Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Larry Kudlow is an economist and a TV personality that hosts a financial news show on the FOX network. He served as the Director of the National Economic Council from 2018-2021 during the Trump administration. While Ed Yardeni, an independent economist, coined the term "bond market vigilantes," Larry Kudlow had adapted it over his years in TV and his stint in the White House.

A bond market vigilante is a trader or investor who protests inflationary monetary or fiscal policies by selling bonds.

The US Federal Reserve establishes short-term interest rates with the Fed Funds rate. The US bond market determines rates further out along the yield curve. Quantitative easing programs seek to keep a lid on longer-term yields, but the bond market is massive.

The vigilantes hammered the US bond market from March 2020 through March 2021 as the central bank purchased $120 billion of debt securities each month. While bonds have rallied since March 2021, it's not a question of if the vigilantes return, but when the selling with commence.

We're currently long the 20+ Year Treasury Bond iShares ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) product in the APS, but when the trend changes, we will be fast to hop on the short side as we seek to take a substantial percentage of moves in trending markets.

A bond market recovery since March 2021

The US 30-Year Treasury bond futures contract dropped like a stone from the March 2020 high to the March 2021 low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the long bond futures trended lower from the mid-March 2020 peak until they reached a low of 153-29 during the final week of March, one year later. Since then, the nearby futures contract has made higher lows and higher highs, reaching 167-04 in mid-July and settling around the 164-20 level at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

The TLT ETF product has followed the same trends since March 2020.

Inflation and employment reports mean monetary policy needs to tighten

The US economy has experienced robust growth over the past few months despite the rising number of delta variant COVID-19 cases. In June, July, and August, the consumer price index rose by the highest level in decades. The Fed called growing inflationary pressures "transitory." In June, it cited lumber's rise as a cause. In July, it was rising new and used car prices. In August, the central bank pointed to core inflation's 0.3% increase, excluding food and energy prices, as justification of the temporary price escalations. Meanwhile, anyone that shops for goods, services, pay for healthcare, education, or other expenses has seen dramatic price increases.

The Fed's liquidity and the governments' stimulus planted inflationary seeds, which have bloomed over the past months. Even if the Fed sets a schedule for tapering quantitative easing, as the central bank suggested at last week's Jackson Hole virtual conference, the government stimulus fertilizes inflationary sprouts.

The employment landscape also has improved over the past few months. However, unemployment benefits have created shortages in the labor supply as lower-wage workers have done far better receiving benefits than if they returned to the workplace. The Fed expects the employment picture to continue to improve when benefits run out over the coming weeks.

The central bank's mandate is stable prices and full employment. Prices are far from stable and continue to trend higher. The labor market suffers from distortions created by unemployment benefits. Some politicians on the left wish to institute UBI or Universal Basic Income, which would cause further distortions in the Fed's calculations for determining monetary policy.

The economic landscape since March 2020 has caused inflationary pressures, but the Fed moves slowly. While tapering QE is likely on the horizon, it will take months, if not years, before the debt purchases fall from $120 billion each month to zero. The Fed Funds rate is not likely to rise until late 2022 or 2023. Therefore, rates will remain artificially low, and liquidity will continue to flow.

The bond market took on the Fed earlier this year

The bond market vigilantes took on the central bank from March 2020 through March 2021 when they sold bonds. While the nearly 30-Year Treasury bond futures fell to a low of 153-29 and the TLT reached a bottom at $133.19 per share, over 25% below the March 2020 high, imagine how low the futures and ETF would have declined were it not for $120 billion of Fed purchases each month. Since March 2020, the central banks had supported the market and bought over $2 trillion in debt securities.

The bond market took on the Fed as it viewed monetary and fiscal policy initiatives as inflationary. They have taken a break over the past five months.

It's not a question of if bonds will decline, but when it will occur

The yield on bonds remains artificially low. The central bank's stimulus program keeps rates lower than where supply and demand would dictate to encourage borrowing and spending and inhibit saving.

At historically low levels, it's a wonder that the US Treasury does not issue fifty or one-hundred-year government debt securities to lock in low rates to finance the growing national debt. Instead of pursuing the logic of issuing debt, the government via the central bank is buying the debt. From an investment perspective, buying bonds is like picking up pennies in front of a steamroller. With each penny in the pocket, the risk of getting run over rises.

The bond market will eventually fall. The bond market vigilantes will sell without abandon. The selling could cause the Fed to return to protect market stability. A vicious dovish circle could be impossible to avoid. Meanwhile, US relations with one of the leading holders of US debt has deteriorated. Of the over $7 trillion held by foreign counties, Japan leads with $1.1458 trillion, and China is a close second with $1.1024 trillion. Chinese-US relations have not improved under the Biden administration.

It's not a question of if the bond market will suffer a significant downdraft, but when it will happen. Inflation eats away at the dollar and all fiat currencies and weighs on the US's creditworthiness. Faith in the world's leading economy with the most powerful military complex has declined. The most recent events in Afghanistan are doing the US no favors. It took 20 years, trillions of dollars, many lives, and four presidents to replace the Taliban with the Taliban. As the two-decade anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the US and NATO have decided to hand Afghanistan back to the previous ruling party that harbored al Qaeda.

Markets across all asset classes reflect the economic and political landscapes. It's hard to make a long-term case for a long position in the US bond market.

The APS follows trends: TLT is a highly-liquid ETF that's a portfolio component

While all signs point lower in the long term, the current trend is bullish. Markets can be irrational, illogical, and unreasonable for extended periods. Making money has little to do with logic, reason, or rational behavior.

Markets tend to rise far higher than even the most astute analysts believe possible. They also fall to levels that defy subjective analysis. Trends are objective as they reflect the price where assets trade. Fundamental analysis is subjective.

The fund summary for the TLT states:

Source: Barchart

With a market cap of over $17.14 billion and an average of 15.7 million shares changing hands each day, the TLT is a highly liquid product with a robust options market. The ETF charges a 0.15% management fee.

We're currently long the TLT product, not because we are bullish, but because the trend continues to point to the upside. When the trend bends, we will be short the product as we are constantly long or short. We never miss a lasting trend. We have no ego and no ax to grind. The market dictates our positions, eliminating stress and emotion from the equation.

The TLT is a component of our Algo Portfolio System. The portfolio employs a systematic, algorithmic approach that eliminates emotions and stress from trading and investing. The portfolio consists of only highly liquid stocks and ETF products and is dynamic, programmed, and based on eight decades of combined experience. Portfolio positions can change from long to short or short to long each day, always positioned to catch significant price trends. You can be in it to win it with the Algo Portfolio System.

Bubba Trading will roll out a new service on Marketplace soon. Please follow us for details.

Andy Hecht & Todd Horwitz