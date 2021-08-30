Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Yannick Frey as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is a REIT that sees growing dividends, supported by a growth in revenue and free cash flows. Nearly all of STOR's properties are now open for business post-pandemic, and the company's monthly rent and interest collections are up by over 96% for the second quarter of 2021, and 98% in July alone. My bullish view on STOR stems from its rapid revenue growth -- up 14% in Q2 of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 -- and continued strong growth prospects. The company's real estate is rented to service-oriented tenants operating in a variety of fields, including early childhood education, automotive repair and maintenance, pet care, and behavioral health. When these companies do fine, STOR will see a growth in its share price, revenue, free cash flow and, therefore, dividends. At current levels, the stock's valuation looks fair and it offers mid-single-digit growth potential. In the sections that follow, I will discuss why STORE Capital is a safe and sound investment where a reasonable total return can be expected in the upcoming years.

About the Company

STORE Capital manages real estate all over the United States in a wide variety of sectors: restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs, early childhood education centers, and furniture stores. With around 2,738 properties, the company is still growing at a fast pace, having already achieved a strong revenue CAGR of 10% from 2015 to 2020. Similar to Realty Income (O), STOR is also a triple net lease play; this means that property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs are borne by its tenants. More than 90% of its leases are long-term in nature, with a lease duration of over 17 years. STORE Capital is seen as a strong growing leader in this space, and Warren Buffett is among its major shareholders. Christopher Volk, the Executive Chair of the company, has more than 30 years of experience in real estate.

Portfolio Holdings, Rent/Interest Earnings, and Dividend Quality

STORE Capital's portfolio generally consists of industry groups that are primarily service-oriented. This real estate allocation is favorable because STORE has no real estate in retail properties. Due to e-commerce and Amazon's dominant position, retail properties are falling out of favor. STORE Capital's real estate is well spread across different industry groups, as seen in the table below.

Spring Education is STORE's largest tenant with rental and interest income of only 3% compared to the company's total rental and interest income. The top ten tenants have a rental and interest income of approximately 18%. This indicates that the property portfolio is well diversified.

Less than 5% of leases expire in the next five years, and the overlap of debt and annual cash flows looks favorable, as shown in the figure below.

Given the sustained rentals from service-oriented real estate, the financial security and stability, and the stability of its rental and interest income, STORE Capital's dividends can be considered safe.

Valuation And Expected Returns

STORE Capital is a growing company that increased its revenue for the second quarter of 2021 by 14.1% compared to the same period in 2020. One hallmark of a growing company is a stock that increases in value. A REIT issues shares in the open market to obtain cash used to finance real estate in order to generate more rental income and thus pay more dividends.

The company's management team has made a wise and prudent decision about the amount of dividend payments. While the FFO and AFFO per share may fluctuate over the years, dividend payments are quite stable. A REIT is often bought with dividend income in mind, so taking the dividends under a magnifying glass seems like a good decision. As share prices fluctuate, the dividend yield will rise or fall. However, in the long run, the stock price will tend towards an average valuation. Robert Shiller devised a valuation model by taking the average PE ratio over the past ten years. I believe that a five-year period is better because the interest rates have changed quite a bit over the past ten years. According to Warren Buffett, higher interest rates affect stock prices. Instead of the average PE ratio over the past ten years, I take the average dividend yield over the past five years as a valuation method for REITs.

The value of one share of STORE Capital is estimated by multiplying the expected dividends per share by the inverse of the average dividend yield of the previous five years. The data comes from Refinitiv I/B/E/S/ - these analysts are believed to be experienced in their field and their estimates are carefully chosen. For the year 2024, there are only three analysts (which is less than half the number in 2023) who have covered the expected dividend per share. As a result, the choice was made not to include the expected dividends for 2024 in the spreadsheet.

From 2016 to 2020, the following dividend yields are measured, as stated in the table below.

YEAR, MEASURED IN DECEMBER DIVIDEND YIELD 2016 4.53% 2017 4.61% 2018 4.52% 2019 3.65% 2020 4.18% AVERAGE DIVIDEND YIELD 4.30%

The average dividend yield over these years is 4.30%. It should be noted that there may be a difference between the average monthly and annual dividend yield (measured in December). Valuing a company and investing in is an art, and so this small difference can be neglected.

The following table shows the dividend estimate for the coming years.

ANALYST FORECAST SOURCE: REFINITIV I/B/E/S/ DATA AS OF AUGUST 14, 2021 YEAR, MEASURED IN DECEMBER # estimates Dividend per share 2021 10 $1.47 2022 10 $1.53 2023 8 $1.58

The table below calculates the share price based on the average dividend yield for the coming years.

YEAR, MEASURED IN DECEMBER DIVIDEND PER SHARE SHARE PRICE, ESTIMATED FROM THE AVERAGE DIVIDEND YIELD. 2021 $1.47 $ 34,20 $0.75 remaining over 2021, as of August 14, 2021. 2022 $1.53 $ 35,60 2023 $1.58 $ 36,76

The current stock price level of $36 (for the year 2021) seems slightly overvalued. The price of the stock at the average dividend yield of 4.30% is $36.76. Including dividends and before taxes, this works out to $40.62. The average annual return at the current stock price results in 5.1% before tax.

How does this compare to close competitor Realty Income? The average dividend yield for Realty Income is 4.20%, which is close to the average dividend yield of STORE Capital.

Assuming that interest rates remain low and that more investors are willing to invest in stocks rather than government bonds, stocks will generally appreciate in value. In the table below, the share price is estimated at a dividend yield of 4%.

YEAR, MEASURED IN DECEMBER DIVIDEND PER SHARE SHARE PRICE, ESTIMATED 2021 $1.47 $ 36.75 DIV $0.75 remaining over 2021, as of August 14, 2021. 2022 $1.53 $ 38.25 2023 $1.58 $ 39.50

With a dividend yield of 4%, the resulting share price will be $39.50 at year-end 2023. Including the pre-tax dividend, it will work out to $43.36. The estimated average annual return at the current stock price of $36 is 8% before tax.

Risks

There are still risks associated with this rose-tinted real estate company. Restaurants tend to be highly cyclical and are considered discretionary as well because the competition is fierce. People may prefer to cook at home and forego eating out in times of financial stress. About 12% of STOR's total rental and interest income comes from restaurants, which is a fairly high number. Nearly all tenants provide financial statements, and STORE Capital makes a risk assessment to ensure that the risks are well balanced.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are underway, new threats such as the COVID Delta variant are spreading around the world. While it is still speculative as to whether current vaccination doses provide protection for this new variant, company closures could result from this uncertainty. STORE Capital has withstood the first COVID variant well. That is the result of strong management, and it will be expected in the future.

The market was too pessimistic about real estate in general at the beginning of 2020. While the company was doing fine, the share price indicated otherwise. Shareholders who deserted the stock may have learnt from this experience. They will now do their due diligence more thoroughly to better understand the fundamentals of the business before making a sell decision. Should it happen again, it might be a good time to add some stocks.

Conclusion

STORE Capital is a fast-growing REIT with revenue growth of 14% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The company is growing its revenue as well as its free cash flow and dividends. Its tenant base is also well diversified across industries. Less than 5% of the leases expire in the next five years, and the debt maturities look favorable: the dividend can be considered safe for years to come.

My bullish view stems from the revenue growth and good prospects for the near future. From the valuation model that takes into account the 5-year average dividend yield, one can expect a pre-tax annual shareholder return of between 5% and 8%. The stable nature of the dividend, growing earnings, and good shareholder returns make this company a buy at the current price level of $36 per share.