world's largest consumer of soybeans has changed some of its policies which have altered its demand materially. The African Swine Fever (ASF) decimated China's hog population in 2018-2019. This outbreak led to certain remedial efforts to prevent another outbreak (although there was another one this year). The efforts included a change in feedstock for hog farmers. Before 2018, any farmer could use just about another to feed his pigs, including feed that included pork. After 2018-2019, there are much tighter restrictions on feedstock. It must be inspected grains, leading to much higher imports of soy and other grains. Below you can see that seasonal demand in China (late spring) is much higher the past two years than previous years.

China Soybean Imports

China Corn Imports

Source: Bloomberg

I believe this change in policy and higher imports is a big reason for the recent price spike in soybeans and corn. In fact, these spikes are leading China to already look for alternatives to these grains, something many people doubt is possible.

In addition to China, changes to demand are afoot in the US as well. Biodiesel plants that convert soy oil into a gasoline additive now consume 8 million tons of soybeans annually. That's against 25 million tons of annual US production. I firmly believe the Biden administration, with its commitment to green energy initiatives, will not reverse this policy any time soon. Between this US biodiesel and China feedstock policies, I do not expect a major reduction is commodity crop demand. A hot summer in the US has not helped crops this year, which means supply might not be able to respond next year.

Energy Inflation

It's no secret the Biden administration is not a fan of fossils fuels. It killed the Keystone Pipeline and is challenging the Dakota Access Pipeline as well. Biden also ended drilling on Federal Land. These actions add to other factors affecting US energy production and construction of US energy infrastructure, which I go through in detail in a previous article. In short, commodity energy prices are higher than they have been in some time and I see no reason why they will come down anytime soon.

Whether we like it or not, we are still dependent on fossil fuels. Most people still drive internal combustion engine cars. Many homes are still heated with natural gas and many hot water heaters are powered by it. While the Federal Reserve considers energy prices volatile and excludes it from PCE, ordinary people notice when their utility bill is much higher or they pay more at the gas pump. The President certainly knows when that is occurring. In a remarkable bit of irony, Biden recently encouraged OPEC to increase its oil production to bring down the price of oil and thereby gasoline.

Like I said above, read my macro piece on energy or any of my pieces on CEQP or EQT if you need my views on US energy. I am bullish and therefore believe it will contribute to inflation.

Home Price Appreciation

Housing is another major price inflation. Low interest rates, moves from cities to suburbs, high construction material expenses, low supply after years of underbuilding and tight construction labor markets are all contributing to home prices skyrocketing.

US Median Home Prices

Source: Bloomberg

Rents are also recovering despite weakness in key markets like New York, San Francisco and other major cities which have had eviction moratoriums and are dealing with major quality of life issues. Now that the Supreme Court has struck down the federal eviction moratorium, I expect rents to exceed their 2019 high shortly.

US Metro Apartment Rents

Source: Bloomberg

Between food, energy and housing costs, nothing I see points to lower cost of living.

Wage Inflation

My family and I just returned from a vacation in the Adirondacks (which are spectacular if you've never been). One goes for the natural beauty and host of outdoor activities. One does not go for great service anywhere. Labor is always in short supply up there. This year, however, was next level.

Our hotel had to close its main dining room for lack of help. It could not staff the bar at the lake house. Let's walk through that. They could not find someone to sling drinks to people who are a captive audience for the entire day and kicking back at a lake where they won't blink at $10 for a beer or cocktail. The staff they did have were clearly overworked, but happily booking overtime.

When I asked a number of employees why they thought the hotel was so shorthanded, they answered either people they knew were just collecting the enhanced unemployment benefits, were afraid of covid or could not return until their kids were back at school. This dynamic is clearly playing out the entire area as I saw "Help Wanted" signs everywhere. I also believe it is playing out in other parts of the country as other service companies are pointing to labor costs as much margin pressures.

All of those factors are hopefully temporary once we get through Covid. I am of the view that it might take longer to normalize than many people expect.

How to Play It

I think there is a decent argument for some inflationary pressures to abate. As I said above, car production will normalize thereby knocking down prices and so will appliance production, increasing availability and bringing back incentives (thereby lowering prices). But when it comes to many everyday costs, I think there are some real structural changes affecting many prices that won't recede any time soon.

No one has had to deal with real inflation for years. In fact, ever since the GFC, the Federal Reserve has been trying desperately and unsuccessfully to stoke it. Finally, however, inflation in a few key places appears to have grabbed hold in a manner that has little to nothing to do with Fed policy. This is a good thing in my opinion as it provides a manner to invest without relying on the Fed.

I consider US energy infrastructure and certain low cost, structurally advantaged, well-managed energy producers as excellent investments. I have written about CEQP and EQT as examples. I also like Enterprise Products (EPD) and ONEOK (OKE) which I have not written about but might. If one wants an ETF to invest in energy, (XOP) is ok. I would avoid the Alerian (AMLP) as it has too much exposure to Energy Transfer (ET), where I like the assets but not the balance sheet or management. Just buy the big components separately without paying the fees.

I also like US food infrastructure. Bunge (BG) is my current favorite play but I think Andersons (ANDE) is also an interesting company. I would stay away from packaged food companies.

In the same line of thinking, I like certain plays on commodities outside of food and energy. I think the US steel markets are in great shape. One can just play US Steel (X), Nucor (NUE) or Steel Dynamics (STLD), but I think Ferroglobe (GSM) has the most upside as I wrote about recently. I have seen similar arguments for copper producers such as Freeport (FCX) but I'm not as close to that industry.

Related to metals, I do not have a great feel for gold (GLD) or silver (SLV), very traditional shelters for inflation. I prefer things that either throw off a cash flow or for which I can look at a real supply/demand dynamic. That's not as easy with the precious metals. I am generally not a believer in crypto including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), which I wrote a longer piece that you can read here.

Real estate is an excellent place to protect a portfolio from inflation. I also think REITs have underperformed interest rates for far too long. I have written about WP Carey (WPC). I love their asset mix and balance sheet. I wrote about Independence Realty (IRT) some years back. That has repriced meaningfully but remains interesting in the long term. One can also just invest in an ETF like the (IYR) or (VNQ). Like mlps such as EPD and CEQP, REITs also pay nice income.

Lastly, I think financial services are good place to hide as well, especially insurance. Higher inflation usually means higher interest rates which greatly aid an insurance company's yield on its float. Tiptree's (TIPT) biggest asset is a warranty insurer that is dramatically undervalued. One can use the same argument for larger insurers like Chubb (CB) and AIG (AIG) but of course one does have to look at their core businesses as well.

Conclusion

While I hear Powell's argument for transitory inflation in certain items that factor into PCE, I think other inflationary pressures that effect almost everybody are very real and unlikely to abate any time soon. Many of the investments I cited above are still not pricing in sustained inflation despite the commodities they produce or transport either showing no signs of slowing down or settling at prices that are still considerably elevated from the past few years. We will see how these progress as unemployment benefits run out and supply chains normalize post Covid. I am in the camp that prices will be higher for longer than most people think.