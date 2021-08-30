Time To Get Tactical, Let's Drill Down On Cash Management And Introduce Some New Trades

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

With the Jackson Hole Conference Behind Us, What is Left to Worry About?

Powell speaking on Friday was a “Known Unknown”, unknown in that Jay Powell could spook the market and take Thursday’s sell-off down further. I had put on my hedges again earlier in the week and was thinking that the downward momentum would continue. That night seeing the futures strongly up I realized that the market was not going my way. Instead of sitting on my hedge, I quickly went to work and covered. I ended up making a few pennies. Hedging is not for everyone but so far I feel like it is working for me. I will look to put the hedges back on going into September. I have no idea what will upset this market at this point, it is an unknown - unknown.

I do speculate that interest rates will rise quickly once the actual date of tapering is announced, but the way the market is acting it could very well shake it off. I am just going by the fact I have been hurt badly in the market in this coming time period and acting accordingly. I recommend an easier way as you read further down. In fact, I am already working my cash management this morning.

You Write Too Much!

Funny thing happened while I went to get a blood test, one of the staff there said, “You write too much, just tell me what stocks to buy.” I am paraphrasing but that was the gist. It was all good natured banter and well meaning; I replied, "well just skip it and scroll down to the trades". I wonder if this is a common complaint: “TLDR”, if so, that would be a shame. Not because of my ego and how much effort I put into writing (maybe a little ego). No, the reason why it would be a shame is because if you don’t try to understand the “message of the market,” you are a sitting duck when duck hunting season starts. This while you didn’t read the calendar, because well... you are a duck. Don’t be a duck, people! What I mean about that is, look, the market is shaking off every negative piece of news, and it keeps climbing higher. The ducks will keep going long, risking ever higher amounts on equities that are priced for perfection, and get more perfect every week. I wrote about recency bias, this is the perfect scenario of recency bias. This rally will go on until it stops, and we may finally get that 10% to 20% smack-down that all the old hands are expecting. Here’s the thing, even if you can pick out the hottest stocks, when that cold wind blows even the most popular names, be they that cyclical that is growing revenue like a tech stock, or that tech stock that is halfway to Pluto, they will all remember that there is such a thing as gravity when the Fall Season hits.

The Inner Workings of the Market Matters

This is true whether you are a long-term, buy and hold investor, or a trader. In fact, if you are smart, you have both strategies. Buying at the ATH and watching your investment plummet 20% - 30% is no fun. In fact, if you are a long-term investor, buying a dividend stock at the low enhances the payout of that dividend, and if you have the DRiP (Dividend Reinvestment Plan) for that stock, then you are getting additional shares automatically at this lower level. That will make a difference in the long run. It's also all that more fun to be a gradual buyer in a name you like that is going lower. Who doesn’t like a bargain? I digress. Whether you work at trading as a side-hustle, or saving for your daughter’s tuition to MIT, preparing for a market turn, or even anticipating that turn, will pump up your alpha. It simply means that you lose less of the dollars that you have worked so hard to accumulate when the sun is shining, to protect them when the sun is not. So I hope that you put in the time to study the markets and look for ways to protect that nest egg.

Cash is The Easiest Way to Build in Some Protection

My loyal readers will know exactly where I am going with this; cash is the cheapest way to protect your hard earned alpha. It’s not easy to sell down your winners, or your losers if you let your emotions get in the way. Being a stock trader is like any high pressure sport. You see it in golf, how someone who is clearly capable, highest on the leaderboard, and then he lets his emotions, or demons, or whatever you want to call it, get in the way of his best performing self. The first step of course is to get your skill set up to even half the level of the caddies’ playing abilities. Same when it comes to stock trading. No one gives you the rules, or how to even be a decent trader, unless you are lucky enough to get on a trading desk. So I am sharing my thought process. When I repeat the discipline of cash management, I am that proverbial duck like the rest of you. While I am reviewing cash management with you, I am reinforcing that discipline in myself. Stating the obvious; one of the key talents of trading is not to lose your winnings. Building cash keeps that cash from losses, and makes that cash available once the selling stops.

Here are some quick rules:

Institute the cash management discipline when the market has risen to the point that it appears to be overbought. The best time to maximize cash management is late summer to early fall.

Cash management is merely building cash up 10%-25% to 35% whenever the market appears to be overbought

A trader should never end the day being “All In”. In the excitement of the trading, we forget that the next day could be the day the market takes a header and you're a “Sitting Duck”

The baseline goal even when the market is in “Goldie Lox” mode is 7% to 10%. That's a goal; obviously, if there is a great opportunity, you can flex that.

This action is ONLY for a trading account. If you are saving for a house or retirement, you will be adding some cash every quarter at least so you should be fully invested in dividend bearing lower Beta type stocks

If you are in ”building cash mode,” make sure you have more cash at the end of the day than at the beginning. Sounds elementary but this is where it is truly a discipline. Make a rule for yourself that for every trade you make, put the same amount into cash.

Once you approach 20%, you will have to sell an existing holding to provide cash to pay for a new position minus a set amount of money to build to 25% for September/early October...

Sell your most expensive shares first, especially if it’s a taxable account. Trim your losers more than your winners.

Having a cash management discipline is not easy, especially if you like the action of buying stocks. Especially, if it's a new name you just discovered. Now is not the time to be experimenting with new names. This is not cash management discipline, it is common sense. September is the worst month, and August, especially late August, is also no bueno. Yet, August has been pretty, pretty good. That gives me more concern. I have in the past given you a number of mental tricks to generate cash. Charge yourself a fee every time to buy a stock, charge yourself a 25% tax. Then push that money into your trading accounts and checking account. I got checking automatically and am assuming you all have one. If you are active in your IRA, obviously you can’t do that. The money you set aside from September 1st on must be sacrosanct until we see a significant sell-off. I pledge to generate 25% to 30% cash which means that I will reduce even the positions that are working so well, I will reduce them to core holding level, and eliminate the “trading” shares. If you must buy a new name, satisfy yourself with 5 to 10 shares. Chances are they will be lower at the end of September/early October. What happens if there is no sell-off? Well, you still had 75% in equity, and you can deploy that 25% late October going into the year-end rally. If we really have no sell-off, I will remind you to build cash early 2022. The longer we go without some sort of decent sell-off makes me even more concerned.

My Trades:

Well, Friday after hours I sold all my Affirm (AFRM); you’ll recall they announced that AFRM and Amazon (AMZN) have agreed to partner to provide BNPL (Buy-Now-Pay-Later) to customers. I sold at $89.20 and now I see it trading at a $100ish in the pre-market. The old me would be kicking myself, now that I have finally matured as a trader, I know that emotion is the killer of performance, especially second guessing selling a stock that is up. I decided to sell to get a jump on building cash. Once you make a sale don’t let cognitive dissonance grow in your mind, it could lead you to buy or sell in an undisciplined manner. Why sell them all? Well, at the time I was thinking that this could be a sell on the news event, and for a stock to leap 30% it made sense to me that Monday it could fall back. Frankly, I was expecting today to be a down day. Here we are with the indexes being green in the pre-market yet again. This isn’t really normal.

I did start a few new positions last week even though I said I would not be buying any new names. Just to satisfy my yen for trading I bought 10 shares of Couchbase (BASE) and Confluent (CFLT) each. They both are data related. Besides the unfortunate name, BASE was a recent IPO and I see them as a competitor to MongoDB (MDB), an old favorite that flew into the stratosphere. BASE is a high performance database that allows for very flexible presence from on-premise to hybrid cloud to multi-cloud and most interestingly mobile and IoT database. CFLT is a new type of data infrastructure that makes it easier to move data from different applications and environments and deliver it in a way that the target system can consume that data. This is not a utility; it all happens in real time. Their tag line is “Data in Motion”. As we move into year-end, tech stocks tend to perform very well. I am utilizing a lot of self-restraint not to buy in size. I am still excited about SentinelOne (S) GXO (GXO), XPO Logistics (XPO), Zillow (Z), Upstart (UPST), Palantir (PLTR) and Coupang (CPNG). Alas, I will cut down many of these to core positions.

FireEye (FEYE) is a special situation and a new position for me. I think this name could yield a similar unlock of value as XPO when it spun out GXO. In this case, the company is selling its name and namesake business of anti-virus products and leaving Mandiant. They are a top-flight proactive anti-hacking team. They are selling the piece for $1.2B. I assume Mandiant will get a new symbol and the story will change dramatically. I would also assume that some of the cash would be returned to investors, either by a dividend or stock purchase once it trades under the new symbol. Or perhaps they have an acquisition in mind that hasn’t been revealed. They got rid of the slow growing piece and are keeping the better part, and the cash gives them optionality. Here is a recent news item from WSJ.com that illustrates what Mandiant has to offer:

T-Mobile Partners With Cybersecurity Experts at Mandiant, KPMG After Hack

Notice they use the name Mandiant and not FEYE. They are the team to call in when the stuff hits the fan... I think we could have a sleeper in FEYE that no one is paying attention to. Also, it doesn’t hurt that there was insider buying of FEYE. President and COO John Watters acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.02. I will likely add to this position even through September, just do it very slowly.

Just as a reminder, I am not a Certified Financial Advisor. I can’t make recommendations to buy or sell equities. What I am doing here is chronicling my thoughts as a trader, and sharing with you what I am buying and why. Hopefully you find it educational and enjoyable. As always, don’t take “tips” from anyone, do your own research, the decision is yours, it’s your money.

Happy Trading!