Investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) have had to endure a rough 12-month stretch since last August, with the price of gold (GLD) sliding more than 18% and the GDXJ plunging 40% from its highs. One name hit especially hard is Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), falling 44% from its Q3 2020 highs. While the slide is not surprising given sentiment in the sector, the decline is unjustified given its continued progress at its high-grade Windfall asset in Quebec. At a valuation of just 0.63x After-Tax NPV (5%), the stock remains very reasonably valued, and I would expect further weakness to present a low-risk buying opportunity.

Osisko Mining released its Q2 results and update recently, sharing that it has repurchased over 7 million shares year-to-date, bringing its share count down to ~340 million shares currently. At a share price of US$2.38, this translates to a market cap of ~$809 million, with Osisko also sitting on more than ~$170 million in cash and investments at quarter-end. On the exploration front, the outstanding hits keep on coming, with recent results like 2.5 meters of 2,181 grams per tonne gold, 4.0 meters of 49.9 grams per tonne gold, 6.3 meters of 135 grams per tonne gold, and 2.2 meters of 388 grams per tonne gold. With results like these, Osisko continues to be head and shoulders above the rest of the junior sector from a grade standpoint, with most juniors incapable of hitting 500 gram-meter intercepts, let alone 5,000+ like the one shared above in OSK-W-21-2287.

Having said that, the market doesn't give Osisko the respect it deserves and seemingly has become desensitized to the incredible results given that they're released consistently each month. Notably, the success on the exploration front is just one part of the equation, with the company also quietly developing its project to get it ready for an eventual construction decision, assuming permits are received. To date, the company has progressed its Lynx Underground Ramp to 600 meters and is advancing at just over 250 meters per month. Meanwhile, the company has also installed an additional underground refuge station and two underground dewatering stations and has also constructed an additional water pond for the water treatment facility. This is on top of a camp that's already in place, diesel generators, and ventilation raise at Lynx.

This progress to date is quite important, given that we're seeing material inflation, and some projects are having to revise their capex estimates higher. With Osisko spending ahead of time to complete some of the smaller projects at Windfall, this is not only de-risking the ~1.5-year construction timeline with less work to complete, but it's also de-risking the effects of inflation on the total capex estimate with some work being completed ahead. As it stands, upfront capex is estimated at approximately ~$435 million, which is quite modest for a project capable of producing 300,000 ounces of gold over its first seven years.

Ultimately, the goal is to complete the Feasibility Study in H1 2022, receive permits in mid to late 2023, and begin construction with a first gold pour by the end of 2024. This would allow the operation to enjoy its first full year of operations in FY2025, with Osisko capable of generating over $510 million in revenue per annum, even at a $1,700/oz gold price. Assuming costs are correct, this would translate to more than $300 million in operating cash flow, making Osisko a cash cow and a possible takeover target for intermediate and major producers looking to add to their production profiles in Tier-1 jurisdictions in a way that is margin-accretive. At a $1,600/oz gold price, Windfall's NPV (5%) stands at approximately ~$1.3 billion, increasing to ~$1.58 billion at $1,800/oz.

If we look at how Osisko's Windfall stacks up against peers, we can see that while it has higher upfront capex costs than other undeveloped gold projects, this is because its production profile dwarfs that of its peers. This is based on the estimated production of ~300,000 ounces of gold per annum vs. an average production profile of closer to ~120,000 ounces per annum for other Tier-1 undeveloped gold projects. Notably, while capex is higher relative to these projects, Windfall's capex is actually quite modest relative to other assets capable of producing over 200,000 ounces per annum like First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) Springpole at ~$720 million, Falco's (OTCPK:FPRGF) at ~$850 million on a dated PEA, and Perpetua's (PPTA) Stibnite at ~$1.29 billion.

Most importantly, Osisko's Windfall beats 90% of its peers from a cost standpoint, with all-in sustaining cost estimates of $600/oz, more than 40% below the current industry average of ~$1,025/oz. If we adjust for solely Tier-1 jurisdiction undeveloped gold projects, Windfall comes in 2nd from a cost standpoint, with the only other comparable projects in Canada with projected costs below $700/oz being Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek and First Mining's Springpole. In summary, Osisko's Windfall is truly one of a kind and could arguably command a valuation of 1.1x - 1.2x NPV (5%) once permitted and fully funded.

Looking at the map above, investors need to understand that Windfall is just one target on Osisko's ~12,000-hectare Windfall landholdings. This ascribes zero value to over 100,000 hectares of land as part of the Urban Barry land package. At Windfall alone, additional targets include Fox, Fox Southwest, and the recently discovered Golden Bear, which hit 6.7 meters of 27.4 grams per tonne gold just one kilometer north of Windfall. In terms of the bigger land package, I would argue there's a good possibility for another 1.5+ million-ounce discovery long-term. Understandably, Osisko is not focusing on this currently, given that it has its hands full and has prioritized Windfall, sitting on nearly 7 million ounces of gold with industry-leading grades.

Just to put the bigger picture in perspective, though, I have circled the area where I believe Osisko can prove up a 4.5 million-ounce reserve base by 2026. As we can see, this small area that I've circled is just a speck on the company's total land holdings, suggesting that there could be multiple satellite opportunities to emerge long-term if Osisko has additional exploration success. This is in addition to near-mine targets like Fox, Fox Southwest, and potentially Golden Bear. My 4.5 million-ounce reserve base estimate factors in depleted ounces from production in 2025, if the project can stick to the timeline, and accounts for another million ounces of reserves added through exploration.

Let's take a look at the valuation:

Based on a conservative multiple of 0.90x NPV (5%) of $1,286 million, I see a fair value for Osisko Mining of ~$1,157 million. If we divide this figure by 340 million shares outstanding, this translates to a fair value of US$3.40. On an enterprise value per ounce basis accounting for upside from the current resource (7.3 million ounces of gold) at a fair value of $165.00/oz, we arrive at a similar valuation of ~$1.2 billion. So, from a current share price of US$2.38, I see more than 40% upside to Osisko's fair value. Normally, I would be turned off by a share buyback for a non-producer, but with Osisko trading at a very reasonable valuation and having easy access to capital plus more than $180 million in cash and investments, I see minimal risk funding Windfall capex (~$435 million) with a mix of debt and a small capital raise. Year-to-date, Osisko has repurchased over 7 million shares at an average price below C$3.20 [US$2.56].

So, is the stock a Buy?

If we look at the technical picture above, we can see that Osisko has strong support at US$2.10, and its first resistance level comes in at US$2.95, with very strong resistance at US$3.45. Generally, I prefer at least a 3.5 to 1 reward/risk ratio for new purchases, and with Osisko trading at US$2.38, the current reward to risk ratio is approximately 2.04 to 1, meaning it doesn't meet my requirements for a low-risk buy. However, if the stock were to dip below US$2.28, the reward to risk ratio would improve to more than 3.5 to 1, denoting a low-risk buying opportunity just inside the buy zone and within 8% of strong support below.

Osisko has an exciting year ahead with the release of an updated resource estimate by year-end, a Feasibility Study in H1 2022, and continued exploration results along the way. With the emergence of Golden Bear as another potential high-grade discovery and the possibility of an 8+ million-ounce resource base on just a fraction of its commanding land package in Quebec, I continue to see a very bright future for the stock. So, with the stock trading at a deep discount to fair value based on what I would argue are conservative metrics, any further weakness is a gift. In summary, I would view pullbacks below US$2.28 as low-risk buying opportunities.