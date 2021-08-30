Softline: Potential IPO Chatter

Mordolff/E+ via Getty Images

Since my last article about Ozon Holdings (OZON) (I will eventually write another article with updates), I have received some interest in writing more about emerging market stocks. We are living through truly erratic times, valuations are stretched everywhere we look, investors are nervous, and we all hope to seek alpha in some hidden gems that haven't caught the public's eye yet.

I intend to write a series of articles that will cover emerging market stocks and potential IPOs and illuminate to readers the potential rewards and risks when considering this sector of stocks. That being said, I am particularly bullish on stocks with exposure to growth markets like Russia moving forward and I will explain why.

Data by YCharts

We are currently in the midst of a market mania that rivals the Dotcom Bubble, but that doesn’t mean everything is overvalued. As you can see in the chart above, American stocks have had significant growth since COVID-19, but other markets are trailing behind. These markets are all experiencing the same prominent tailwinds, and that is low interest rates and potent monetary and fiscal stimulus; stocks still likely have some room to grow.

One reason why I’m bullish on Russian equities is the current Chinese government crackdown on tech stocks, and subsequent flee of investors. The Chinese government has been recently putting on a spectacle reminding everyone that they are running the show. The tech crackdown is turning away major investors such as investing conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and making people rethink their investments.

Data by YCharts

Some of China's largest companies such as Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Pinduoduo (PDD), and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) have had an abysmal year.

Where is that money going to go? Likely not into fixed investments (even though demand has been recently high for nearly zero yielding bonds), but more likely into other emerging market companies. Cue Russian stocks.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Russian stocks have not followed the same level of growth as US stocks have, and the potential is there. And unlike China, Russia is more accommodating to their companies, which paves the way for more sustainable and predictable growth.

Also keep in mind some likely tailwinds for emerging markets/Russia, in particular, the debt situation. While most of the world has been on debt binges, Russia still has a respectable debt to GDP level of around 20%. Here is a reference of what the debt levels look like in other countries:

As you can see, 20% is a level that will allow plenty of leeway and provide room for stimulus and growth if need be. Not only is the debt cushion at a respectable level, but borrowing costs have dropped steadily for emerging markets as well.

There is no such thing as a sure thing investment in the world of finance. But you can definitely do your due diligence and identify some diamonds in the rough from time to time. I am still heavily bullish on Ozon, but in this article, I want to focus on an upcoming IPO from emerging markets: Softline.

Softline: Who are they?

Softline is an emerging markets tech company with humble roots. The company was founded shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union and started off as a software applications reseller before branching off into a global IT company. The company does not only sell tech products to other firms, but it is also involved in the services that are normally required in the day to day work with software programs, so the revenue stream continues even after sales, and the business relationship continues after initial contact.

The company’s partner and vendor portfolio include tech juggernauts Microsoft (MSFT), HP (HPQ), Oracle (ORCL), and the list goes on.

Why Softline?

The thesis is actually very similar to the Ozon thesis. The world is undergoing a significant tech revolution, and demand has never been higher for these new techs. Amazon (AMZN) will not be the champion of online commerce in in growth markets like Russia, but it will be a domestic company. Likewise, in the other tech sectors, it will be domestic Russian companies fighting for market share, and that market share is huge.

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) alone is a market that includes almost 250 million people. That doesn’t even include other European or Asian markets that Softline, that is present in 55 markets, may be enticed to explore.

Here, you can see a slide from Softline’s investor presentation:

Softline is a top competitor in the IT sphere in countries where the market potential is immense. The CEO of Softline believes the TAM in IT for the emerging markets sector could be as high as $400 billion in just several years. Just like Ozon, Softline is competing in a favourable race that doesn’t include Western Tech giants.

The Finances

One of my favourite and most basic indicators I look at is usually sales, especially when a firm is about to IPO. So, what do we know about Softline thus far?

The company's turnover was $900 million USD in 2016. Just five years later, Softline made $1.8 billion in 2020. A 100% growth rate in turnover in 5 years. If we look at a larger sample size, Softline has a 25% CAGR over the last 14 years, which is an exceptional CAGR figure.

Software and cloud services make up roughly 85% of the company’s revenue, but the thing to keep an eye out for is the cloud services. The cloud computing market is growing rapidly. It is estimated the global market is worth around $300 billion USD nowadays, but could be more than a trillion in 2026, growth rates for the market are estimated to be at around 18% CAGR. For Softline, their biggest growing sector was related to cloud services. In 2020, the revenue for cloud services grew by 47%, and I expect this to become an important revenue generator moving forward. Besides cloud computing being an important segment for the firm, cybersecurity also looks promising. Demand for protection in the tech sphere will only balloon higher as technology progresses. I cannot provide any estimates as of right now, but Softline could be a cybersecurity play to an extent.

Delving into the numbers a little deeper, we can paint an even clearer picture for Softline. In 2020, gross profits were $267 million USD, and adj. EBITDA stood at $64 million USD. Respectable numbers that provided the firm the flexibility to expand. Since 2016, Softline had 16 M&A transactions.

Glancing over to debt, we also see reassuring figures. Softline has several bonds that trade on the MOEX. These bonds are rated B (S&P) and BBB+ (Expert RA), speculative rating, but on the more quality side of speculative. More importantly, the bonds have been trading at premiums, which is more telling of investor sentiment. This debt was mainly used to finance M&A, and the last bonds mature in 2023.

The Markets, COVID-19, and Softline

COVID accelerated digital transformation for businesses of all kinds around the world. Softline plays a central role in facilitating that transformation, a trend that will clearly continue well beyond COVID.

Slightly backtracking to a macro-market outlook, how does COVID-19 play into this investment thesis? Why be optimistic on an emerging markets tech stock? One big reason is COVID-19.

There are some people who believe COVID-19 is a thing of the past. We are all slowly but surely getting vaccinated, which is helping us build immunity against the virus, and those of us who are choosing not to get vaccinated will probably catch the virus and develop some sort of immunity that way. Eventually, society develops herd immunity.

Then, there is the camp that believes even with vaccines, and the majority of society developing antibodies one way or another, COVID-19 is here to stay, and we will have to learn to live with it. I am no epidemiologist, but it appears the markets are pricing in some sort of risk regarding the second possible scenario. The Delta variant has proven to spread aggressively even with vaccinations, and the Lambda variant is also slowly creeping into the news as well.

The most popular bond out there is the US 10 Year Treasury. You can see here that, since early April, the yield has dropped to 1.26% from 1.75%. Market anxiety is out there and could be attributed to the unknown, investors are not really certain what will happen with COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

The move could certainly be attributed to lower trading volumes as well. Summers are usually a slow time to trade, even in some of the biggest trading markets globally. Additionally, the spreads are wide on treasuries which could add volatility to the markets.

That all being said, if the market anxiety proves to be true, what better trade to be in than tech stocks? I have previously mentioned that tech stock valuations are stretched, but the same cannot be said for some emerging market stocks in the sector.

The NASDAQ Index was the first and fastest index to recover during COVID-19 because tech stocks are not as impacted from lockdowns and restrictions surrounding the virus.

If lockdowns become the norm moving forward, and workplace restrictions and regulations, a stock like Softline could prosper. More and more people are working from home, and that requires significant investments in IT infrastructure. Softline is a company that is in a position to capture that potential demand, at least within the Russian and CIS region.

The Risks?

Some of the most common risks for emerging market stocks is usually a form of geopolitical tensions, especially if they involve tensions with the richest country in the world, the US.

Several years ago, the US strengthened sanctions against Russia which involved restrictions on technology exports, in particular, Microsoft (MSFT) was involved. Subject to the sanctions were restrictions on a variety of financing, accounts receivables, and general product restrictions.

There are no outright bans on business, but the sanctions definitely make business tougher. That being said, the sanctions seemingly have had minimal, if marginal, effects on Softline. Additionally, 50% of sales being outside of Russia is a cushion for comfort and shows a company that is protected because of diversity of sales. Going back to the finances we discussed, the company’s revenues are growing, strongly too.

When asked about the sanctions, company CEO Sergey Chernovolenko said,

“Softline did not have any significant customer losses due to sanctions.”

COVID is also obviously a risk for most businesses out there, but Softline leverages a secular trend on the digitization of companies in a variety of industries.

The Bottom Line

Every investor should be treading carefully nowadays because the waters, they are choppy. But that doesn’t mean there aren't some good, undervalued companies out there. You just need to be looking where most people are not.

With COVID-19 looking like it will be sticking around for a while, optimism surrounding tech stocks grows stronger. Not only was the technology sector exploding with growth before COVID, but COVID expedited that growth significantly.

Europe, and especially emerging markets could be the place to keep a watchlist. Expect to see Softline IPO this year with an expected listing on the London Stock Exchange as well as the Moscow Exchange.