Investment Thesis

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has once again returned to the fore of meme trading as the surge of mentions on r/WSB returned the "king" of meme stocks to the pinnacle of Redditors' minds as GME gears itself up for the company's upcoming Q2'22 earnings release on 8 Sep. Recent GME traders' activities have suggested that they believe Ryan Cohen and Co. may perhaps announce more positive details on the company's new e-commerce strategy pivot and how the company expects to use the proceeds from its recent equities offering that saw the company's coffers swell to about $1.8B.

View of r/WSB mentions trends for GME stock. Source: Quiver Quantitative

In this article, we help our readers to understand whether GME stock represents a good opportunity to buy or sell now, as the company moves towards its first earnings call for CEO Matt Furlong who is one of Chairman Ryan Cohen's long list of senior ex-Amazon (AMZN) hires, as GameStop begins its transformative journey towards becoming an important e-commerce player.

Before discussing further, it's important to highlight to the bears to be wary of betting against momentum, as GameStop's momentum has been nothing short of spectacular.

Should You Buy or Sell GameStop Now?

The most important thing you need to ask yourself is whether you are a trader or investor. Of course, r/WSB would certainly point out that they are important shareholders (read investors) of the company and have the long game in mind. The retail public now holds 49.4% of the ownership, with institutional investors holding just 32%, and Ryan Cohen also has 12.13% of GameStop's ownership to his name, that's worth north of $1.8B now. The strength and commitment of the retail army to support GameStop's transformation and ambitions have also been acknowledged by the Chairman himself as he emphasized:

We're fortunate to have such a special group of investors holding the company's shares, you guys inspire us to think bigger, fight harder and work longer each day.

On the one hand, we are encouraged to see such tremendous commitment from the retail public that has certainly moved markets to the extent that even the long/short big boys got stuck so hard that monitoring the r/WSB chatter has since become an important part of hedge funds' routine, as we discussed in our previous GameStop article (link to the article is appended here).

This proves that retail investors are no longer a force that the institutional guys could belittle and bully as the advent of social media and technological advances in data analytics has certainly leveled up the retail investors' armory to close the gap on the institutional players. Moreover, given the right amount of motivation and commitment, the retail army has proven that they could even muster enough orders to force an intense level of momentum through the short squeezes and gamma squeezes at the same time, taking out those bearish bets with ease, as Gabriel Plotkin's Melvin Capital hedge fund found out earlier this year.

However, even though we think GameStop may be at an inflection point on its newfound transformation journey that has captivated r/WSB, we aren't convinced that this company represents an investment that would allow you to sleep well at night, from both the fundamentals, as well as from important option's metrics that we have gathered, which we would discuss in the following sections.

GameStop Needs to Communicate its E-commerce Strategies Clearly to Investors

GameStop LTM revenue YoY growth. Data source: S&P Capital IQ GameStop forecasted mean consensus revenue YoY growth. Data source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Based on Q1'22 results last quarter, GME posted strong YoY growth as quarterly revenue increased 25%. As a result, readers can easily observe that the company's LTM YoY growth rate has been improving from the depths of the pandemic-depressed 2020, as gamers are starting to spend in GameStop's stores again, in line with a resurgent retail brick-and-mortar recovery following the reopening cadence that has also been observed in other brick-and-mortar retailers lately.

As a result, even the Street forecasted YoY growth of 9.5% for FY22, although the Street is not expecting the momentum to follow through subsequently. Investors should also note that only four Street analysts are covering the stock right now, so we don't have a large sample of estimates to work with, making our forecasting models even more challenging for this stock.

Moreover, we think the Street has also not factored for potentially accretive opportunities from its e-commerce pivot. GameStop has been reticent about unveiling its plans, which has certainly made it even harder to account for those numbers.

However, the current valuation that the market has placed on GME may seem to have accounted GME to emerge strongly as an e-commerce player, a point which we will address shortly. Therefore, while GameStop has certainly been showing signs of improvement in arresting the decline in its revenue recently, it's still anyone's guess whether the company would be able to meaningfully pivot towards a broader e-commerce strategy since the company has yet to give investors a clear presentation of its roadmap, even though the company has been observed to have expanded its fulfillment footprint recently (which we highlighted in our previous article).

For investors to really consider the potential opportunities that GME could capture, we think GameStop owes it to them to be forthcoming about their plans. We hope that the company can address these concerns in the upcoming earnings.

Making Sense of GameStop Stock Valuations

As we mentioned earlier, even though the company has yet to telegraph its e-commerce strategies to its investors, market participants in GME value the company as if GameStop has successfully transformed its business model for its e-commerce strategy.

GME EV/Fwd Rev trend (2010 to 2019).

GME is currently trading at an EV/Fwd Rev multiple of about 2.75x. If investors were to consider its last 10 years EV/Fwd revenue history from 2010 to 2019 (excluding 2020 due to the pandemic), the highest that GME traded was 0.7x Fwd revenue in Nov 2013. Therefore for a brick-and-mortar player to be trading at forward multiples that are in line with Amazon (NTM: 3.58x) and much higher than Best Buy (0.57x) (BBY) and Walmart (0.82x) (WMT) can only be explained by the high level of optimism that investors (especially r/WSB) have placed on GameStop to deliver an incredibly successful e-commerce strategy, at least to us. Even we haven't seen anything in our modeling to support such optimism.

Street's mean target price history. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Therefore, we are not surprised that the Street's mean target price of $37.50 (which has been raised substantially from $6.96 back in Dec '20) values GME at an implied EV/Fwd rev of about 0.5x, which honestly isn't too bad, considering its 10Y revenue multiple mean of 0.33x. So the Street has certainly given quite a bit of allowance for GameStop to prove them wrong.

Still, we wanted to give our readers more insights into its valuations. So we prepared a detailed Rev comps analysis (link to the valuation model is appended here) that took into account its peers' valuations, including Amazon (since they hired a list of ex-Amazon senior executives) and also gaming players like Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Our model also considered GME's recent valuations to give the company the benefit of the doubt that market participants know more about their plans than what the company was willing to reveal. While we also considered a reasonable margin of safety to account for uncertainty, our fair value reads $149.34, at the mid-point of the fair value range, indicating that GME is currently overvalued by 27%.

Never Bet Against Sentiments and Momentum

If we wore our investors' hat, the answer is clear that GME is way overvalued for what it's worth. Even though we have given quite a bit of room for GameStop to prove its doubters wrong that the company has gotten its e-commerce strategy all mapped out and would be able to execute them successfully, the valuations still didn't make sense right now. However, that doesn't mean that we wouldn't wear our trading hat and start to look for opportunities for GME as part of our trading plan.

Trend on the percentage of GME float shorted over time. Source: Marketbeat

Despite that, there is still a pretty large group of investors who are willing to bet against r/WSB, even though this group of bearish investors has been shrinking over time as the percentage of GME float shorted declined to 11.98% for the week of 13 Aug.

GME momentum grade. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

In addition, based on Seeking Alpha's proprietary momentum grade, readers should be able to easily glean that even the quant assigned an A+ (best possible) grade to GameStop's incredible momentum. However, its recent momentum has weakened somewhat.

GME stock Weekly chart.

While some bearish investors may take the cue from the "D" 3M performance rating as a sign that GameStop's momentum has weakened and the price should collapse, we would like to suggest that they reconsider.

We highlighted in our previous article that we observed significant buying interest at key support levels, which was again recently supported. This lends credence to our thesis that GME investors are willing to stick it out for Ryan Cohen and Co. and give the management time to transform GameStop into an e-commerce powerhouse. We are not saying that investors cannot choose to place bearish bets. However, these investors need to understand price action, momentum, and trend analysis to know that the risk to GME is still clearly to the upside, which has been so since the start of the year. There's no need to question the fundamental thesis when recognizing momentum and observing price action, as it is simply irrelevant. Investors need to understand that. As traders, we don't care about what the fundamentals say, and we are just trading the momentum and the price action with strict risk management protocols in place. Investors must not confuse themselves with traders who take advantage of momentum and volatility (for options premium sellers), especially for meme stocks like GME.

GME options analysis. Source: Tastyworks

r/WSB Puts/Calls mention ratio. Source: Quiver Quantitative

To make sure investors do not get the wrong impression, I'm not trying to set up a short strangle as you would have observed in the first chart. I'm merely trying to present where the options market currently perceives the risk for GME (it's perception, not a prediction, traders must get this clear).

For the 10 Sep DTE series (nearest weekly series for traders who wish to play the 8 Sep earnings), where we can clearly observe a huge call skew based on the equidistant calls and puts from the stock's last closing price of $205, with strike prices of $225 and $185, respectively. The call skew could clearly be linked to the r/WSB chatter where call options are mentioned much more than puts over the past week as Redditors ready their positions for earnings.

GME Options chain. Source: Tastyworks

In addition, investors can clearly observe the much higher implied volatility (IVx) in the 10 Sep DTE series (152.5%) as it's much higher than the 3 Sep series (128.7%) and also slightly higher than the 17 Sep series (144.4%), as the "volatility crush" effect is usually expected post-earnings.

Before we go on, we must highlight the extremely high gamma risk that usually accompanies very short-dated options, such as the one with the 27 Aug DTE series that just expired. Readers should be able to glean the 460% IVx, almost making sure that the outcome is binary for the trader who traded that series, which was also observed recently.

Therefore, traders who would like to take advantage of the call skew may execute bearish short-call trades to take advantage of the rich premiums paid by traders who executed bullish long-call positions on GME. However, these bearish traders must take note that while they are compensated with higher premiums, they are also taking the much higher perceived upside risk implied in the call skew of GME options, which we think may not be an appropriate strategy as the momentum and constructive price action clearly points to upside risk as the current price level is nowhere near its key resistance levels, in our opinion.

GME 15 Oct DTE options series (monthly). Source: Tastyworks

As such, a better way to trade GME may be to be onside with the upward momentum while giving yourself sufficient downside protection in case the momentum moves against you (no one can predict the market, we can only observe and stake our best claim).

We think setting up using the 15 Oct DTE series is preferred here, selling the 13 delta cash-secured put option, with a strike price of $145. First, the $145 strike puts you outside of the earnings expected move in the 10 Sep series of between $162.5 to $247, indicated by its IVx. Next, the longer DTE helps to mitigate the gamma risk that increases exponentially for shorter DTE series as it moves nearer to expiry, and importantly, the $145 strike price places it in line with the key support levels that were observed for GME stock, giving yourself a higher probability that buyers may strongly defend your position should an unexpected major retracement take place.

Finally, we calculated the ROI for this position to be about 3.6% on a normalized 30-day basis (annualized 43.2%), which is actually very attractive for a 13 delta option (probability of going ITM is only 13% on average). In addition, with a current IVx of 135%, that is on the lower side of its IVx range over the last 52 weeks of between 99% and 572%, as indicated clearly by its IV rank and IV percentile of 8% and 25%, respectively, we think options premium sellers will likely continue to find worthwhile opportunities to sell premium on GME since implied volatility has a mean reversion tendency over time.

Most importantly, if assigned, the premium received would reduce your actual cost basis for your position to $137.15 ($145 - $7.85), which is below the fair value that we calculated for GME. Hence, we wanted to highlight that high IVx options could offer meaningful opportunities for astute traders who have the knowledge and experience to take advantage of the implied volatility, and momentum, potentially reducing their cost basis on the stock if they could keep repeating the process over time, even if they may eventually get assigned.

Wrapping It All Up

We hope that we have presented our case for GameStop and highlight to our readers why GME is still favored by option traders (in particular premium sellers), even if equity investors do not understand the hype behind it.

The high IVx in GME still offers attractive opportunities for premium sellers on the put side (despite the call skew). At the same time, equity investors are encouraged to sit out and wait until the company provides clarity over its e-commerce strategy.

As our rating on Seeking Alpha is an investment rating, we rate GME stock neutral for now.

