John Penney/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) operates four e-commerce marketplaces: ETSY, Reverb, depop, and elo7. ETSY is the biggest one by far and it specializes in handmade and vintage products. Reverb is focused on musical instruments, while depop serves as a secondhand clothing marketplace, and elo7 is focused on the Latin American market.

Gross merchandise sales (GMS) and revenue have been growing at a very healthy pace and then they accelerated during the pandemic. The graph below shows the inflection point that the Covid crisis created with other shopping alternatives not available. There is a second deceleration inflection point showing the impact of the reopening of the economy. What is surprising is that despite a deceleration, the company is still growing from the higher pandemic base, and revenue is not shrinking. This tells us that a lot of users that tested the platform have become regular customers.

Data by YCharts

Etsy.com ranks as the 23rd website with the most visits in the USA, and #70 globally. With most visits coming from the USA and Canada.

Source: Alexa.com

Looking at the number of app downloads it has significantly increased thanks to prompting users after they complete a purchase. Once users download the app they are more likely to purchase something again. We find this strategy to be very smart, especially because it addresses a problem Etsy has had in that most users love its brand (high NPS score) but have traditionally shopped there only once a year.

Source: ETSY Investor Relations

Financials

Etsy has displayed strong financial performance and operating leverage, with its operating margin quickly expanding. It is currently at a very respectable ~24%, and it is likely that as revenue increases the operating margin will continue to improve.

Data by YCharts

Last quarter GMS came in at $3.0 billion, generating $529 million in revenue for the company, and $139 million in Adjusted EBITDA. This was despite macro headwinds and challenging y/y comps. Non-mask GMS growth was 31% for the ETSY standalone marketplace.

Competitive advantages

Etsy and the other marketplaces have mainly two sources for their competitive advantages. One is that they have strong brand recognition, and the other is the network effect, whereby users prefer marketplaces with many sellers, and sellers prefer to participate in marketplaces with the most buyers. This creates a strong flywheel effect that reinforces the competitive advantage that the company has.

Source: ETSY Investor Relations

These competitive advantages result in a capital-light business that delivers strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Part of that free cash flow is being redirected to product improvements such as improved search functionality:

Source: ETSY Investor Relations

Valuation

Despite shares having been rallying strongly the last few years they still remain within their historical EV/EBITDA range. This shows that the price increase is for the most part justified. The company had also accumulated a cash balance of ~$2.5 billion, but used most of it to acquire depop and elo7.

Data by YCharts

To estimate a fair value for the shares we use a discounted cash flow model with analyst estimates compiled by Seeking Alpha for the earnings of the next ten years.

We assume a terminal growth rate of 5%, and discount the cash flows at 10% which is the minimum return we would expect from an investment such as this one. The resulting share price of ~$175 is somewhat lower than where shares are currently trading. The shares are therefore somewhat overvalued and priced to deliver single-digit returns.

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate # Analysts Dec 2021 $3.55 11 Dec 2022 $4.32 9 Dec 2023 $5.33 5 Dec 2024 $6.27 4 Dec 2025 $7.88 1 Dec 2026 $8.52 1 Dec 2027 $10.06 1 Dec 2028 $11.77 1 Dec 2029 $13.77 1 Dec 2030 $16.08 1 Terminal value $321.60 5% growth per year DCF value per share $175.61 10% discount rate

Source: Author's Calculations

Sustainability & Corporate Culture

ETSY is a company celebrated for its excellent sustainability record, and has plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. It is already sourcing all of its electricity from renewable sources. It also has happy employees as shown by its excellent Glassdoor grade average, one of the highest we have seen for a big public company. Most employees also approve of the CEO and would be happy to recommend the company to a friend.

Source: ETSY Investor Relations

Source: Glassdoor.com

Conclusion

ETSY is a marketplace powerhouse, with four excellent properties that are seeing impressive growth and profitability. Shares have rallied significantly already, but given the strong fundamentals and business growth, they are not that overvalued. Our discounted cash flow model pegs fair value at $175 which is about 15% below where shares are currently trading. We, therefore, recommend readers to add shares to their watch list looking for a better entry point. But one thing is certain, ETSY is a company that deserves to be on investors' radars.